Matt Milby: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A 19-year-old man suspected of bringing a gun on to the campus of a high school in Illinois has been named. A post on the Facebook page for the City of Dixon, location about 100 miles west of Chicago, details that a male suspect, Matt Milby, was shot at a school resource officer at Dixon High School at around 8 a.m. on May 16. The resource officer then returned fire, hitting and wounding Milby. The officer was not hit.

Milby received non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at KSB Hospital. He was hit in the upper shoulder. Cops believe that there is no further threat to the community. The incident resulted in all Dixon Public Schools being put on lockdown. The school is located at 300 Lincoln Statue Drive in the town. Parents were directed to a nearby baseball field to pick up their kids.

A student at the school, Brianna Johnson, 19, told Sauk Valley that she saw Milby peeking through a window, armed with a long-barreled gun.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Milby Is a Former Student at Dixon High School

Sauk Valley Media reports that Milby is a former student at Dixon High School. The website says that gunfire broke out in the school’s gym where seniors were meeting for a graduation rehearsal. City Administrator Danny Langloss told the media, “We’re lucky the officer was there. His brave actions saved a lot of lives.” Officials declined to make a motive public for the shooting.

A student who was a witness, Kylie Shaw, told Sauk Valley, “All of a sudden, we saw someone come in the new gym lobby doors, and we heard this pop! pop! pop! We just thought it was firecrackers, then we saw pieces of the ceiling coming down.” The website adds that gym teacher Andrew McKay slammed the door to the gym and told the students “go, go, go.” Shaw says, “everyone was sprinting in all different directions.”

2. Milby Had Recently Been Expelled From the School

Milby had recently been explled from Dixon High School, reports Sauk Valley. The website was the first to name Milby as the suspect.

3. The School Resource Officer Who Is Being Hailed as a Hero Has Been Named as Officer Mark Dallas

Officer Mark Dallas is being hailed as a hero for his actions at Dixon High School. Officer Dallas is thought to have chased the suspect out of the school gym while taking fire. It was then that Dallas shot and wounded the suspect. The Chicago Tribune reports that the school resource position was created at the school in 2000 as a means of prevention against school violence.

Sauk Valley reports that Dallas has been placed on administrative leave. The shooting is being investigated by the Illinois State Police and the ATF.

4. Milby Has a Reputation as a ‘Troublemaker’

"Countless lives were saved:" Officer hailed for confronting gunman at Dixon High School https://t.co/FrKhDO0ukj pic.twitter.com/YAQHbCS62v — Dennis Jansen (@dennisjansen) May 16, 2018

Sauk Valley reports that Milby had a reputation in the area as being a “troublemaker.” Online records show that Milby ran track during his time at Dixon. matt mliby dixon

5. There Are a Little Over 800 Students Enrolled at Dixon High School

According to U.S. News & World Report, there are just over 800 students enrolled at Dixon High School. It is the only high school in Dixon Unified School District, located about 35 miles southeast of Rockford. There are 41 teachers employed at the school. The school has an 80 percent graduation rate. The school is perhaps most famous for being Ronald Reagan’s alma-mater. Reagan attended Dixon in the 1920s after moving to the area in 1924 and played for the school’s football team, reported Sauk Valley. Another famous graduate of the school is Walgreens founder Charles Rudolph Walgreen.