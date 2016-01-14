GOP Republican Debate 2016 Live Stream: How to Watch It Online

Tonight is the first GOP Republican Debate of 2016 and there are far fewer candidates participating in the primary debate. The undercard debate will air on Fox Business at 6 p.m. Eastern time ahead of the main event, which is scheduled for 9 p.m. Eastern. The debate will then replay on Fox Business at 1 a.m. Eastern.

Fox Business Network will host the debate in North Charleston, South Carolina, and will be providing a free stream of the debate online, available in the United States. You will not need a cable log-in to watch the debate.

You can also watch the debate live on the Fox Business News app. It can be downloaded from iTunes or from Google Play.

For those who wish to use the FOX News Election HQ App, you can score candidates as they participate in the debate. The app can be downloaded via Google Play and/or iTunes.

You can also click here to get the Fox Business (Kindle Tablet Edition) on Amazon. Using the app, you can watch video clips and read articles on the debate after it airs.

Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Ben Carson, Chris Christie, Jeb Bush and John Kasich will take part in the prime-time debate, with Carly Fiorina, Mike Huckabee and Rick Santorum taking part in the undercard.