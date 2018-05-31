Tinashe’s Brother Kudzai Kachingwe: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

After news of Jenner’s romance with NBA player Ben Simmons broke on Tuesday night, the rumored new relationship is stirring up a ton of drama across social media. Simmons now-ex girlfriend Tinashe’s brother Kudzai Kachingwe weighed in on the situation and had a few words for Simmons.

“Never met you before in my life. days after u break my sis heart u do this… people all lied on her talking fake news about my sis *doing kardashian s— * u cheat on her w a Jenner,” wrote Kudzai in response to Page Six’s report that the duo are now dating.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Kachingwe Called Simmons out for Dating Jenner After He Allegedly Split with Tinashe Because She Was Too “Public”

Kachingwe, who goes by Kudi on Twitter, was clearly not happy to hear that his big sister was allegedly cheated on by Simmons, calling him out for cheating on her with a Jenner after a source close to Simmons alleged that he broke up with Tinashe because she was too “public with everthing.”

Via MTO News:

According to a person close to Ben, Tinashe was “doing Kardashian sh*t.” One of Ben’s homies explained why Ben had to CUT his R&B songstress girlfriend loose. The insider explained, “She is way to public with everything. They just started dating and this girl is calling up paparazzi and sh*t like that.”

He also claimed that Simmons — who has deleted all photos of him and Tinashe from Instagram — and the singer only split on Sunday, according to PEOPLE.

Never met you before in my life. days after u break my sis heart u do this… ppl all lied on her talking fake news about my sis *doing kardashian shit * u cheat on her w a Jenner 😂 DONOVAN MITCHELL ROY fuck nigga https://t.co/xjmm2E2mRq — kudi (@kudikaching) May 30, 2018

“Sorry for blowing up y’all twitter everyone,” Kudzai also tweeted to Tinashe’s fans. “It was actually the only way to defend my sister against all this bulls—.”

He also had a Twitter storm in response to a fan who claimed that Simmons is “just a man.”

“I’m 19, no f—— excuse for cheating, be a man and figure it out. bro you’re a grown ass man, how could u be so ignorant,” he tweeted.

i’m 19, no fucking excuse for cheating, be a man and figure it out. bro you’re a grown ass man, how could u be so ignorant — kudi (@kudikaching) May 30, 2018

He also tweeted “n—-s on twitter have no respect.. women get disrespected so often and ppl like you are the main reason, shit is so sad.”

2. Kachingwe Threw a Dig at Simmons, Comparing Him to Donovan Mitchell and the Rookie of the Year (ROY) Race

If Tinashe's family had a vote, Donovan Mitchell would win Rookie Of The Year. https://t.co/DgMjVe55Wx pic.twitter.com/iCRvwP8RN5 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 30, 2018

Kachingwe also added insult to injury by comparing Simmons to Donovan Mitchell and the ROY race.

Simmons recently told ESPN.com’s Chris Haynes he believes he is “100 percent” the Rookie of the Year and doesn’t think any other players have challenged him for that honor, according to the Bleacher Report.

Mitchell fired back in the most passive aggressive way possible – by wearing a hoodie with the word “rookie” on it. It reads: “An athlete playing his or her first season as a member of a professional sports team.”

Spicy 🌶👀 Let the ROTY debate continue (via @utahjazz) pic.twitter.com/G5GQUhv83W — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 10, 2018

The sweatshirt sparked a massive debate on who was more likely to win ROY. However, Mitchell responded to the debate, stating that he isn’t spending time thinking about individual hardware.

“I really don’t care,” he said during an interview with ESPN. “The biggest thing for me is that we’re in the fourth seed and fighting for the third seed. If I’m worrying about individual awards, I’m giving up on my teammates and what we’re trying to build here. Clearly, I’m not the one losing sleep over this. I don’t care.”

Although he was trying to avoid debating the ROY award, Mitchell believes the NBA shouldn’t consider Simmons a rookie since the Sixers drafted him in 2016, not this past June. He compared his thoughts to taking an exam:

Donovan Mitchell to ESPN on if he believes a true rookie is only deserving of the ROY award: https://t.co/L7RrNMNkhR pic.twitter.com/vueBhlmRnV — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 11, 2018

3. Kachingwe is Known to be “Mostly Quiet, Until He’s Suddenly Insightful” & is Very Close to His Siblings

Bleed Blue 🔵🌀🌐 A post shared by Kudzai Kachingwe (@kookudi) on Oct 15, 2017 at 5:50pm PDT

Kachingwe’s father is a native of Zimbabwe and he and his siblings have Irish, Norwegian, and Danish roots, according to Famous Birthdays.

The Kachingwes—Michael and Aimie, Kudzai’s parents, and his siblings Tinashe and brother, Thulani —have lived in a single-level home near the end of a cul-de-sac in La Crescenta, almost 30 miles north of downtown Los Angeles since 2003. They maintain a modest middle-class existence outside the clamor of the city, according to Complex.

Complex states that Kudzai is “mostly quiet, except when he’s suddenly insightful,” and graduated from Crescenta Valley High School in 2017. He currently attends college at San Diego State University, according to his Facebook account.

Kachingwe’s brother Thulani told Complex that the family is very supportive of Tinashe’s career and occasionally accompanies her to a music video shoot and on road trips.

“If she’s having a music video, I can go to her music video,” Thulani says. “If Kudzai’s having a basketball game, I can go to his basketball game.” The family sticks together in solidarity and is a constant support system for each other, according to Complex. “It’s just us five.”

4. Kachingwe Says That His Sister Struggled as an African American Woman in a Primarily White Community

Kachingwe has weighed in on his experience being an African American man compared to some of the issues his sister Tinashe has had to deal with as a black woman.

“It’s a lot harder for African-American girls, especially in these kinds of communities,” he says. (La Crescenta is less than 1% African-American.) “If you’re the only African-American girl in your school. For me and Thulani, it’s a lot easier. When you’re the guy, you’re seen as different. She was singled out. But being the only African-Americans helped us socially.”

Kachingwe, who loves and supports his sister implicitly, understands that she has had to deal with different challenges throughout her life as a woman than he has as a man.

5. Tinashe’s Grandmother Also Defender Her on Twitter, Claiming She is Leaving Twitter Because of “All the Hate and Lies” About Tinashe

Even Tinashe’s grandmother jumped on board to defend her granddaughter after the news of her breakup spread across the internet.

Dear twitter fans and fans of Tinashe, I have decided to leave Twitter because of all the hate and lies about Tinashe. You must realize that I love her very much but as a family member I really can’t call out all the lies and hate because some things should not be shared. — TinasheGramma (@TinasheGramma) May 29, 2018

According to Page Six, the relationship was allegedly going on for a few weeks before Simmons and Tinashe officially broke up.

Kendall Jenner is dating Philadelphia 76er Ben Simmons, multiple sources tell Page Six exclusively. An insider familiar with the duo said the romance has been going on “for a few weeks.” Another source told us the pair was spotted this week on a lunch date at the Beverly Hills Hotel. And a third source said that Jenner, 22, and Simmons, 21, were seen last week in Manhattan with a group of friends at the clubby Bowery restaurant Vandal. Security measures seemed to have been taken to ensure Kendall and Ben enjoyed their night hassle free,” said a witness. “They were smiling the night away with their friends.”

It’s clear that Tinashe has an incredibly supportive family and a lot of fans who continue to staunchly defend her on social media and help set the record straight regarding cheating ex boyfriends. Aside from Kudzai and his grandmother, Thunali jumped on Twitter to retweet some of Kudzai’s posts as well, calling Simmons a coward.