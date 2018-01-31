Here’s a List of Democrats Not Attending Trump’s State of the Union Tonight

Getty

President Donald Trump is speaking at his first official State of the Union tonight, which begins at 9 p.m. Eastern. Some Democrats boycotted his address to Congress last year, but now it seems that even more have decided not to attend this year. Right now, 11 Democrats have said that they don’t plan to attend the State of the Union. Last year, just four people officially announced before the address that they weren’t attending, and not all of them were Democrats.

The Democrats who have decided not to attend include Rep. Earl Blumenauer of Oregon, Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington, Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, Rep. Maxine Waters of California, Rep. Frederica Wilson of Florida, Rep. Jan Schakowsky, Rep. Gregory Meeks, Rep. Bobby Rush, Rep. Danny Davis, and Rep. Albio Sires.

Blumenauer, from Oregon’s 3rd District, was one of the first to announce he was skipping the State of the Union. He decided, instead, to send a stand-in in his place: a DACA recipient “to remind Trump that these are real people with families and jobs, who are vital to our communities.”

ANNOUNCEMENT: With all the racism coming from the White House, I will NOT be attending @realDonaldTrump's State of the Union. Instead, we'll focus on the State of OUR Union, our opposition to his agenda, and we will lift up a progressive and inclusive vision of our country. pic.twitter.com/dcAWMIkZZV — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) January 15, 2018

Jayapal announced that she was boycotting the speech on Martin Luther King Jr.’s holiday. She cited alleged comments by Trump about other foreign nations and overall racism as her reasons.

Lewis, no stranger to boycotts and activism, is also avoiding today’s SOTU. In December, Lewis canceled an appearance at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum when he learned that Trump would be there. He also boycotted last year’s speech too. “I cannot in all good conscience be in a room with what he has said about so many Americans. I just cannot do it. I wouldn’t be honest with myself,” he said.

I cannot in good consciousness attend the #SOTU address after the president went so low in his remarks about Haiti & African nations. It would be hypocrisy to go to an event at which he is honored. — Rep Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) January 16, 2018

Wilson made her decision on January 16. She said she couldn’t attend because of the alleged comments Trump made about Haiti and African nations during an immigration meeting.

Waters is not attending the State of the Union because she believes Trump is a “liar” who doesn’t deserve her attention, she told Joy Reid of MSNBC.

I will be boycotting President Trump’s State of the Union this year because I refuse to normalize President Donald Trump and his loathsome language and actions. We cannot accept this as the new normal.#SOTU2018 #SOTU My full statement –> https://t.co/h72gRKx52O — Jan Schakowsky (@janschakowsky) January 27, 2018

Schakowsky announced her boycott on January 26. She was one of the later ones to make her decision. She said she didn’t want to “normalize” Trump’s actions. She wrote, in part: “I will be boycotting President Trump’s State of the Union this year because I refuse to normalize President Donald Trump and his loathsome language and actions. We cannot accept this as the new normal.”

I just announced on #PoliticsNation that I will NOT attend the State of the Union. Instead, I’ll monitor this President from my office. His current comments about black unemployment, which remains unacceptably high, is just another sign that he doesn’t get it. — Gregory Meeks (@RepGregoryMeeks) January 28, 2018

Meeks announced his decision during MSNBC’s Politics Nation. He said he couldn’t respect the man who didn’t respect him.

Rush said in a statement that he could not participate in anything that normalizes Trump’s behavior. He wrote: “This is a presidency that has been built on racism, stupidity, and lies, which has already wasted enough of America’s time and I will not waste any more of mine.”

Davis will be in Chicago during the address, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. His spokesman, Ira Cohen, said he will be watching Rep. Joe Kennedy’s response to the speech.

Sires is also not attending. A Cuban immigrant, he called Trump’s alleged statement about immigrants “disgusting.”

Meanwhile, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has also announced that she is not attending. She skipped last year’s speech too. Instead, she’ll be speaking in Rhode Island as part of her speaking tour.

Some of the women attending the speech will wear all black to show solidarity for women standing up against sexual harassment.