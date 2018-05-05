Jason Shoumaker: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jason Shoumaker, former facilities director at the University of Texas School of Law, is accused of claiming that he was working at the law school while actually traveling to tourist locations like Las Vegas, Cozumel, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, law enforcement have shared. The former facilities director, who was let go from his job at UT in November 2017, was arrested Thursday on tampering charges, the Texas Tribune has reported. Prior to his arrest, he served as a member of the Lago Vista City Council and had received commendations and even an award for his hard work for the community, painting quite a different picture than his affidavit tells. Here is what you need to know about Jason Shoumaker.

1. Shoumaker Is Accused of Logging Full Workdays on His UT Law Timesheets While Actually Being in the Virgin Islands, Cozumel, Miami, Las Vegas, & Other Locations

Shoumaker, 39, is suspected of tampering with his own time sheets, claiming he was at work when he was actually traveling to tourist vacation spots, the Texas Tribune reported. He faces six charges of tampering with government records (his time sheets) while working at UT Law. He was arrested on Thursday and, as of Friday, was still held in Travis County Jail on $240,000 bail, MyStatesman reported.

Shoumaker is accused by managers and executives at UT of clocking in at work, while his personal credit cards showed charges in Miami, Florida, California, and other locations. An affidavit claims he was actually traveling while logging eight-hour workdays at UT Law, and this may have started as early as the spring of 2016. These credit card charges, logged between July 2016 and April 2017, include:

An American Airlines flight to the U.S. Virgin Islands: $2,584.76

A stay at the Wynn Las Vegas hotel: $609.02

Jose Cuervo Tequila in Miami: $39.76

Lobster grill at Saint Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands: $88.50

Multiple charges in Cozumel, Mexico in March 2017

A law school colleague said in an affidavit that she often couldn’t find Shoumaker and often “covered (duties) for Jason … as co-workers sometimes do.” She said that on April 3, 2017, she emailed him to see if he was OK and he responded: “Yes, on my way to work.” But his credit card showed charges in Las Vegas for a professional massage and a meal at Hooters on that same day.

Shoumaker had been told to report all his vacation time directly to human resources at UT, because of concerns about poor work performance, MyStatesman reported. After he was let go in November, HR requested electronic time sheets of all his hours. When he submitted those, the errors and issues were found. The issues raised additional questions about spending controls at the University. Gary Susswein, UT spokesman, told MyStatesman in a statement about the investigation: “The university is retaining an outside counsel, experienced in employee and management investigations, to review all management issues and other concerns related to this case. We take our responsibility as stewards of public dollars extremely seriously.”

2. Shoumaker Worked at UT Since 2007 & His Lawyer Said He Is ‘Devasted’ by the Allegations & Will Make Things Right

Before he was placed on administrative leave in July 2017 for chronic absences and internal complaints, Jason C. Shoumaker was making $80,250 a year as the Director of Facilities at UT Law. He’s being investigated by the Texas Rangers and the Travis County District Attorney’s Office. The investigation against him began in August, when university officials became concerned that he might have committed fraud. A source familiar with the probe told the Texas Tribune that he was at the center of a “major fraud investigation” that could potentially involve “several millions of dollars of questionable expenses.”

Thus far, however, the charges that have been made publicly known were all on his private credit cards, and involved concerns that his time sheets did not match the location of those charges.

Shoumaker was hired by UT on July 23, 2007. He started out as a technician at the Erwin Center, then an environmental specialist with the Office of Environmental Health and Safety, a facilities manager at the Moody College of Communications, and finally was promoted in May 2014 to facilities director at the law school.

His lawyer, Perry Q. Minton, told My Statesman that Shoumaker was devastated by the charges: “Mr. Shoumaker is a dedicated businessman who is devastated by these allegations. He plans to work with our firm and the authorities to address issues or oversights of any kind, if there truly were any. If Jason has made any mistakes, he is the kind of man that will make it right.”

3. Shoumaker Was Elected to the Lago Vista City Council in 2015 & Was Passionate About His Role There

Shoumaker was active in his community for quite some time prior to the problems that started at the University of Texas. In 2015, he was elected to the Lago Vista City Council, beating an incumbent. He was a member of the Lions Club and involved with the Golf Course and Airport Advisory Committees.

He ran a passionate campaign for City Council, even creating a webpage and Facebook page specifically for the election. When running in 2015, he wrote that he and his family had just moved to Lago Vista three years earlier, believing it to be a safe place to raise his children.

He wrote: “Growth in Lago Vista is inevitable. You only need to drive east on 1431 to realize that the growth is coming. How we organize, plan and support our growth is key to keeping Lago Vista the place we love to call home. My plan to help Lago Vista achieve that goal includes: Use my experience as Director of Operations at UT Law School to help the Council determine the best way to provide quality city services at the lowest tax rate. Encouraging potential developers, small business and families to invest in Lago Vista. Encouraging and supporting existing local businesses to help them thrive. Collaborating to keep our schools safe and ensuring their needs align with the future of Lago Vista. Manage and structure the city-owned golf courses as a potential revenue source. Supporting the Lago Vista Police Department so they can keep Lago Vista safe for your children and mine. Expand city owned parks and recreation.”

Residents were encouraged by his campaign, with one writing: “First voice of reason and logic I’ve heard in this city.”

4. In 2015, He Said He Was Trying to Cut Back & Work 40 Hours a Week Instead of 90+ Hours

In answer to a question from a resident about his City Council campaign, Shoumaker said in 2015 that he had been reorganizing his professional life so he could have more free time personally.

“Over the last several months I have been working very hard to execute a reorganization of my professional life. These structure changes in my professional life have had a very positive effect on my personal free time and my ability to provide civil service to my community. I now work closer to 40 hours a week instead of the 90 plus hours I was working when I stepped down from the POA Board.”

After his election, he continued updating his Facebook page with news about what he was doing on the Council, seeming quite passionate about his role. He didn’t run again in 2016 after he and his family moved out of Lago Vista, a local Facebook page reported. Residents commented that they were sad he was leaving and thought he had done a good job. One person wrote: “We were so impressed with him at the last big meeting. Gave us hope. So sorry to read this.”

5. He Was Named Chamber of Commerce Member of the Month in 2015

But City Council wasn’t the only area that Shoumaker has been actively involved in. In March 2015, he was honored as the Chamber Of Commerce Member of the Month in Lago Vista.

In March 2015, he wrote on Facebook that he had also served on the Lago Vista Property Owners Association Board of Directors. He wrote: “While serving on the board I positively touched many lives and I will never forget the difference I made. A promotion at work lead to a reduction in my free time and this made serving the POA members 100% and providing time for my family not possible. It was with a heavy heart and many accomplishments behind me that I decided to resign my position on the board of directors and chair of the facilities committee early. The fact is, I could have remained on the board in a non-eventful capacity, this is not who I am, I serve 100% or not all.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Note: The author of this article graduated from the University of Texas School of Law in 2011. But she never met or heard anything about Shoumaker while she was there or after, until researching this story.