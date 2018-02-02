Randall Margraves: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Screengrab via NBC News

A Michigan father is being hailed as a hero for his attempts to attack sick Dr. Larry Nassar in court. Randall Margraves attempted to attack Nassar during the doctor’s sentencing hearing on February 2. Margraves is the father of three girls who say they were molested by Nassar. Margraves yelled, “Let me have that son of a bitch. Give me one minute with that bastard,” as he was tackled by court security officers.

Just prior to the attempted attack, Margraves’ daughter, Lauren, told the court that about her experiences with Nassar, saying the doctor molested her when she was 13. Lauren also spoke about her parents saying, “I see the look on their faces and I know they want to do something and they can’t… My entire family has gone through hell and back these last few months.”

Following her statement, Randall Margraves took an opportunity to speak saying, “I would ask you to as part of this sentencing to grant me five minutes in a locked room with this demon.” When that was refused, Margraves asked for one minute, again that was refused. That’s when Margraves attempted to take matters into his own hands, attempting to get to the doctor. Court officers acted quickly and took down Margraves, telling him to “Relax.” As he was led out of court, Margraves yelled, “What if this happened to you guys?”

1. It’s Not Clear if Margraves Will Face Any Charges

Margraves will not face any charges for his attempted assault. Technically, he could have faced jail time and a fine for the outburst although Eaton County Judge Janice Cunningham made it clear that she had no intention of enforcing punishment. After Margraves was ejected from the courtroom, prosecutor Angela Povilatitis told the other victims in court, “No one can behave like this. This is letting him have power over us.” WDIV’s Nick Monacelli reports that Margraves may still face criminal assault charges from the Eaton County prosecutor.

Judge Cunningham said after things settled down, “Obviously what just occurred in the courtroom was scary and caused a level of discomfort for all of you. My heart started beating fast and my legs felt shaky because of that quick eruption of violence. I recognize that Mr. Margraves had three daughters that he has had to watch go through the pain and the hurt. If it is hard and difficult for me to hear what his daughters had to say, I can’t imagine what it is like for him.”

2. The Twittersphere Roundly Applauded Margraves’ Actions

Immediately following Margraves’ attempted attack on Nassar has been applauded by those following the case on Twitter. Here are some of the best responses:

3. Margraves Is an Electrician in Lansing

Online records show that Margraves was the vice president and secretary of R.M. Electric, a business that’s been in operation for 29 years in the Lansing-area. In the clip of Margraves attempting to attack Nassar, Margraves is clad in an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers sweatshirt.

4. Margraves’ Younger Brother Is Celebrating His Sibling’s Actions

Margraves’ younger brother, Robert, a project construction manager in Ann Arbor, has been celebrating his sibling’s actions. On Facebook, Robert wrote, “My brother did the right thing. Yes, protect your kids!” Under a posting of the video of the attempted attack, Robert wrote, “This is real deal my brother. My hero.” A friend wrote under that post, “Let Randy know that we are proud of him.” The video was also proudly shared by Margraves other younger brother, Billie.

5. A Go Fund Me Page for Margraves Easily Surpassed its Goal in Minutes

At the time writing, a Go Fund Me page for Margraves and his family has raised nearly $8,000. The original goal of the page was $1,000. The simple description read, “Please help support Randall Margraves. This is the official Go Fund Me page to help a brother and friend in need.” Speaking to the Lansing State Journal, Barlett Jackson, the regional director in Michigan for Go Fund Me said he will work with the family to ensure they get every penny that has been donated.