Robert DiCrisci: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Described by some as a new ‘Pharma bro,’ Robert DiCrisci, chief of two connected Miami-based pharmaceutical companies, is being dragged for buying a decades old cancer drug in 2013, which then cost around $50 a pill, and increased the price twice; it now costs more than $900 for just one capsule. Lomustine is used to help treat brain cancers and Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the 1,400 percent price hike last December.

U.S. Senators Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Claire McCaskill (D-Missouri), the Chairman and Ranking Member of the Senate Aging Committee respectively, examined and investigated prescription drug price gouging.

“The hedge fund model of drug pricing is predatory, and immoral for the patients and taxpayers who ultimately foot the bill—especially for generic drugs that can be made for pennies per dose,” McCaskill said following the investigation and final report in 2016. “We’ve got to find ways to increase competition for medicines and ensure that patients and their families aren’t being gouged.”

Then focused on a child-sized handful of pharmaceutical companies, the net has widened. In late March, the two Senators wrote to DiCrisci demanding all relevant data and documents that show why he increased the price of cancer drug Lomustine by 1400%, the increase as reported initially by the Wall Street Journal.

DiCrisici may have already answered why he’s raised the price of the drug so dramatically. Here’s what you need to know:

1. DiCrisci is Accused of Making a ‘Shkreliesque Move’

DiCrisci’s pharma company’s “mission is to become the leading biotechnology innovator with a niche business model that utilizes the most in-demand ‘mature drugs’ in the market today to establish a unified ‘Private Label Portfolio.'”

Critics see the move to raise the price of the drug used to treat brain cancers nothing short of a “Shkreliesque move,” a reference to Shkreli dubbed the ‘most hated man in America’ after the former hedge fund manager and now convicted felon who founded a pharmaceutical company, bought an HIV/AIDS drug and increased the price of the second-line treatment option from just under $14 a pill to $750. The increase of the cancer drug by DiCrisci is, as “…near to first degree murder as one can get without risking jail.”

DiCrisci claims the goal is to “support today’s more affordable alternative medical treatments” and to “provide a secure and consistent supply of all products enabling us to maintain the highest level of availability at all times.” Or at least that’s what he says on the NextSource Pharmaceuticals LinkedIn page.

2. McCaskill & Collins Want Answers From DiCricisi on the Colossal Cancer Drug Price Hike

Beginning in 2013 when the drug was first purchased, NextSource Biotechnology had a clear advantage; there’s no competition for the medication so it raised the price, dramatically from $50 per capsule to $768 and then again recently it was bumped up to $922 per pill, reports show

Discovered, or at least first introduced for the treatment of brain cancers in 1976, at the time Bristol-Meyers Squibb Co. sold the medication, the cost per dose was around $50. DiCrisci’s company has raised the price to now more than 1,400 percent which may put the potentially life-saving drug out of reach for people that need it.

Collins and McCaskill wrote to DiCrisci asking for him to explain to them and the Senate special committee on Aging how and why it bumped the drug price so astronomically.

3. DiCrisci is Suing Online Critics Who he Claims Have Libeled Him & His Company

According to the Miami New Times, DiCrisci’s pharmaceutical company filed a defamation suit against some “anonymous online critics” claiming, the New Times reported, “the comments were defamatory and ultimately hurt its bottom line.” Tri-Source, which is the cousin of Next Source, claims the online posts are libelous and the company has suffered damages. DiCrisci and his lawyers think his former business partners are behind the posts. He wants a judge to “unmask” the posters who the suit claims “helped alert media and politicians to the accusations of price gouging and sexual harassment.”

“The company feels it’s been unjustly maligned and damaged with defamatory and libelous allegations perpetrated by anonymous sources,” a company spokesman told New Times. “We are doing what we believe is necessary to try to determine who is behind the comments and hold them responsible for their harmful actions.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders is not named in the suit of people blasting DiCrisci. But then again, he is not anonymous.

And not alone. Heavy was able to find scores of social media posts accusing DiCrisci and his company of price gouging.

DiCrisci deleted his social accounts including Facebook and Twitter save for the NextSource Twitter page with his name, and has a bare LinkedIn page.

4. Meanwhile, DiCrisci is Facing a Sexual Harassment & Mismanagement of Company Funds Lawsuit

DiCrisci, who filed for bankruptcy in 1985 and again in 2003, was sued by two former business partners Steven R. Schafer and Christopher Yankana last year wherein he is accused of mismanaging company money, having a sexual relationship with an assistant, tripling her salary, swaggering on about their sex to another woman in the office and blowing company money at strip clubs, nude bars, anti-aging clinics, and travel and it’s alleged in the lawsuit that DiCrisci controlled the purse strings while financial officer Yankana was out ill. It’s reported Schafer and Yankana charged DiCrisci hatched an ad d fumbled an ad campaign that cost the company $1 million in a lawsuit, that he sued “armed guards to allegedly keep people away from company financial records,” cooked the books and abused company credit cards, and may have committed “potential investor fraud.”

DiCrisci filed a counter-measure in January wherein he asked a Miami circuit court to throw out the lawsuit or at least get rid of the unseemly and detailed allegations related to his sexual misconduct. The motion argues those allegations have nothing to do with the “complex business litigation.” A ruling has either not yet been made or has not been made public based on a records search. Notably, each reference he wants removed is repeated in the motion to dismiss.

His motion to dismiss reads, DiCrisci began his sexual relationship with his assistant in 2014 and gave her a $70,000 raise. That move came shortly after raising the drug price from $50 a pill to more than $700 a capsule. Next DiCrisci cock-a doodle-dooed about his and his assistant’s sex in “grossly inappropriate” texts to another female staffer including one that read: “I penetrated her…”; “I had her swallow…”; she rubbed…”

DiCrisci wants all that removed from the business litigation lawsuit. Whether or not that happens, it’s all still out there.

5. How Has DiCrisci Been Able to Get Away With Jacking up the Drug Price?

DiCrisci’s pharmaceutical company sells just one drug. One. And he compared his cost to launch his branded lomustine now known as Gleostine, to a report that report places the cost to develop and launch a single drug at just shy of $3 billion. He said in a statement that the cost of raw materials and production and regulatory licencing fees have contributed to the increase. And he said his company provides the drug “at a significantly reduced cost to uninsured patients and patients who lack the resources to pay for the product.” He also claims that it’s very expensive to keep a year’s supply at the ready. DiCrisci said there are five “FDA-approved glioblastoma brain tumor drugs like Gleostine” and his drug is priced at the low end.

Lomustine was created by Bristol-Meyers Squibb in the 1970s to help attack cancer cells in the brain. In 2009, the company sold off its plant in Italy to an international chemical investors consortium which in turn created CordenPharma. The International Chemical Investors Group did similar with a number of pharma company manufacturing plants (Roche and Astra Zenaca, for example) to, well ,invest in pharmaceuticals: “We are taking a long term view of the value creation process in the chemicals and pharmaceuticals industries. Therefore we don’t hesitate to initiate and realize opportunities resulting from long term commitments or joint ventures of our operating companies,” ICIG’s website reads. Having a competitive advantage is its mantra.

Enter Bristol-Meyers Squibb which sold lomustine to CordenPharma and it’s that company that manufactures the drug. DiCrisci’s company markets it.

Corden Pharmaceticals, the ICIG companies, have 10 manufacturing plants, all in Europe save one in the US, in Boulder, Colordao. DiCrisici’s drug is manufactured in Italy.

Second, there is no generic version of lomustine, brand name Gleostine. And what that means is that the drug that fights brain tumors and Hodgkin’s lymphoma has no generic competition. The Food & Drug Administration says it wants to encourage more competition for drugs like that another 300-plus whose patents have been expired.