Mark Zuckerberg Testimony to Congress Live Stream: Time & How to Watch Online

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO, will be testifying before Congress today – his first of two back-to-back testimonies. Today he is testifying in a joint hearing before two Senate committees: the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation. Tomorrow he will testify before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce. You can watch the live stream video in this article below.

Zuckerberg’s testimony will begin today, Tuesday April 10, at 2:15 p.m. Eastern (11:15 a.m. Pacific). You can watch the testimony live stream at Senate.gov’s official site here or in the live stream video embedded below. You can also watch his testimony on TV on C-SPAN3. The hearing is being held in Room 216 of the Hart Senate Office Building.

You can also watch a live stream on PBS News Hour below.

If you prefer, you can also watch his testimony on C-SPAN, where it will be broadcast live here. Today’s hearing is titled “Facebook, Social Media Privacy, and the Use and Abuse of Data.” Sen. Chuck Grassley said in a statement that today’s joint hearing “will explore approaches to privacy that satisfy consumer expectations while encouraging innovation.” He continued: “Social media has revolutionized the way we communicate, using data to connect people from around the world. With all of the data exchanged over Facebook and other platforms, users deserve to know how their information is shared and secured.”

Two weeks ago, the FTC announced that it is going to be investigating Facebook’s privacy practices.

Zuckerberg will then testify before a House committee on Wednesday, April 11 at 10 a.m. Eastern. This testimony can also be watched on C-SPAN, but you can also watch tomorrow’s testimony in the YouTube video below. Tomorrow’s testimony is called: “Facebook: Transparency and Use of Consumer Data.” Rep. Frank Pallone said this hearing will be an “important opportunity to shed light on critical consumer data privacy issues and help all Americans better understand what happens to their personal information online.”

Zuckerberg has already released his testimony for Wednesday’s meeting ahead of time, but the most interesting part of that hearing will likely be the question-and-answer session that takes place after his testimony. His testimony Wednesday includes multiple apologies, such as this one: “It’s clear now that we didn’t do enough to prevent these tools from being used for harm as well. That goes for fake news, foreign interference in elections, and hate speech, as well as developers and data privacy. We didn’t take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake, and I’m sorry. I started Facebook, I run it, and I’m responsible for what happens here.”

You can read his testimony below:

