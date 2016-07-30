Allen Ivanov Photos: Pictures of Accused Mukilteo Suspect

A scorned lover and tech genius is accused of killing three people at a house party in an upscale Seattle suburb. Authorities say that Allen Ivanov, 19, fled the scene of the shooting in Mukilteo, about 25 miles north of Seattle. He was arrested over 100 miles away in Lewis County. There were around 20 people in the home at the time of the attack.
Ivanov had just broken up with one of the victims in the shooting, according to Susan Gemmer, the grandmother to one of the attendees of the party, who was speaking to Q13 Fox. The station reports that Ivanov is thought to have shot two people at a fire pit in the backyard before going into the home to continue shooting. Ted Land with KING5 reports that the suspect had been on the roof firing at people as they tried to flee.
Other departments, including the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office and the Washington State Patrol are assisting the Mukilteo Police Department with the investigation, reports KIRO. When asked about a motive, Travis said, "We're gathering all our evidence to determine how it happened, why it occurred," Travis said. "Anytime you have such a massive crime scene (and) significant witnesses, there's a lot of evidence to examine."
Here are the photos of Mukilteo shooting suspect Allen Ivanov that you need to see:
Those who try to blame race – or blame religion – or blame terrorists are not paying attention. The vast majority of mass shootings are the result of IPV (Intimate Partner Violence, more commonly known as domestic violence).
This isn’t conjecture; look up the statistics for yourself.
Like these murders, the vast majority of murders are by people who are abusers. Their need for power and control – and their inability to achieve this without violence – leads to their acting out violently. Many of their murders are never reported in HEAVY.com or by other media outlets because there is usually only one victim and (sadly) they are so commonplace that most media outlets don’t bother providing sufficient coverage.
The families and friends of these victims are in my thoughts and prayers – but that is not enough.
We need to prevent future tragedies – and doing so will not be easy – but if we want to overcome first we must understand; we must understand what impels abusers to try and control others; we must understand what leads them to believe that violence is viable; and we must speak truthfully about the underlying causes of this violence which affects us all.
The Media has a significant role to play – but that doesn’t mean that they will do so willingly. Unfortunately, it takes a mass shooting for them to cover these stories – and it takes a thoughtful journalist to understand – and report on – the IPV aspect of these killings. But if the Media doesn’t cover these stories – and doesn’t cover them properly – the public is left believing the nonsense spouted by most of the public: that these killings are based on race / religion / terrorism, etc.
► The Media must cover these IPV (domestic violence) issues properly in order to drive public discourse.
► Public discourse leads, in time, to public policy.
► Public policy allows for national discourse and legislation necessary to understand and prevent future tragedies.
Remember: to overcome first you must understand. Let’s start there.
