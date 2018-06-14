Chrystul Kizer: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Chrystul Kizer is being charged with first-degree intentional homicide after allegedly taking a selfie at the home of the man she is accused of killing, and then posting a Facebook live video saying she shot a “white dude” and wasn’t afraid to kill again, according to a criminal complaint.

Kizer was charged this week for allegedly killing 34-year-old Randall P. Volar III. Kizer is accused of traveling to Volar’s home in Kenosha, shooting him in the head and setting fire to his house before stealing his car, laptop and cash. She allegedly shared news articles about the fire on her Facebook feed, according to police.

Here’s what you need to know about Kizer:

1. Kizer Allegedly Stole Volar’s Vehicle While Fleeing the Scene & Was Spotted Nearly 45 Minutes North of Kenosha

Police found the charred remains of Volar after firefighters were called to a blaze in Kenosha, Wisconsin. An autopsy later showed he had suffered two gunshot wounds to the head and was dead before the fire.

Volar’s missing BMW was found the following day near the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee, about 45 minutes north of Volar’s home in Kenosha. Neighbors told police that Volar’s car was usually in the driveway, leading them to search for the missing car in the surrounding area, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

After locating the car, police found a cellphone and a Family Dollar receipt from the evening before. Police also reviewed the security footage from the store, linking the three juveniles seen in the security video to pictures of the same teens on the cellphone, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Milwaukee Police Department’s Fusion Center identified two juveniles in the photos and store video. One of them was Kizer’s brother, who provided an address for his sister, the complaint says.

That address matched an Uber receipt for a ride charged to Volar’s bank that started in Milwaukee and ended near Volar’s house hours before the fire, the Sentinel reports.

2. Kizer is Accused of Posting a Selfie in the Victim’s Home Hours Before His Death & Uploading a Live Video Claiming “She Wasn’t Afraid to Kill Again”

A Kenosha detective matched a selfie from Kizer’s Facebook page to an old mugshot the detective had pulled. The selfie was believed to be taken inside of Volar’s home, with items in the background of the picture matching what was found in his home after the fire. The photo was posted online less than five hours before the fire was reported, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

After connecting Kizer to the scene of the crime, detectives began monitoring her Facebook account. Three days after the fire, Kizer posted a live video, brandishing what appeared to be a handgun and ammunition. Kizer was allegedly talking about giving her brother a BMW car, saying she “wasn’t afraid to kill again and making references to a rich white individual,” the complaint says.

Police arrested Kizer the following day at her boyfriend’s house, who told police that he bought the gun for Kizer. Kizer allegedly told him about the shooting the morning after the fire and admitted to stealing Volar’s car, he said.

He said he also witnessed her Facebook Live video in person about shooting a “white dude” and interrupted her filming, telling her not to talk about it, the Sentinel reports.

Kizer initially denied the allegations, but once the police traced the bullet casing to the gun seen in the video, she began to cry and admitted that she “had gotten upset” and was “tired” of Volar touching her, so she grabbed the gun from her purse, said she was “going to do it” and pulled the trigger, according to the complaint.

3. Kizer Already Has a Record & Was Reportedly in Court Days Before the Shooting for Stealing a Car; She Admitted to Being Involved in More Than 20 Car Thefts in Milwaukee

Kizer already had a history of breaking the law, according to the Journal Sentinel. Just days before the alleged shooting, Kizer appeared in Milwaukee County court to plead guilty to felony fleeing in a different case.

Milwaukee police tried to pull over a stolen car last August, but Kizer refused to stop, leading the police on a chase that ended after an officer used StarChase, a GPS tag fired from the squad, to track the stolen car, according to the Sentinel.

The officer arrested her the next day after Kizer admitted to driving the car and fleeing from police, although she claimed she didn’t know the car was stolen, the complaint says.

However, she did admit to being involved in nearly 20 car thefts targeting Jeeps on Milwaukee’s south side, the complaint stated.

Kizer is set for sentencing in that case on June 27. She had been free on $400 bail on that case since September. Her attorneys in that case and the Kenosha case did immediately respond to interview requests Thursday, according to the Journal Sentinel.

4. Kizer Was 17-Years-Old, Attended Classes at UW-Milwaukee & Liked Pages Labeled “Anxiety” and “Depressed Faces” on Facebook

Kizer was only 17-years-old when she allegedly shot and killed Volar. Her Facebook profile is filled with selfies with Snapchat filters, pictures of her boyfriend, and 40 minute-long videos of herself talking to the camera.

According to her profile, she was self-employed as a top model at “BooM Duu B–ch,” that she studied at the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee campus, and that she was in a relationship.

Kizer has more than 1500 friends on Facebook, and since her profile is mostly public, some of her pictures are already being filled with hateful comments from members of the community for her alleged crime.

One user posted “Enjoy your life in prison you piece of s–t,” and another called her “Useless f—ing trash.” One user posted a lengthy rant about how her boyfriend, pictured in a post that she labeled “national sex day,” is allegedly 21 when Kizer is only 17, accusing him of statutory rape.

Another user put, in all caps: “SHAME! REPENT! HELL AWAITS! PURE EVIL! ONLY JESUS CHRIST CAN HELP YOU, REPENT!”

Kizer didn’t share many of her interests on the page, although she did like pages labeled “Depressed Faces,” “Anxiety,” and “Relationship Goals,” among liking artists such as Kodak Black and Lil Skies.

5. She is Facing Charges of Homicide, Arson & Operating a Vehicle Without the Owner’s Consent, Among Others

Kizer was charged this week with first-degree intentional homicide in Volar’s death. If convicted, she faces a mandatory life sentence.

“Kizer also faces charges of operating a vehicle without owner’s consent, arson, bail jumping and being a felon in possession of a firearm, all felonies,” according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Kizer appeared in court Wednesday and her bail was set at $1 million.