WATCH: The Most Powerful Impact Statements by Larry Nassar’s Victims

105 impact statements from victims of Dr. Larry Nassar are being read aloud this week during proceedings at County Court in Michigan.

Former renowned USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar has pleaded guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct in Ingham County, Michigan. As part of his sentencing, according to CNN, about 100 victims are expected to make impact statements in court.

On Thursday, in a letter to the judge presiding, Larry said his case was being treated as a “four-day sentencing media circus.” He wrote, “She wants me to sit in the witness box next to her for all four days so the media cameras will be directed toward her.”

Read on to hear some of the most powerful victim statements against Larry Nassar.

Aly Raisman

Aly Raisman, 23, came forward on November 13, saying she was a victim of sexual abuse at the hands of Larry Nassar.

Raisman is one of the most successful gymnasts of our time. She has won six Olympic medals, three of them gold medals; and was the captain of the US team in London and Rio. Aly has proven herself to be a mature leader, and she did not shy away from facing Nassar directly in court on Friday morning. On multiple occasions, Raisman stared Nassar directly in the eyes, at one point saying, “Larry, you do realize now that we, this group of women you so heartlessly abused over such a long period of time, are now a force, and you are nothing. The tables have turned, Larry, we have our voices, and we are not going anywhere. And now, Larry, it’s your turn to listen to me.”

Raisman has also lashed out against USA Gymnastics, saying that the organization did nothing to stop the abuse and “to me, it seemed like they threatened me to be quiet.”

Jordyn Wieber

Early Friday morning, Wieber explained in court that she was treated by Larry Nassar for any and all injuries from ages eight to 18. “It wasn’t long before he gained my trust,” she says. “He became a safe person, of sorts. And to my teenage self, he appeared to be the good guy in an environment that was intense and restricting.”

Wieber, 22, is a retired American gymnast, and was a member of the Fierce Five at the 2012 Summer Olympics, where she took home the gold in the team competition. Today, she volunteers as the assistant coach of the women’s gymnastics team at UCLA.

McKayla Maroney

McKayla Maroney, 22, retired from competitive gymnastics in 2016. She was one of the ‘Fierce Five’ at the 2012 Summer Olympics, where she took home the gold medal in the team award and a silver medal on the vault. Known as an incredibly strong vaulter, Maroney also took home the gold medal on vault at the 2013 World Championship, where she became the first US female gymnast to defend a World Championships vault title.

Maroney did not speak in the courtroom this week, but had her words spoken on behalf of a prosecutor. Recalling one instance in which she was asked to go to Dr. Nassar’s hotel room when she was just 15, she said, “I thought I was going to die that night.”

At another point in her victim statement, which you can watch above, Maroney says, “I was told to trust him, that he would treat my injuries and make it possible for me to achieve my Olympic dreams… Dr. Nassar told me that I was receiving ‘medically necessary treatment’ that he had been performing on patients for over 30 years.”

Jade Capua

Jade Capua, 17, stood side-by-side with her parents when addressing Nassar. Jade was just 13 when she went to Nassar after suffering an in jury. According to ABC, Jade was “led by her coaches into believing Nassar… was ‘a miracle worker, who could fix anything.'” Speaking directly to Nassar, Capua said, “You violate the right to be called a doctor.”

Kyle Stephens

On Tuesday, Kyle Stephens was the first woman to address Larry Nassar at his sentencing. Until earlier this week, Kyle Stephens simply went by “Victim ZA”, however, she decided to break her anonymity to deliver her statement to the fallen doctor.

Unlike the other accusers, Kyle was not a gymnast. Her parents were friends with Nassar. “…he would abuse her, she said, when her family would get together with him,” reports Teen Vogue. The outlet states that at first, Kyle’s parents did not believe her claims that Nassar exposed himself to her or “penetrated her with his fingers.”

In her statement, she said, “I have been coming for you for a long time. I’ve told counselors your name in hopes they would report you. I’ve told your name to Child Protective Services twice. I gave a testament to get your medical license revoked. You were first arrested on my charges. And now as the only nonmedical victim to come forward, I testify to let the world know you are a repulsive liar.”