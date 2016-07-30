Allen Ivanov Photos: Pictures of Accused Mukilteo Suspect

A scorned lover and tech genius is accused of killing three people at a house party in an upscale Seattle suburb. Authorities say that Allen Ivanov, 19, fled the scene of the shooting in Mukilteo, about 25 miles north of Seattle. He was arrested over 100 miles away in Lewis County. There were around 20 people in the home at the time of the attack.

Ivanov had just broken up with one of the victims in the shooting, according to Susan Gemmer, the grandmother to one of the attendees of the party, who was speaking to Q13 Fox. The station reports that Ivanov is thought to have shot two people at a fire pit in the backyard before going into the home to continue shooting. Ted Land with KING5 reports that the suspect had been on the roof firing at people as they tried to flee.

Other departments, including the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office and the Washington State Patrol are assisting the Mukilteo Police Department with the investigation, reports KIRO. When asked about a motive, Travis said, "We're gathering all our evidence to determine how it happened, why it occurred," Travis said. "Anytime you have such a massive crime scene (and) significant witnesses, there's a lot of evidence to examine."

Here are the photos of Mukilteo shooting suspect Allen Ivanov that you need to see: