WATCH: Black Man & ‘Nazi Skinhead’ Embrace at Spencer Protest

Amid a crowd of angry protesters condemning white supremacist Richard Spencer speaking at the University of Florida in Gainsville came an awkward yet hope-filled embrace; between a black man and a white man who adorned swastikas on his t-shirt.

Over 300 protesters showed up to demonstrate against Spencer at the university’s student center.

As the white man, identified as Randy Furniss, entered the area, a mob of protesters surrounded him yelling such things as “F*** You!” and “Leave him alone,” the New York Post reported.

At some point during the confrontation, Furniss was confronted by a black man who came right out and told the man to give him a “f***ing hug.”

“Why don’t you like me, bro,” the man asked. “Huh? What is it? What is it?”

Eventually the skinhead gives a slight smile and unexpectedly hugs the black man back, surprising the crowd who exploded with loud cheers.

The same white man was also met with violence, as reported by NBC News. The news station reported that Furniss was spit on by one protester, and another shoved him.

At one point a protester swung at the man, bloodying his nose.

Before Spencer took the stage, the crowd broke out in loud chants of “Black Lives Matter.”

When the white supremacist took the stage the crowd could be heard yelling “Go home, Spencer!” and reportedly blamed the man for the violent protests in Charlottsville, Virginia, where one woman was killed after a white nationalist drove his car into a crowd of protesters.

“I’m not going home, I will stand here all day if I have to,” Mr Spencer said, calling the crowd a mob of “shrieking and grunting morons.”

Protesters continued their chants, yelling “Nazis are not welcome here” and “Let’s go, Gators,” a reference to the university’s mascot.