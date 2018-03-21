Stephon Clark: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A 22-year-old African American man was fatally shot by Sacramento police in his own backyard Sunday night, after police mistook his cell phone for a “tool bar,” according to The Sacramento Bee.

The Bee reports that Stephon Clark was killed in the backyard of the south Sacramento home he shared with his grandparents and siblings, according to his 25-year-old brother Stevante Clark.

According to the Bee, the police department said officers were responding to a call of a person breaking car windows nearby. Police said Clark had an “object” that he “extended in front of him” while advancing towards two officers, which led them to believe he was armed with a gun, reports the Bee. No firearm was found at the scene.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Stephon Clark was a Son, a Brother, and a Father of Two Young Sons

“@NAACP @NAACP_LDF @CaNaacp this is Stephon Alonzo Clark father of two; Husband and provider for his family gunned down in his grandmothers back yard by @SacPolice he was shot at 9:18 and his family wasn’t even notified until 4am. Please help his family get justice.” pic.twitter.com/IEtDNL6Zw6 — 3️⃣ (@g3_ftl) March 19, 2018

Stephon Alonzo Clark, whose legal name is Stephan Clark, was a stay-at-home father of two young sons, ages 1 and 3, according to his family.

According to his family, Clark was a Sacramento High School alumnus with a fondness for sneakers, football and video games. Clark left behind two young sons, Cairo and Aiden, reports the Bee.

Though his birth certificate read “Stephen,” Clark changed the spelling of his name from that of his father, Clark’s brother Stevante Clark told the Bee.

Many friends also referred to him as “Zoe,” short for Alonzo, his middle name, the Bee reports.

2. Police Allegedly Responded to a Call About Somebody Breaking Car Windows before Fatally Shooting Clark

RACIST #sacramento COPS KILL UNARMED BLACK MAN #stephonclark ..JUST ANOTHER DAY IN RACIST #america #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/HRBbA1Owzw — MADDI MADD (@MADDIMADD7714) March 21, 2018 According to the Los Angeles Times, police received a call that a six-foot-one man wearing a black hoodie and dark pants was breaking into vehicles, breaking car windows and was hiding in a backyard, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

According to the LA Times, “a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department’s helicopter circling overhead found a man in a backyard at about 9:25 p.m. and directed police officers toward him,” authorities said. “Deputies told police that the man had picked up a “toolbar” and broke a window to a home.” Rest in Power #StephonClark Popo need to learn to tell the difference between a cell phone VS a gun–wait no, "toolbar" wait Cops thought he was pointing a metal bar at them??? And that it would somehow kill them? jfc — campylobacter 💀 (@campyWHY) March 21, 2018 Sequita Thompson, Clark’s grandmother, said it was common for Clark and other guests to enter their home through the backyard due to their faulty doorbell and the fact that she and her husband have “poor mobility,” according to the Bee. Thompson said that guests generally knock on the back window and ask her to open the garage door to let them in.

3. Clark’s Grandmother Never Heard Police Issue Commands Before Shooting

Sequita Thompson shows us where she found her grandson, 23-year-old Stephon Clark dead in her backyard. @SacPolice says he came at officers with a “toolbar” but Thompson doesn’t believe their story. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/wp8i8zYnEF — Doug Johnson (@DougJohnsonFX40) March 20, 2018

Thompson said she was in her home when she heard four gunshots outside the window, according to the Bee. Thompson claims that neither she nor her husband heard police issue any commands to Clark prior to the shots being fired.

“The only thing that I heard was pow, pow, pow, pow, and I got to the ground,” she told the Bee.

The Bee reports that Thompson dropped to the floor and crawled to her 7-year-old granddaughter who was sleeping in a different room and told her to get to the ground, before making her way to husband, who is in a wheelchair.

According to the Bee, Police interviewed Thompson for several hours about what she had heard but did not tell her that her grandson was shot in the backyard, she said. She eventually decided to look out a window and saw her grandson’s body in her backyard.

First the @SacPolice said they shot and killed 22 year old #StephonClark and denied him any first aid because he had a gun. Then they said he didn't actually have a gun, but a crowbar. Now they admit it wasn't a gun or a crowbar, but HIS CELLPHONE. IN HIS OWN BACKYARD. pic.twitter.com/rQfwK1HCbp — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) March 20, 2018

“I opened that curtain and he was dead,” she said, according to the Bee. “I started screaming.”

Clark’s family members flooded his grandparents’ home on Tuesday, demanding answers on what led up to the fatal shooting of a young husband and father.

“He was at the wrong place at the wrong time in his own backyard?” Thompson said Tuesday, according to another report by The Sacramento Bee. “C’mon now, they didn’t have to do that.”

Body-camera footage of the shooting will be released within 30 days, per a city policy approved in November 2016.

"He was shot so many times, so many times," said #StephonClark’s grandma. https://t.co/iszPSYWCcE — Daniela Pardo (@danielapardotv) March 21, 2018

4. Police Shot Clark 20 Times and Waited for Five Minutes Before Administering CPR, According to Reports

1/ #StephonClark was shot in his own backyard holding a cell phone. Sac PD lied that he was holding a crowbar. I'm not up on tech, but never seen a cell that looked even remotely similar to a crowbar. This was not a mistake, this was a LIE to the public. @SacPolice pic.twitter.com/GPqDe3MyiB — McKibben Law (@LawKristina) March 20, 2018

The LA Times reports that officers gave Clark commands to stop and show his hands, but he immediately fled. They chased him to the backyard, where authorities say he turned and advanced toward the officers “while holding an object which was extended in front of him.”

“The officers believed the suspect was pointing a firearm at them. Fearing for their safety, the officers fired their duty weapons striking the suspect multiple times,” the police department said in a news release. “The involved officers held their position for approximately five minutes, until additional officers arrived. Officers approached the suspect, handcuffed him and began life saving efforts.”

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Bee, Clark’s girlfriend Salena Manni said the phone Clark held belonged to her. She said it was an iPhone 6 Plus in a rose gold-colored case with a black holder on the back to carry items like credit cards.

Clark had been released from county jail about a month before his death, Stevante Clark told the Bee.

5. Twitter Users took to Social Media to Express Outrage at the Murder of Another Unarmed Black Man

In his own home. You can’t even live in your own damn house #StephonClark — Cuhsandra (@Cuhsandra) March 20, 2018

Many members of the African American community in Sacramento and across social media have voiced concerns over the shooting and how the department will respond to it.

“This is a moment of truth,” said community activist Berry Accius, according to the Bee. Accius said that many community members expect the department to handle this incident with a greater degree of care and transparency than many feel past police shootings of African American’s have received.

Twitter lit up with users expressing outrage at yet another fatal shooting of an unarmed black man.

My heart aches every time this happens. 22 years old. A fucking cell phone. If you're not angry, you're not paying attention. #StephonClark #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/PoeFAKhecA — kayla seguin (@mlleseguin) March 21, 2018

120 community activists led by Black Lives Matter gathered in front of the Meadowview Light Rail Station off of Meadowview Road for a vigil and protest, according to the Bee.

Sacramento Pastor Les Simmons, the former president of a police oversight commission who quit after the fatal shooting of a mentally ill black man in 2016, led a group of family members through prayer at the station’s parking lot, reports the Bee.

“I think right now is a moment for our community,” he said afterward. “A moment to show real transparency.”

Re-Added to things you can’t carry as a black man in America, according to police: cell phone Just in case y’all fell asleep, police still killin us for no reason. Rest in Power, #StephonClark — Zlatanist (@ObstinatePoet) March 21, 2018

A GoFundMe page to pay for Clark’s funeral expenses was established Monday afternoon. Stevante Clark said the family wanted enough money to bury his younger brother next to another brother killed a few years ago, also by gun violence.