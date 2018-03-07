David Dennison Memes Ensue After Trump’s Alias Is Revealed

President Donald Trump has been named in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court by Stormy Daniels, a porn star who claims that she had an affair with the president.

The lawsuit, which was first reported by NBC News, challenges a “hush agreement,” which has been keeping Daniels from telling her story. In the lawsuit, Trump is referred to using the alias “David Dennison.” Daniels also goes by an alias, “Peggy Peterson.”

Their alleged affair happened in 2006. In an effort to keep Daniels quiet, she says that she was offered $130,000 in hush money to sign a non-disclosure agreement back in 2016, just after Trump’s infamous Access Hollywood tape came out. Daniels agreed, and signed the document which prohibited her from “[disclosing] any confidential information about Trump or his sexual partners to anyone beyond a short list of individuals she’d already told about the relationship, or share any texts or photos from Trump,” according to NBC News.

Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, also signed the document. However, Daniels claims that the agreement should be null and void because Trump did not sign it. She is now hoping that a judge agrees.

“To be clear, the attempts to intimidate Ms. Clifford into silence and ‘shut her up’ in order to ‘protect Mr. Trump’ continue unabated. On or about February 27, 2018, Mr. Trump’s attorney Mr. Cohen surreptitiously initiated a bogus arbitration proceeding against Ms. Clifford in Los Angeles,” reads the lawsuit in part.

“In the alternative, Plaintiff seeks an order of this Court declaring that the agreements in the forms set out in Exhibits 1 and 2 are invalid, unenforceable, and/or void under the doctrine of unconscionability,” the lawsuit continues.

Trump has never publicly addressed the alleged affair or Stormy Daniels.

Within minutes of the story breaking, "David Dennison" became a trend on Twitter.

This isn’t the first time that Trump has used a fake name. According to a 2016 report by Fortune, Trump has previously used the names “John Miller” and “John Barron.” Evidently, this is something that Trump’s father did many years ago.

“Trump’s father, Fred, had used a fake name – Mr. Green – to conduct business that he wanted to keep secret. He was well-known as a developer in the outer boroughs of New York, and he wanted to inquire about properties without tipping his hand. In theory, owners who knew that wealthy Fred Trump was interested would bargain more aggressively. ‘Mr. Green’ was well known by his children. When Donald began using John Baron alias, the joke inside the family was that on the day became the subject of a subpoena, poor Baron would fall ill and die,” Fortune reported.

There have also been other high profile political people who have used alias names in the past. Former FBI director James Comey, for example, previously used the alias Reinhold Niebuhr, for example. However, Comey used the name on social media, but it’s unknown if he used the alias in any legal proceedings.