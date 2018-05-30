Breanna Lewis: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Breanna Lewis has been named as the prime suspect in the death of her 11-month-old daughter, Harlee Lewis, who was initially reported to police as abducted before authorities found the baby girl’s body in a diaper box.

19-year-old Lewis told authorities the afternoon of May 29 that a man pulled up and punched her in the head before taking the baby and driving away, according to police.

At the time of publishing, Lewis was charged with filing a false police report, though authorities expressed that they expect more charges as the investigation unfolds.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Say She Initially Lied About Her Daughter Being Kidnapped, & an Amber Alert Was Issued

According to a press release from the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Department, police were “dispatched to Jackson Road East outside of Chesterfield around 2 p.m. today in reference to a kidnapping and assault.” The release continued, in part:

…Breanna Lewis reported she was walking to check her mailbox around 2 p.m.when a tan and gold colored SUV stopped in the middle of the road and a white male wearing a black coat, toboggan and one black glove got out of the vehicle and punched her multiple times in the head. Lewis described the man as being around 6-foot-2 inches tall, saying he grabbed her child and left in an SUV. Lewis, who had severe bruising on her face when officers responded to the scene, said she had never seen the suspect who assaulted her before. Deputies immediately issued an Amber Alert in hopes of finding the child, as well as contacted the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to assist in the investigation…

“She was home alone with that child since early this morning. Nobody heard anything. Nobody saw anything,” Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks told WSOCTV early on in the investigation.

2. Her Baby Was Found Dead ‘Hidden Inside a Diaper Box’

UPDATE: Harlee Lewis has been found dead in a diaper box in a field behind a home in Chesterfield, SC. Officials say her mother has been taken into custody. https://t.co/vsebpixF8o — Jacqueline Lawson (@lawsonjaycie) May 29, 2018

When authorities “began searching the area around the crime scene for clues,” they subsequently discovered the body of 11-month-old Harlee.

The adorable baby girl’s body was “hidden inside a diaper box” approximately 1,000 yards from the Lewis’ home, according to police.

Police say Lewis later admitted to police that she had made the story up regarding Harlee being abducted.

3. She Has Been Charged With Filing a False Police Report, & Is the Main Suspect in Harlee’s Death

JUST IN: This is Breanna Lewis, the mother of 11-month-old Harlee Lewis who was found dead in a remote area of Chesterfield County this afternoon. Lewis is the prime suspect in the child’s death and is charged with filing a false police report. pic.twitter.com/6lzubULNr8 — Kristi O'Connor WBTV (@KristiOConnor_) May 30, 2018

At the time of publishing, Lewis was charged with filling a false police report, though further charges are anticipated as the investigation is ongoing.

According to KPLCTV, family members of Lewis, along with Lewis herself, are being questioned by detectives.

Police said in the press release that Lewis was “taken into custody as a suspect in the death” of Harlee.

4. Harlee’s Exact Cause of Death Has Not Been Revealed

Police had not yet revealed Harlee’s cause of death at the time of publishing.

In addition, it is unknown if an autopsy has been completed at this point.

5. Authorities are Asking for the Public’s Assistance

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in regards to the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at 843-623-2101 or 911 immediately.

This story is breaking and the article will be updated as information becomes available. Please check back.