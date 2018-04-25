Joseph James DeAngelo: Victims of the Golden State Killer

Authorities have arrested a a former police officer and Vietnam War veteran suspected of being the notorious California serial killer known as the East Area Rapist and Golden State Killer, who committed 12 homicides, 45 rapes and numerous home burglaries between 1976 and 1986, the co-writer of a book about the killer says.

Joseph James DeAngelo Jr., 72, was arrested Wednesday morning, April 25, on warrants charging him with two counts of murder, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department’s website shows. He was taken into custody about 2:30 a.m. and is currently listed as being ineligible for bail. Police have not released any other details about his arrest. According to jail records, DeAngelo is 5’11” tall and weighs 205 pounds. The FBI described the East Area Rapist and Golden State Killer as being about 5’10” tall and between the ages of 60 and 75.

Here’s what you need to know about the Golden State Killer’s murder victims:

While the arrest warrant charge DeAngelo with just two counts of murder, the total number of homicides believed to be committed by the Golden State Killer is 12.

It is thought that the Golden State Killer began his murder spree in 1978 with the shooting deaths of Brian and Katie Maggiore outside of their home. Investigators said they believed the couple may have recognized and subsequently surprised the murderer as he stalked their neighborhood near Sacramento, as reported by 48 Hours.

The couple was killed near their home as they walked their dog.

Almost 37 years after the murders, the Air Force Office of Special Investigations officially named a potential connection between the couple’s death and the East Area Rapist/Golden State Killer.

The following year, the Golden State Killer’s murder spree began to escalate.

On December 30, 1979, Dr. Robert Offerman and Dr. Alexandria Manning were murdered at Avenida Pequena Avenue in Goleta, California. The two were both nearing divorce from different parties.

Dr. Manning was found in the nude with her hands tied behind her back, lying face-down with a bullet wound to the back of her head.

Dr. Offerman was found kneeling on the ground with one bullet wound to his upper chest and three in his back. His left wrist was found to have white twine wrapped around it.

The alleged serial killer used a .38 revolver to murder them, and neither were said to have been sexually assaulted.

Less than three months after the Offerman and Manning slayings, on March 13, 1980, Charlene Smith was raped and murdered, while Lyman Smith was also killed. The two were murdered on High Point Drive in Ventura County.

On August 19, 1980, just over five months later, the Golden State Killer is suspected of murdering Keith Harrington, and of raping and killing Patrice Harrington. The killings took place on Cockleshell Drive in Dana Point.

Just under six months after the killings of the Harrington’s, on February 5, 1981, police believe the alleged serial killer raped and murdered Manuela Witthuhn in Irvine.

On July 27, 1981, it is suspected the Golden State killer was at it again, killing Gregory Sanchez and Cheri Domingo on Toltec Way, Goleta.

Nearly 5 years later, on May 4, 1986, the alleged serial killer is suspected of the rape and murder of Janelle Lisa Cruz in Irvine.

*This article is being updated as information becomes available, please check back.