9/11 Jumpers: Remembering the Victims of September 11th

9/11 Victims

September 11, 2001 marks a day in history millions will never forget. When four hijacked planes crashed in a terrorist attack against the U.S. and the World Trade Center was attacked, forcing the collapse of the Twin Towers. When looking through photos of the events that day, it the images that stand out and truly hold our hearts are those of jumpers and people clinging to the towers. Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives that day and you can read the full list of names, provided by CNN, by clicking here. Many of the victims included first-responders - emergency workers, police officers and firefighters. Let's remember the brave people who fought to try to stay alive and those who passed away in the vicious attacks by clicking through photos dedicated to the victims of 9/11. (Getty)