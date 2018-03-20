Jacksonville, Alabama Tornado: Damage, Injuries & Radar

A tornado was reported in Jacksonville, Alabama on March 19, and there were unconfirmed reports of multiple injuries and damaged or destroyed buildings near Jacksonville State University (JSU). People were advised by the National Weather Service to “TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.”

ONE HOUR AGO: The blue blob in this image was tornado debris being lofted over 20,000 feet into the air over Jacksonville, Alabama. Horrifying. Praying no one was hurt badly. #alwx #12firstalert #Jacksonville pic.twitter.com/up9rCv87vy — Josh Johnson (@JoshWeather) March 20, 2018

A tornado touched down near Jacksonville State University (JSU), the university confirmed. Accuweather reported that two tornadoes were tracked near Jacksonville just moments apart. One woman shared an urgent post to the Jacksonville Fire Department’s Facebook page. “Students trapped in unit 510 of the Reserve in Jacksonville. 911 not answering,” it read. A man wrote on Facebook: “Praying for Jacksonville! Tornado hit just moments ago. State Troopers saying it looks like a war zone.”

Quite the active night for Atlanta as these severe thunderstorms begin to affect the city. Also, you can see the Jacksonville, AL, supercell quite well as it spun across the AL-GA border. pic.twitter.com/Oa9H43wGWG — Wx Geek (@Wx_Geek) March 20, 2018

Power lines and trees were down, roads were closed, per the Calhoun County Sheriff. All Calhoun County schools were closed for March 20. Jacksonville is a city in Calhoun County, Alabama, with a population of just over 12,000 people.

HWY 431 and HWY 204 closed due to power lines and trees down. HWY 431 North of 204 intersection closed. — Cal Co Sheriff (@CalCoSheriffAL) March 20, 2018

Numerous trees down in Wellington, Pleasant Valley, and Nances Creek area. Please stay off the roads. — Cal Co Sheriff (@CalCoSheriffAL) March 20, 2018

Another terrified woman wrote on Facebook, “The tornado hit Jacksonville really bad! She is in her bathroom in the tub safe! She has no power and it seems like the 3rd floor at her apartment complex has fell through! She live on the 2nd floor!! All i could hear on the phone is people screaming and crying! Please keep my sister and everyone else in your prayers!!!!!!”

Radar loop of violent supercell that went through Jacksonville, Alabama around 9 PM CDT. pic.twitter.com/FfjFRo7BDt — Andy Bollenbacher (@MrKakarot93) March 20, 2018

Meteorologist Brett Adair wrote on Facebook, “En route to Jacksonville. Per reports: Significant tornado damage reported at the University and at apartments near campus. This is not good….search and rescue on scene now. Seems like a large/violent tornado path.”

02Z Special sounding in, shear very high as instability slowly decreases since 21z. pic.twitter.com/Y9WxwglxXU — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) March 20, 2018

Calhoun County EMS wrote, “From the National Weather Service-CONFIRMED DAMAGING AND POSSIBLY LARGE TORNADO NEAR JACKSONVILLE/CALHOUN COUNTY MOVING EAST INTO NORTHERN CLEBURNE COUNTY. TORNADO WARNING IN EFFECT! TAKE THIS SERIOUSLY AND SHELTER NOW!! #alwx….A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL CALHOUN COUNTY…”

Tornado down near JSU. Please get to your safe spaces if you’re in the Jacksonville, AL area. — Jacksonville State University (@JSUNews) March 20, 2018

The National Weather Service’s Birmingham office, which serves Jacksonville, wrote, “IF YOU ARE NEAR AND NORTH OF FRUITHURST IN CLEBURNE COUNTY AND TOWARD THE GA LINE, SHELTER NOW. A LARGE AND EXTREMELY DANGEROUS TORNADO IS APPROACHING! #alwx.” Photos of damage were already circulating on social media. The National Weather Service shared this one:

People posted urgent messages on social media. “My bestfriend is stuck at the Reservse in Jacksonville right now. Other tenants came to her apartment because theirs was flooding. At her apartment water started coming under the door and out of light sockets. @spann,” wrote one woman on Twitter. A 25-year-old man wrote, “Reporting on the ground from Jacksonville: I’m alive and I assume others are too I guess.” The JSU men’s team was in Arkansas for a tournament game.

My bestfriend is stuck at the Reservse in Jacksonville right now. Other tenants came to her apartment because theirs was flooding. At her apartment water started coming under the door and out of light sockets. @spann — Tabatha Rinault (@TabathaRinault) March 20, 2018

Reporter Kirsten Fiscus wrote on Twitter, “Jacksonville fire officials say roof off Dollar General near JSU’s Coliseum is gone, there’s a car in a tree and Gamecock Village and Reserve Apartments have been hit by this tornado.” She also wrote on Twitter, “Jacksonville fire officials say many injuries reported.” However, Greg Seitz, the Jacksonville State University athletic director, wrote on Twitter, “Thanks for all the calls, texts and emails and we do have extensive damage in Jacksonville. I can confirm we have major roof damage at Pete Mathews Coliseum, but The Pete is not completely destroyed. We have staff on site and will update as soon as possible.”

Thanks for all the calls, texts and emails and we do have extensive damage in Jacksonville. I can confirm we have major roof damage at Pete Mathews Coliseum, but The Pete is not completely destroyed. We have staff on site and will update as soon as possible. — Greg Seitz (@gseitz) March 20, 2018

Calhoun Sheriff Matthew Wade tweeted that sheriff’s deputies homes were among the damaged. He wrote, “Homes are damaged in Wellington to include two of our deputies houses. Pleasant Valley and Piedmont take cover.”

Storm chasers were also reporting there might be injuries.

Major damage with entrapment and injuries reported in the Jacksonville area. Please avoid those areas around Jacksonville, and let the public safety and law enforcement officials get in there and start the search and rescue operations

. — NW GA Severe Weather (@NWGASevereWx) March 20, 2018

At 9:15 p.m., the NWS reported, “A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL CALHOUN COUNTY…At 915 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Fort McClellan, moving east at 45 mph.”

Emergency vehicles using Riverview Baptist Church on Alabama 77 in Southside as staging area. 77 closed headling south. pic.twitter.com/SPCPUYIxtK — WilliamThornton (@billineastala) March 20, 2018

The warning continued: “HAZARD…Tornado.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

Locations impacted include…

Anniston, Jacksonville, Saks, Fort McClellan, West End-Cobb Town,

Weaver, Blue Mountain, Alexandria and Choccolocco.”

As we head to Jacksonville to cover significant storm damage we see Fultondale fire and rescue crews pass us on I20 I imagine they are heading in the same direction. @WBRCnews pic.twitter.com/Sp2EhSf8Zs — Hannah Ward (@HannahWBRC) March 20, 2018

You can see radar of the tornado here.

915p- radar check. Storms are moving easterly, and we’re watching down the line for additional threats. pic.twitter.com/TIig26nuZ8 — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) March 20, 2018

