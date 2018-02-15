YouTube User Claims Nikolas Cruz Posted Disturbing Comment, FBI Notified

Hours after police identified the suspect in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, a YouTube user named “BentheBondsman” posted a video claiming that he had previously warned the FBI about the teen (or, at least, about a YouTube user that shared the same name as the teen).
Nineteen-year-old Nikolas Cruz was taken into custody on February 14, after police say that he showed up at his former high school and opened fire using an assault rifle. Cruz had previously been expelled from the school, but officials declined to explain those particular circumstances.
“BentheBondsman” claims that someone with the username “Nikolas Cruz” commented on one of his YouTube videos back in September writing, “I want to be a professional school shooter.” Upon seeing the comment, Ben said that he took a screenshot and then reported the comment to YouTube. YouTube deleted the comment, but Ben felt as though he needed to do more. He tried emailing the FBI, but the email that he found kicked back an error. He found a phone number to his local field office and left a message, letting them know about the disturbing comment.
“The next day, I had two FBI agents standing in my office, taking down the information, taking copies of the screenshot, and asking me questions that, of course, I couldn’t answer,” Ben explained. He said that it was a comment that he couldn’t ignore, and even though he didn’t have a lot of information to give authorities, he felt that he needed to alert them either way.
Ben went on to say that the FBI contacted him after they made an arrest in Wednesday’s school shooting in Florida. An agent working in Mississippi (where Ben lives) called him first and wanted to question Ben in person. While they were on the phone, an agent from the Miami office called Ben. He said that he told the FBI agents everything that he knew.
“I would like to think that they were already investigating this guy and they had him [at] the top of their radar and that’s how they contacted me so quickly,” Ben said. “I wish that the information could have prevented this from happening,” he added later.
Students at the school who know Cruz have shared some other chilling details about him. Many of them referenced his social media accounts, which were filled with pictures of guns and knives. Additionally, many mentioned that Cruz was a troubled kid and that people stayed away from him. In one chilling interview, a student said that kids at the school always knew that Cruz would do something like this.
“I stayed clear of him most of the time. He’s been a troubled kid, and he’s always had a certain amount of issues going on. He shot guns because he felt it gave him, I guess, an exhilarating feeling. He showed me [his guns] personally through his phone,” one teen told WSVN.
“We were told last year that he wasn’t allowed on campus with a backpack on him. There were problems with him last year threatening students. I guess he was asked to leave campus,” Cruz’s former math teacher Jim Gard told the Miami Herald.
“A lot of people were saying it was going to be him. A lot of kids threw jokes around saying that he was going to be the one to shoot up the school. It turns out that everyone predicted it. That’s crazy,” a student told WFOR-TV.
Despite the way that many people felt about Cruz, Broward County School District Superintendent Robert Runcie said that the school didn’t receive any complaints about him previously.
“We received no warnings. Potentially there could have been signs out there. But we didn’t have any warning or phone calls or threats that were made,” he said during a press conference on Wednesday.
Witnesses say that the suspect was wearing a mask and carrying smoke grenades. He tried to mesh in with a group of fleeing students in an effort to escape without drawing attention to himself, but police were able to identify him and make an arrest.
According to NBC News, 17 people were killed in the shooting. Another 14 people were injured and five of those patients are still listed in critical condition.
When diseases ,agony or ,pain strikes me I comforts myself by telling that it is God’s righteousness on my body allowed by God,,,
My brother’s son’s hand was handicapped by doctors while taking him out of his mother’s WOMB,,,,,
Is this s curse ?,,asked my mother ,,
But the below article says ,,no it is not a curse ,,
Jesus bore our curse ,,
Satan is a great lier,,
Pains symptoms also lies of satan,,,,
God bless our brother (xaviour Dr.R.Ravin Royer,, India ) who write this below article,,it is really encouraging,,,,,,
——————————
Christ has redeemed us from the curse of the law
CHRIST HAS REDEEMED us from the curse of the law, being made a curse for us.
What was that curse?
It is recorded in Deuteronomy, chapter 28, where we are told that the following
diseases came upon the people because of disobedience to God’s law: pestilence,
consumption (or tuberculosis), fever, inflammation, extreme burning, botch, emerods, scab, itch, blindness, smiting in the knee and in the leg, and failing of the eyes.
If your case has not been definitely stated in this list, then listen to verses 60-61 of
this chapter: all the diseases of Egypt, and also every sickness and every disease which is not written in the book of this law.
These words include you and your case, Redeemed from Curses.
Paul says that Christ redeemed us from this curse of the law, because he was made a curse for us. The curse of the law includes all diseases, every sickness, and every plague known throughout the history of the world.
In order for Christ to redeem us from this terrible curse of the law, He was made a
curse for us; that is, He bore for us the punishment prescribed by the law. That is why He had to take our infirmities, and bear our sicknesses.
Adam and Eve sold us into slavery to the devil and put us in bondage to his power,
under his jurisdiction. But Christ has redeemed us. He has bought us back.
He has purchased us with the price of His own body and blood, and freed us. You are bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body, and in your spirit, which are God’s.
Abundant Life
What a thrill to know that God so loved us that He paid a great price for our
redemption. He gave His Son as our substitute, who assumed our guilt, bore our
judgment and endured our condemnation, in order to absolve us of all debt and obligation to Satan’s regime, so that we could be restored to God as though no sin had ever been committed. He legally redeemed us. He proved how much He values us and wants to be able to share His best with us – His abundant life.
God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son.
That was the kind of love we cannot understand God’s love.
Salvation is your emancipation from everything outside God’s will for humankind.
Now you can act accordingly. You may speak the language of a winner.
Confess your freedom, instead of your bondage. Confess: With his stripes, I am healed, instead of your sickness. Confess your redemption from all disease. Confess that your redemption is complete – from sin and sickness.
Confess that Satan’s dominion over you ended at Calvary, because it was there that
God freed you. God’s word states all of this, so confess it.
Slaves Set Free
When the slaves in the United States were emancipated, they were still living in slaves’ quarters. They still looked like slaves. They still felt like slaves. But when they heard the Emancipation Proclamation read, they had a legal right to say, “I am free,” and to act on that liberty.
Believe in your proclamation of freedom: Stand fast therefore in the liberty by which
Christ has made us free
You are free. Confess that. Tell the devil that you have found the truth. He has
known it all the time, but has lied to you and blinded your eyes to it. He has kept you
from knowing your legal rights in Christ, your redeemer. The god of this world (Satan)
has blinded the minds of them which believe not.
Tell Satan you have found the truth – the truth that sets you free from him. Let him
know, by your confession of God’s word, that you are free from his dominion and that you know it.
The statement, He (Jesus) has borne our griefs (sicknesses), and carried our sorrows (diseases), is God’s check for your perfect healing. Endorse that check with your confession, and perfect health will be manifested in your body.
An End to Chronic Ailments
The diseases of your body were laid on Jesus. You need never bear them, because He has borne them for you. All you need to do is believe this and begin to confess it.
Refuse to allow sickness to stay in your body, because you were healed with His (Jesus’) stripes.
If Christians would believe this, it would be the end of so-called chronic ailments in
their bodies. Always remember: Satan is a deceiver, a liar.
Sickness, disease, sin, and infirmities, all were laid on Christ. He bore them. He
carried them away, leaving us free and well. We should rejoice in this liberty of ours.
Redemption has not become a reality to many. It has been only a theory, a doctrine,
or a creed. Satan has taken advantage of this lack of understanding.
We are redeemed from all the power of Satan. That means we are bought back from
the hand of the enemy. We are born again. We are the new creation. We are freed
from the kingdom of darkness. We are no longer slaves of Satan. Sin and sickness no longer rule over us.
You are bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body, and in your spirit,
which are God’s.
No Trespassing
How can you glorify God in your body when it is weakened by disease? It is just as
impossible to glorify God properly in your body when it is full of sickness as it is to glorify God in your spirit when it is full of sin.
Tell the devil, “Satan, you are a liar. You know I am redeemed, because I have
accepted Jesus as my redeemer. I am no longer dwelling on your territory, and you have no legal right to trespass on my property. It is no longer yours, neither is it under your jurisdiction. I have been redeemed from your authority by Jesus Christ.”
Say to your enemy, “This sickness you have put on me was cursed on the cross of
Calvary for me, and you know that I do not have to bear it. I command you, in Jesus
Christ’s name, to leave my body. I am free from your curse, for it is written: With his
stripes, I am healed, so I am healed. God said so. Satan, you are a liar; your pains are lies, your symptoms are lies, and your words are lies. You are the father of lies, Jesus said you are.” Then, thank the Lord for your deliverance.
Satan knows all of that. It is only when he knows that you have discovered it that he
must respect your words. So few realize that they are free from the dominion of Satan. He knows it, but until you discover it, he will continue his assault on your life. Many have died prematurely because they have not known their rights in Christ.
Crucified, Buried, and Raised With Christ
When Jesus was crucified, we were crucified with Him. I am crucified with Christ.
When Jesus was buried, we were buried with him.
When Jesus arose from the grave as conqueror, we arose with Him. He has quickened us together with Christ; and has raised us up together in Christ.
When Jesus went back to the throne and sat on the right hand of God, (He) made us
sit together (with Him) in heavenly places.
We are his (God’s) workmanship, created in Christ Jesus. Through Jesus Christ, God
made us what we are – a new creation.
If any one be in Christ, that person is a new creature; old things are passed away;
behold, all things are become new.
We are now a new creature, made in the likeness of God, through the power of Jesus
Christ. God gives us His nature, His love, His faith, His life, His Spirit, His power. We
are re-created.
All that Jesus did was for us. Everything He conquered was for us. He had no need
to conquer Satan for Himself.
He had no sins of His own to carry away, because He had no sin until He took our sins
He did this for us.
He had no need to put away sickness for Himself, because He had no sickness until He
was made sick for us. He did this for us. He conquered for us; and now that we are
recreated in Christ Jesus and are made partakers with Him, we become conquerors
through Him.
In all these things, Paul says, we are more than conquerors, through him that loved us.
All Was for Us
All that Jesus did was for us, and we are now partakers of His victory.
We were captives, but Christ has freed us from captivity.
We were cursed by sin and sickness; but Christ, our redeemer, has freed us from that
curse and loosed us from its dominion.
We were weak, but the Lord has become our strength, so now we are strong.
We were bound and imprisoned, but Christ has freed us from slavery.
We were sick, but Christ has home our sicknesses and carried them away, so now, with his stripes we are healed.
Remember, you were slaves of Satan. You were bound by sin and sin’s penalty,
sickness. You were subject to Satan’s authority. But now you are free. You now have
Christ’s emancipation proclamation – the Bible – and it is YOURS.
Do not be a slave any longer. Do like the slaves in the United Sates did when they
heard their Emancipation Proclamation read: Claim your liberty; act on your deliverance.
You are free. Shout your freedom. Confess your freedom. Believe in your freedom.
Redemption is a fact. Act on your liberty. Your bondage is past. Your prison is open.
Your freedom is granted.
The Spirit of the Lord God is on me; because the Lord has anointed me to preach good tidings to the meek; he has sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captive, and the opening of the prison to them that are bound.20 Moffatt’s Translation reads: to tell prisoners they are free, to tell captives they are released.
———
God bless you,,
Please read this to sick patients in the hospital,,
Those who fear a lot ,,
Those who are hopeless it is a encouraging article,,
Please read it to all.