George H.W. Bush Death Hoax Hits the Internet After Infection Confirmed

George H.W. Bush has not died, despite a report to the contrary, published by a website that is cloned to look like the New York Times in its URL.

The copycat site claims that the former president of the United States died after he was rushed to the hospital. You can read an excerpt from the fake report below.

“The former president appeared on TV earlier today shaking hands with several dignitaries before he was rushed to hospital where he died. Bush dies (sic) few days after his wife Barbara Bush passed on. The two have been sick and missed several public events including the inauguration of President Donald Trump.”

You can read the full report from the bogus site here. As you can see, the site also claims that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge “lost” their third baby, which is another untrue story. In fact, the royal couple took their newborn home from the hospital a couple of hours ago and all are said to be doing well.

On Monday afternoon, the office of George H.W. Bush released a statement confirming that Bush was in the hospital and that he was “responding to treatments” after an infection “spread to his blood.”

You can read the official statement below.

“President Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital yesterday morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood. He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering. We will issue additional updates as events warrant.”

About a week ago, it was announced that Bush’s wife, Barbara, was suffering from health issues. A similar story was published by a site that was created to look like CNN. The fake site claimed that Mrs. Bush had died, but the story was not true. The next day, however, Mrs. Bush did pass away.

“Former first lady Barbara Bush has died ‘peacefully in her sleep,’ a spokesman for the Bush family said she died on Sunday evening. 92-year old Bush died hours after announcing that she will not seek additional medical care. She made headlines in the past 24 hours that she was in failing health and would not seek additional medical care after a series of recent hospitalizations,” read that bogus report. Many fell for the hoax, tweeting out condolences to the Bush family.