Everytable on ‘Shark Tank’: A Look Inside the Healthy Fast Food Accessible to All



Everytable entered the Shark Tank with a healthy fast food business that has grab-and-go storefronts in Los Angeles. With a mission to make fast, nutritional alternatives available to all, they tailor pricing at a specific location based on its per capita income. Therefore, their menu items, such as Jamaican jerk chicken and Kale chicken ceasar salad, are more affordable in undeserved communities than affluent ones.

We interviewed cofounder and CEO Sam Polk, who created the company with David Foster. Both had left jobs in finance, ultimately meeting through Polk’s nonprofit. They opened their first store in July of 2016, and have unveiled four more since then.

As for the future of Everytable, it is expanding around LA this year, and then will look to go nationwide, with franchising in mind.

Here’s what else he told us about…

How the Idea Came About

My cofounder David and I were working for a food justice nonprofit called Groceryships that I’d started in 2013 that helps parents living low income neighborhoods without access to fresh food (often called food deserts) get themselves and their families healthy. And through talking to the folks in South LA, a neighborhood with per capita income of $13,000 per year, we came to understand there was a huge need for healthy fast food in underserved communities. At the same time, I was living in a middle-class neighborhood and knew that while everyone wanted to eat healthy on the go, the only real healthy options cost $13-$15, which most people can’t afford on a daily basis.

The Chefs Behind Everytable’s Meals

We were fortunate enough to start out with two world-class chefs – Craig Hopson, the former head chef of Le Cirque, and Johnny Yoo, the former head chef at A-Frame. So we always have world class chefs in the kitchen, and also more and more we are partnering with incredible guest chefs to create amazing dishes for us as well.

Advice to Future Contestants & Nerves in the ‘Tank’

This is not a standard investor meeting, obviously. Get prepared for some conflict-that’s the whole point of the show. It’s fun, but at the same time it was also pretty intense…I was pretty comfortable out there, and I know David was, too. We both just try to be in service to the mission and the movement we are trying to build, and Shark Tank was a fortunate step on that journey.

