WATCH: Video Shows San Joaquin Correctional Officer Beating Arrestee

Corrections Officer Matthew Mettler is facing charges after surveillance video shows him allegedly striking a hooded inmate whose hands were cuffed behind his back.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office released the above 35-second clip depicting the alleged abusive incident.

In the video, the man, who officers say became combative after being detained for public intoxication, can be seen sitting with a spit hood on his head and hands cuffed behind his back when a corrections officer enters the room. That officer, who authorities have identified as Mettler, can be seen walking up to the shackled man and blatantly striking him with his hand.

The man, who remained unidentified at the time of publishing, can then be seen falling over to the side before slumping to the floor.

Before exiting the room, the corrections officer is seen picking the arrestee back up before placing him upright against the wall.

Authorities said the man was in custody after being found passed out from intoxication outside of a business in Manteca, according to The Modesto Bee.

The incident occurred in August 2017, though video was just released March 13. Police say the arrestee was both verbally and physically combative when taken into custody, and had spit at officers which led him to have a spit hood placed on his head.

Authorities reported the two officers who were in the room witnessing the incident as subsequently reporting it to their superiors.

In the above Facebook post, San Joaquin Sheriff Steve Moore said did not condone the actions taken by the corrections officer, and further stated that he supported a misdemeanor assault charge brought against Mettler by the District Attorney’s Office. The full statement reads: