Woody Durham Wife & Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

On Wednesday, Woody Durham, the radio voice for the University of North Carolina “Tar Heels”, passed away at age 76. The radio announcer was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia, a brain disorder that affects speech, in 2016. He passed away peacefully on Tuesday night, according to his family.

Durham was married with two children. Read on to learn more about his family.

1. He Married His Wife After Graduating from UNC in 1963

Woody was married to his wife, Jean, for 54 years.

The two met through a regional-debate when they were just teenagers. Speaking about her husband to Our State in 2010, Jean said, “Woody’s always had this burning about everything… He has a smoldering fire about everything he does. Reading a book, golf, eating dinner, drinking a glass of wine. Everything.”

After marrying, the couple moved to Greensboro and Woody took a job at a local TV station. They later moved to Cary, and when their son Taylor was in high school, they moved once again, this time to Chapel Hill.

Jean shared with the Our State, “He is the perfect example of the father that shows it’s not the amount of time you give your family, it’s the quality of that time. I can still see him coming in from a trip at 2 or 3 in the morning and getting up and playing with the boys at 7 in the morning.”

2. His Son Wes Is the Play-By-Play Radio Voice for the Atlanta Falcons

Wes works as the radio voice for the Atlanta Falcons and broadcasts college football and basketball for Raycom Sports, and Fox, according to Scout.com.

From 1995 through 2010, he worked as the play-by-play announcer for the Georgia Tech football and men’s basketball teams. He continued to announce these games through 2013. In 2004, Wes did the play-by-play for the Atlanta Falcons along with working at Georgia Tech.

Wes and his wife, Lynn, currently, live in Atlanta.

3. His Son Taylor Is a Radio Announcer for the Elon Phoenix

Just landed at LaGuardia for the ACC Tournament and heard the news about Woody Durham. So sad. Woody was a artist on the air. He was an inspiration for so many of us. A role model and personal hero of mine. Love and prayers to Jean, Wes, Taylor and the entire Durham family. — Bill Roth (@BillRoth_) March 7, 2018

Taylor, Woody’s youngest son, is the play-by-play announcer for Elon University. Last June, the Director of Athletics, Dave Blank, said of Taylor, “Taylor is a true professional and we’re thrilled to have him move into the play-by-play role this upcoming season… Additionally, we couldn’t be more excited to add Matt Krause to the mix on our football broadcasts.”

While his father was sick, Taylor made an effort to come home each Sunday, according to the News Observer.

4. He Has Two Grandchildren

Durham and his wife have two grandchildren; twins Will and Emily. The two are now teenagers, but according to a 2016 article in Technique Sports, “Georgia Tech” and “Go Jackets” were among their first words.

In an old interview with the outlet, Wes said, “Oh, they love Buzz. They think Buzz is the greatest thing ever known. If it comes down to going with daddy or going with Buzz, they’re going with Buzz.”

Will one of the twins go into broadcasting one day, and make radio announcing a three-generation legacy? Wes says, “I think it would be neat. I think that if one of our kids wanted to get involved in it, that would be great.

Wes worked for a radio station in high school and went on to study at Elon College. After graduating in 1998, he went on to work in broadcasting gat Marshall University, which is where he met his wife, Lynn.

5. Woody Wrote Jean Letters Every Single Day While They Were Long-Distance

Jean and Woody met in 1957, when Woody was just 16. When they first met, they dated long distance. Woody was in Albemarle, North Carolina, and Jean was in Winston-Salem. Jean shares with the News Observer that Woody would write her letters every single day for six years until they officially tied the knot.

Speaking of dealing with Woody’s neurological disorder with the outlet before Woody’s passing, Jean said, “He talks, but it’s quiet. Really quiet. That’s the sad thing. I can handle everything else. It’s just – he’s there. But it’s different… It is the same person, but it’s not, you know?”

Up until his death, Woody and Jean were regulars at the UNC coaches’ shows, which Woody used to host.