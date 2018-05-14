Sara Jane Kane: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A 32-year-old woman in Florida is being accused of asking a 12-year-old girl, “Can I lick your p****?” Sara Jane Kane was arrested on May 13 in the town of Islamorada in the Florida Keys. WPLG quotes the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in saying that the pre-teen’s father left her in the care of Kane while he went to the grocery store. The office has referred to Kane as a “family friend” and says she had been staying at the same home as the 12-year-old.

Kane tried to pull down the minor’s pants and asked if she could perform oral sex, the girl told police and her father, according to documents in the case.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Kane Is Denying the Allegations

Kane is denying the allegations against her, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt told the media. Records show that Kane is facing charges of lewd and lascivious behavior, molestation of a child between 12 and 16 years old. Documents in the case say that Kane “could not account what transpired” and denied even seeing the victim that day.

According to Keys News, Kane’s occupation is “unknown” and at the time of her arrest she was a resident of Plantation Key.

You can read the full documents in the case here:

2. The Victim Was Outside ‘Catching Lizards’ When the Alleged Events Transpired

The victim, who is referred to as G.M. in documents, told authorities that she was outside with a friend “catching lizards.” G.M. says that Kane later helped her into their home and up stairs. The documents quote G.M. saying, “Sara grabbed my hand hard and pulled her into the guest bedroom.” G.M. says Kane asked the 12-year-old to lay down on the bed. Kane is then accused of touching G.M.’s breast, pulling her pants down and touching her butt. G.M. says she told Kane “that is not nice.” The 12-year-old says that’s when Kane whispered in her ear, “Can I lick your p***y?” That’s when the victim fled the room, leaving her phone behind and ran to a neighbor’s house. When G.M.’s father returned home, he says he found Kane lying on the guest room bed.

3. Kane Lists Herself as Single on Her Facebook Page

On her Facebook page, Kane lists herself as single. Kane writes that she is a native of Port Clinton, Ohio, and currently lives in Islamorada. Kane has posted multiple photos of herself with a man who she appears to be in romantic relationship with. In a May 2017 post Kane wrote, “Love of my life! Couldn’t imagine my life without our love for each other and your goofiness! I love our little family.” On his page, he says that they had been in a relationship since 2013.

4. Both of Kane’s Parents Passed Away Within a 15 Months of Each Other in 2012 & 2013

Online records show Kane’s father, Gary, died suddenly in March 2012 at the age of 51 in Fort Lauderdale. Kane’s mother, Karen, died in June 2013, at the age of 55, following a “long battle” with cancer. At the time, Kane had been living with her mother in Tavernier, Florida. In Karen Kane’s obituary, Kane’s father is referred to as her “former husband.” Gary Kane was native of Cleveland but lived in Port Clinton, where Sara was born, until relocating to South Florida.

5. If Found Guilty, Kane Could Face 15 Years in Prison

According to state law in Florida, the maximum punishment for a conviction of lewd or lascivious molestation by a person 18 years of age or older on a child older than 12 years of age, but younger than 16, is 15 years in prison. A convicted person could also face 15 years of probation as well as a $10,000 fine. Judges in these cases are “required” to impose a minimum sentence of four and a half years. In certain cases, there are mitigating circumstances that can reduce sentencing such as the child being a “provoker” or if the perpetrator suffers from addiction problems and is willing to enter rehabilitation.