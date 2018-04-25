Mark Gerardot: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mark Gerardot, a Delaware university creative director, was having an affair with another marketing professional, but his wife, Jennair, found out and ambushed and murdered the other woman in her own home, according to police.

What police characterized as a murder suicide played out in chilling fashion on April 23, 2018 in the Radnor Township, Pennsylvania home of Meredith Chapman, 33, a vivacious marketing professional, former television reporter, and once candidate for state Senate.

In the end of it all, Mark Gerardot’s wife, Jennair Gerardot and Chapman lay dead.

Jennair Gerardot, a 47-year-old marketing professional from Delaware, lay in wait for the 33-year-old woman with whom her husband was having an affair, and then murdered her inside her home, according to police. Jennair Gerardot brought a wig to the scene, police said.

“It’s not a love triangle. You had a man who was married that was having an affair with this other woman,” said Bill Colarulo, superintendent of Radnor Township police, in a news conference. “The wife knew about it. And this was a calculated, planned attack. She broke into the house. She was lying in wait, and she shot her as soon as she walked in, and then she shot herself.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Jennair Sent Mark a Series of Texts & Then Murdered Chapman, Police Say

Police say that the jilted wife, Jennair Gerardot, sent her husband a series of texts telegraphing her intentions. But by the time he arrived at Meredith Chapman’s home, it was too late.

After shooting Chapman to death, Jennair killed herself inside Chapman’s home, police said. The murder-suicide occurred in the Rosemont section of Radnor Township, Pennsylvania, although Jennair Gerardot was from Wilmington, Delaware. Authorities revealed that Jennair Gerardot texted her husband a series of messages “in which she laid out how she planned to kill the woman with whom he was having an affair,” according to Delaware Online.

According to police, Jennair hid inside Chapman’s home and then shot Chapmen and herself to death. A short time later, a 911 call came in to police reporting a bloody scene and two women dead. Mark Gerardot was supposed to meet Chapman for a date but discovered the bodies instead.

Colarulo added: “There were emails and text messages indicating what she planned to do, and the detectives are still sorting that out,” he said. “We believe the husband was in the area under the belief that he was meeting the other woman for dinner, and when she didn’t show up, that’s when he got concerned and showed up at the house. But again, that’s unconfirmed and what we’re working on right now.”

2. Mark & Jennair Gerardot Seemed Like the Perfect Couple on Social Media

It appeared from Jennair and Mark Gerardot’s Facebook pages that they were the perfect couple. “One of my favorite photos of my lovely wife,” Mark Gerardot wrote with the above photo of Jennair on her Facebook page. Professional photos show the couple holding hands and walking on a beach with their dog. Other photos are of the couple’s dog and cat. They are wearing similar blue shirts, and seem to have carefree lives.

“Seemed so Perfect…” one person commented on the thread under a photo of the couple on Jennair’s page. Jennair said on Facebook that she was from Fort Wayne, Indiana. She sometimes shared political events on Facebook, most recently an event called March Forward Virginia – March to the Polls.

In September 2017, Jennair wrote, “This is a great Campaign! Please share,” linking to a Huffington Post article titled “This Is How Victim-Blaming Logic Would Play Out In Everyday Scenarios.”

She also shared a post that read, “Thinking NFL players are protesting ‘the flag,’ is like thinking Rosa Parks was protesting public transportation.” Jennair posted an article critical of Japanese whaling, writing, “This makes me very depressed. No amount of resources can really help against what they are up against.” She also posted graphics about keeping family pets safe from fireworks on the 4th of July.

3. Mark Gerardot Called Himself a ‘Hands-on Creative Leader’ & a Thorn in the Side of the Status Quo

On his LinkedIn page, Mark Gerardot explains, “As a Creative Director, what I do best is bring clarity and rally people behind ideas.”

“Sometimes that means writing a creative brief that crystalizes a gut feeling into an actionable creative strategy. Other times it simply means creating a great user experience or better, more authentic content. But in my experience, it almost always means removing unnecessary clutter and cutting through the marketing BS,” he added.

Gerardot wrote that “early in my career, I realized something that changed my outlook on what I did for a living. ‘Every person isn’t your prospective customer.’ It’s a very liberating thought that allows you to focus on the needs of your actual customers and what you do best.”

He then cited his weaknesses and his strengths, writing, “So if I’m being honest, I’m not a great cook. I don’t play a musical instrument. And while I try hard to run or go to the gym 3x a week, it’s not always easy. But taking something complicated and confusing and turning it into something that brings clarity to organizations and a voice that speaks to what customers want… that’s what I do well. To put it succinctly, I’m a hands-on creative leader, director, designer, storyteller, and a thorn in the side of the status quo.”

The page says he had worked as a creative director for the University of Delaware for less than a year. Before that, he was a creative director for a firm in South Carolina, primarily working with universities. “Hands-on creative direction, graphic design, user experience design, concept ideation, video storbyboarding and storytelling for 5+ years,” he listed among his duties.

On LinkedIn, Mark Gerardot wrote that he previously “cofounded and led successful brand strategy, design and marketing firm for 10 years.” The company was called Gerardot & Co.

He described the company’s successes in monetary terms, writing, “Led creative strategy pitches to win over 6 million dollars in new business. Orchestrated 1.5 million dollar rebranding, advertising and social marketing campaign for The Bahamas Out Islands, generating tens of millions of dollars for 50 resorts and hotels.”

He also worked as an art director in Indianapolis. Mark has a BA in design from the University of Saint Francis. A woman who endorsed him on Linkedin wrote of Mark Gerardot, “Mark is one of the most talent designers I have worked with. He brings fresh ideas to the table and backs them up with original, fresh and expert design. An absolute pleasure to work with.”

A man who endorsed him wrote, “One of the most brand-centric persons I know, Mark is highly skilled in being able to evaluate a brand and quickly key in on what needs to be done to enhance all of the communication of that brand, then direct (and design when necessary) the delivery of the enhancements.”

4. Mark & Jennair Gerardot Shared a Rescue Animal & Jennair Was Also a Marketing Professional

The couple, formerly from South Carolina, was featured in a photo share on Facebook to an animal rescue organization that read, “Big paws up! Today, the Gerardot family is celebrating 1 year with Huck (formerly Rusty). Thank you GRRA for all the great work you do. We hope to find Huck a brother or sister golden rescue to join our little family later this fall.”

Jennair Gerardot was also a marketing professional. On the surface, at least professionally, she and Meredith shared things in common. “Confident and resourceful Marketing Management professional with a unique blend of communications, creative and technical expertise at agency and corporate environments with over 16 years of marketing results at the entrepreneurial and national level for both BTB & BTC targets,” she wrote on her LinkedIn page.

Jennair listed a series of marketing jobs on her LinkedIn page, including working as a marketing manager for a company in South Carolina, working as a marketing manager and operations manager for Gerardot & Inc. in Indianapolis, Indiana, and working as a project manager and marketing services manager in other positions. She also worked as a lease analyst for a realtor.

Jennair Gerardot had a B.A. in Communications/Liberal Arts from Indiana University-Purdue, listing her GPA as 3.53, and also attended Butler University, according to her LinkedIn page. One professional who recommended Jennair on LinkedIn described her as having “a great personality” and said she was “a valuable asset.”

5. Chapman Worked as a University Marketing Director & Once Ran for State Senate

Chapman described herself on Facebook as “Creative, loving, fun, energetic. University of Delaware alum, marketer & professor. Love never fails.”

She described herself as a “senior Executive Marketing Director at University of Delaware” and “Associate Business Consultant at Ruffalo Noel Levitz,” as well as “Adjunct Faculty at University of Delaware” and “Former Director of Digital Communication at University of Delaware.” However, Delaware Online said that Chapman was working for Villanova University at the time of her death.

A friend wrote under one photo of Chapman on Facebook, “Meredith my Undergrad TA two academic years ago is a UD cheerleader extraordinaire and so was her mama! She’s on the side of the YouDee Van…Meredith was also a UD cheerer.”

Chapman wrote that she lived in Newark, Delaware and was from Landenberg, Pennsylvania. Photos indicated that she was recently married.

She was a political advocate, writing, in her most visible public Facebook post, “For the last six years, Luke’s served on Newark City Council and has been a strong advocate for our neighbors and City. I’ve always had such pride casting my vote for him. As Luke is not running for re-election, I’ve been keenly interested in the candidates vying to fill his seat. On April 10, I’ll be voting Jason Lawhorn For Newark, and I hope my neighbors will be doing the same. As a candidate, Jason has been to every neighborhood in our district. Prior to running, Jason has not only attended Council meetings but spoken on the record to ensure residents’ voices were heard. Jason has solutions to address the current issues facing us and ideas for improving our City for the future. Hear from Jason in this Facebook Live to understand why I’m eager to vote #LawhornForNewark.”