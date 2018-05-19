Dean of Windsor John Conner: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Dean of Windsor, Rt Revd David Conner will preside over the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The chaplain to the Queen and the Royal Family has a long history at Windsor Castle and St, George’s Chapel and St. George’s College. His role as spiritual adviser to the Queen cannot be overstated as she is often seen in conversation with Conner after services at the Chapel.

Conner said in an interview that it’s been his pleasure and privilege to serve as Dean of Windsor for two decades.

Here’s what you need to know about Conner.

1. Dean of Windsor, the Rt Rev David Conner Said Meghan & Harry ‘Love One Another Very Much’

“My impression is that they love one another very much, they are committed to each other. They’re very serious about their relationship. And that’s why I think, they particularly want to see it grounded in a religious ceremony, in a Christian ceremony,” Conner said.

Conner believes the couple “certainly understand the solemnity and the significance of those vows which are right at the heart of the celebration.”

2. Conner Conducts the Wedding Service & the Archbishop of Canterbury Officiates Vows

Conner has presided over numerous ceremonies and royal occasions at St. George’s Chapel.

“Well There’s obviously going to be an enormous amount of celebration, I’m sure there will be great happiness …there’s certainly going to be a huge number of people at Windsor and throughout the world looking in,” Conner said.

But at the center, the most important part of the Royal Wedding Conner says and hopes is, the thing it really brings home to people is the is “the seriousness of the moment when they make their vows to each other and I hope that will remind lots of other people that the vows they’re taken, in a way, encourage and strengthen them for the future. It’s always both a pleasure and a privilege to be at the heart of a special royal occasion and of course this chapel has seen many, many of them down through the years.”

3. A Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order, no Church of England Bishop Has Authority Over Conner. He is Chaplain to the Queen & Royal Family

Today is Maundy Thursday – The Queen and The Duke will attend the Royal Maundy Service at St George's Chapel Windsor pic.twitter.com/Zy6958bOls — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 24, 2016

His is one of the most interesting and archaic of positions within the Church of England. Conner as Dean of Windsor is chaplain to the Queen and Royal Family. In charge of St George’s Chapel, which is the parish church for all who live inside Windsor Castle, is not under any church authority including the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

St George’s Chapel is what’s known as a ‘Royal Peculiar,’ which means the only authority over him is the Sovereign, Queen Elizabeth as head of the Church of England.

4. Conner, Who Lives Inside Windsor Castle, is Primus Inter Pares ‘First Among Equals’ & Presides With ‘Canons’ Over St. George’s Chapel, & St. George’s School

Conner has a residence in Windsor Castle . A Royal home and fortress for over 900 years, Winsdor Castle, the largest occupied castle in the world, remains a working palace today. The Queen uses the Castle both as a private home, where she usually spends the weekend, and as an official Royal residence at which she undertakes certain formal duties.

St George’s Chapel is an active and often bustling center with Conner as head, with only the Sovereign to answer to.

As The Queen enters St George's Hall, she is welcomed by a @BandHCav Trumpet Fanfare & a @RoyalTankRegt Royal Salute. pic.twitter.com/rLEy6Ru5Bs — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 25, 2018

The Chapel, together with the remainder of the College of St George, a school for 400 children, and St George’s House, a consultation centre, are all governed by the Dean and the Canons of Windsor, who, with their officers and staff, are independent of the Royal Household.

5. Conner, 70, Has Been Dean of Windsor Since 1998 & Was Vicar of Great St Mary’s Church at Cambridge

The management of the community is carried out by the Dean and Canons and they are responsible for the administration of the College’s affairs and are appointed by the Sovereign. They form the only body of secular canons in the land living under religious rule dating back to the Middle Ages.

David John Conner, a British Anglican bishop who serves as the Dean of Windsor and has since 1998, was previously Bishop to the Forces. Conner is in charge of everything to do with St George’s including the chapel, college and bookshop.

Led by Director James Vivian, the St. George's Chapel Choir were in rehearsal for the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle yesterday. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/jAORFeV6Ca — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 17, 2018

Before being appointed as Dean of Windsor, Conner was vicar at Great St. Mary’s at Cambridge. Conner was educated at Exeter College, Oxford. He was first ordained in 1971 and worked at Oxford. He’s been a bishop at a number of parishes and has a voice in candidate selection for ordination.

He’s been governor of schools and was appointed a Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order in 2010.