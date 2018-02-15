YouTube User Claims Nikolas Cruz Posted Disturbing Comment, FBI Notified

Hours after police identified the suspect in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, a YouTube user named “BentheBondsman” posted a video claiming that he had previously warned the FBI about the teen (or, at least, about a YouTube user that shared the same name as the teen).

Nineteen-year-old Nikolas Cruz was taken into custody on February 14, after police say that he showed up at his former high school and opened fire using an assault rifle. Cruz had previously been expelled from the school, but officials declined to explain those particular circumstances.

“BentheBondsman” claims that someone with the username “Nikolas Cruz” commented on one of his YouTube videos back in September writing, “I want to be a professional school shooter.” Upon seeing the comment, Ben said that he took a screenshot and then reported the comment to YouTube. YouTube deleted the comment, but Ben felt as though he needed to do more. He tried emailing the FBI, but the email that he found kicked back an error. He found a phone number to his local field office and left a message, letting them know about the disturbing comment.

“The next day, I had two FBI agents standing in my office, taking down the information, taking copies of the screenshot, and asking me questions that, of course, I couldn’t answer,” Ben explained. He said that it was a comment that he couldn’t ignore, and even though he didn’t have a lot of information to give authorities, he felt that he needed to alert them either way.

Ben went on to say that the FBI contacted him after they made an arrest in Wednesday’s school shooting in Florida. An agent working in Mississippi (where Ben lives) called him first and wanted to question Ben in person. While they were on the phone, an agent from the Miami office called Ben. He said that he told the FBI agents everything that he knew.

“I would like to think that they were already investigating this guy and they had him [at] the top of their radar and that’s how they contacted me so quickly,” Ben said. “I wish that the information could have prevented this from happening,” he added later.

Students at the school who know Cruz have shared some other chilling details about him. Many of them referenced his social media accounts, which were filled with pictures of guns and knives. Additionally, many mentioned that Cruz was a troubled kid and that people stayed away from him. In one chilling interview, a student said that kids at the school always knew that Cruz would do something like this.