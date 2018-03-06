Justin & Taylor Bunn: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A father and his biological daughter were caught in flagrante, having sex, in a Panama City, Florida backyard by a tenant who called police.

Justin Robert Bunn, 39, who has used the alias Bone as a surname, and his daughter Taylor Marie Bunn, 19, were both charged with incest, a felony under Florida law.

Witness Saw Father & Daughter Engaged in 'Missionary Position' Sex In Their Backyard

According to Panama City Police reports for both Justin the father and Taylor the daughter presented to the court as the basis for the charges, shortly before 11 a.m. on Feb. 27, a tenant at their address “observed (the father and daughter) having sexual intercourse in a missionary position in the backyard.”



The report reads Justin Bunn and his teenage daughter Taylor were “were observed having sexual intercourse in a missionary position in the backyard …by the tenant .” Various reports have suggested it was the Bunn’s backyard. The Bunn’s address is listed by police at 2731 Wakulla Ave. in Panama City, about three miles from where the incident occurred at 2910 East Fifth Street, in Panama City, the reports read.



Panama City Police Charge Both With Incest. Dad Says It Was An Isolated Event But His Daughter 'Made Several Admissions' About Consensual Sex With Her Father

The daughter Taylor’s police report says she “knowingly committed the act of incest by knowingly and willfully having consent consensual sexual intercourse with her 39-year-old father” and police added that Taylor “made several admissions about having sexual intercourse with her father” once she was advised of her rights by police in a voluntary sworn statement.

Her dad, Justin, claimed it only happened once, was an “isolated incident.”

Father & Daughter Appeared In Court, Judge Ordered No Contact Between Them

Last week, the father and daughter appeared in Bay County criminal court before Judge Timothy Craig Campbell who ordered Justin Bunn be held in lieu of $5000 bail and Taylor Bunn’s bond was set at $1000. According to court documents accessed Monday,the two remained in custody at the Bay County Jail. Judge Campbell also ordered there be no contact between the parent and child.

Both Bunns are due in court to be arraigned March 19.

In Florida, Incest Is a Felony & a Conviction Can Mean Prison Time

Under Florida law, incest is defined as penetration, “however slight” between people who share related by lineal consanguinity,” mother, father, sister, brother, etc. It is a third degree felony and is punishable by up to five years in prison.

There Are Images Of the Bunn Family, Including Dad, On Daughter Taylor's & Siblings Facebook Pages

A ‘like’ on Taylor’s post by Jay Bunn says, “I have and I do. I love you.’ It’s ‘liked’ back by her: “I know you have daddy. We have walked through the depths of hell together. I love you too and I always will 💞😘.”

On her Facebook page, Taylor Bunn describes herself as a PS4 gamer. From Jacksonville, she says she attended Clay High School in Green Cove Springs, south of Jacksonville near the St.Johns River