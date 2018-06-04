Douglas Parkhurst: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Whether it was Karma or just chance, the 68-year-old man killed when he was stuck by a car, some witnesses claim while pushing kids out of the way, at a Little League game in Maine Friday night confessed in 2013 to running down and killing a little girl trick-or-treating on Halloween in 1968 in the small upstate New York town of Futon, northwest of Syracuse near the border of Lake Ontario; a deadly hit and run for which he’d escaped responsibility.

Even when he did confess, after being confronted by police 44 years later, Parkhurst did so only after having confirmed by police he’d not “be in trouble” for killing 4-year-old Carolee Ashby and leaving her twisted dead body in the road. A witness thought what he’d seen that night in ’68 was a car hitting a teddy bear and throwing it more than 100 feet into the air. When the driver came closer, he and others saw a dead child, not a stuffed animal, it was reported.

Parkhurst was struck and killed June 1, police said, by Carol Sharrow, 51, of Sanford, Maine when the woman drove her car erratically and inexplicably on a ball field as youngsters were playing a game. People fled as the car drove quickly and randomly around the field but Parkhurst, near the exit gate, was hit and died as a result of his injuries.

Sharrow, who friends said suffered from mental illness and “couldn’t hurt a flea,” was charged by police with manslaughter.

Parkhurst was never charged in connection with the death of Ashby who he admitted killing with his car while under the influence of alcohol with his brother passed out in the back seat because the statute of limitations had run out and he could not be charged; only murder has not legal limit, but a hit and run that resulted in a child’s death, however horrid and unforgivable, isn’t murder according to the law and police that worked the case decades after the slaying had their hands tied. Parkhurst confessed and moved on, a free man.

1. Sharrow, Who ‘Wouldn’t Hurt a Flea,’ is Facing a Manslaughter Charge in Parkhurt’s Death

In a since removed Facebook post, Sharrow’s “best friend” Densie Bass said Sharrow was ill and “wouldn’t hurt a flea.”

“…Even though I may get slack by saying this, and I’m not excusing what this woman, my best friend, has done, doesn’t mean she’s an animal. She wouldn’t hurt a flea. She got me through some tough times. She was a great worker, she loved her daughter and family. She loved life! When she wakes up from this evilness that controlled her she will not be able to live with what she did…”

The Sanford Police Department’s official account reads that at shortly after 7 p.m. Friday evening, responders at the “Sanford Regional Communication Center received a call of a female operating a vehicle on the field of the Goodall Park during a baseball game,” police said.

#BREAKING Here is video shot by witness of car driven by woman onto little league field in Sanford tonight. Man struck in parking lot.

Unconfirmed that man struck has died.

Viewer discretion advised.

(Ctsy: Makena Murphy) pic.twitter.com/KfVTekJEn9 — Gregg Lagerquist (@GreggWGME) June 2, 2018

“The vehicle entered the park through the main gate and drove onto the field. Bystanders and ballplayers scattered to avoid the vehicle as it drove erratically on the ballfield. The vehicle struck a closed gate and then sped toward the open main gate. The vehicle struck a pedestrian who was near the main gate, and then sped from the scene. The pedestrian who was struck was Douglas Parkhurst, 58 of Sanford. Mr. Parkhust died while en route to the hospital.

Police and fire personnel responded immediately, and through the investigation that followed, Carol Sharrow, 51 of Sanford, was arrested and charged with manslaughter.”

There are a few people in the courtroom awaiting appearance of Carol Sharrow but they had no interest in talking to me. Not clear if they are here for Sharrow or the victim, Douglas Parkhurst. — Eric Russell (@PPHEricRussell) June 4, 2018

Sharrow appeared in court Monday and her bond was set at $500,000. A reporter tweeted that there were a number of people in the courtroom, some emotional, none of whom wanted to talk. He said it wasn’t clear if they were present or Sharrow or Parkhurst.

2. Parkhurst Was Questioned by Police in 1968 About The Death of Carolee Ashby & Later Admitted he Lied to Cops But Said in His Confession They Never Challenged His Story

“That night I told the police I had a guard post. That did not happen, but I don’t know why the police never challenged me on this. I wish they did. I would’ve told him the truth,” Parkhurst wrote in his 2013 confession.

A number of people on social media have complained that the crime is so far it the past, it is best left forgotten.

Read the police interview with Parkhurst from 2013 here.

“Good lord,” wrote Kate Fagan. “It was 50 years ago in a completely different state. This man probably lived with that guilt his entire life. Why is it being brought up now? You couldn’t just let someone be remembered for the good they did. The press will always dig up negative information. May he finally Rest In Peace.”

Doug Green replied, “At least he got 50 years of life. Unlike the 4 yr old who was denied that. Living with it is a small price to pay for taking a child’s life, and never being held accountable. I’d say it was karma.”

3.The Family of Carolee Ashby Felt Closure, Relief & Justice After Hearing Parkhurst Was Dead & How He Died

Upon hearing the news of Parkhurst’s death, Darlene Ashby McCann, who’d been holding her little sister Carolee’s hand that Halloween night told reporter Beth Quimby, “It feels it has made a full circle. Now I am relieved. I truly am. The same thing that happened to my sister happened to him. It made a complete circle. Now it is time to move on.” But added that she’s never gotten over what happened and has suffered from depression her whole life. She said the family never received an apology directly from Parkhurst. His confession includes apologies.

“I know in my heart and I am 99.9% sure I hit that little girl,” Parkhurst wrote in his confession. “I am oh so sorry. I can’t change anything but I hope this apology will be excepted and I beg for forgiveness. Again I am sorry for what happened I didn’t see the little Ashby girl. Please forgive me I did not intentionally hit that little girl. I’m sorry.”

4. Witnesses Claim Parkhurst Saved Children, Pushing Them to Safety. Others Call His Death ‘Karma’

On the Sanford Little League Facebook page, people posted comments that included praising Parkhurst for saving kids lives. There’s been no statement by police reported that provides witness details, but a number of witness accounts were posted on social media including the Sanford Police Department’s Facebook page.

“We were there,” wrote Diana Bittner. “I stood there in horror as this crazy woman, tires smoking, raced up and down the road then drove right onto the ball field. Kids screaming and running for their lives . They tried to close the huge metal gate to prevent her from leaving and she smashed right through it. That poor man was trying to help close the gate and went flying onto the street. It was a scene I will never forget. I’m so grateful she didn’t hurt anyone else. But everyone there I’m sure, we’re all traumatized as I was. Just horrible and so sad for this man and his family.”

#BREAKING Witnesses say woman drove on to little league ball field in Sanford tonight nearly hitting children– then struck man in parking lot trying to close a gate. No confirmation of injuries, but witnesses say very very serious. @WGME on way

(📸 Ctsy Makena Murphy) pic.twitter.com/wvVsTg1zRc — Gregg Lagerquist (@GreggWGME) June 2, 2018

Another said Parkhurst was hit while “pushing kids out of the way. This man IS a hero! My nephew almost got hit by this woman, my brother had to throw him over a wall into the stands and he is literally traumatized along with probably every single person there last night. My brother saw this man fly into the air (again, along with many others) and into the road while he was saving KIDS from her path.. regardless of what happened in 1968 or whatever. This woman was set out to hurt ANYONE. She needs to be behind bars for the rest of her life …”

At least one witness claims Sharrow allegedly “…almost hit my pregnant daughter right before she drove on to that field. My daughter was so upset. Glad shes been caught.”

Another alleged ear-witness said Sharrow “…came off Twombley Rd swerving an squealing her tires and turned on Roberts Street … from a distance you could hear the car revving and making more noise down at the baseball park …”

5. Sharrow Has a Criminal Hisotry That Inlcudes DUIs & May Have Mental Health Problems

Sharrow has two prior arrests and convictions Sanford police told local media; a drunken driving conviction in Maine and an aggravated drunken driving conviction in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Police have not said whether Sharrow was under the influence Friday night but it’s not as of yet listed among charges. A police report from 2011 indicates she’d been previously arrested for DUI; the outcome of that case is unclear, but was reported in a local media police log: Thursday, May 12, 2011: Carol A. Sharrow, 44, 1024 Main St., was issued a summons for operating while under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Some people have said Sharrow may have been on medication for mental illness and asked that judgment be reserved. A number of people posted on local media social pages that reported the story saying Sharrow was local, worked at a home improvement store and a retailer as well as a heath club or gym, was “nice,” and possibly was mentally ill and off medication one adding that she was told Sharrow “she was fine as long as she was on her medication but when she went off her medication she would be irrational and had a drinking problem.”

On her Facebook, which has not been recently updated, she posted photos of sunsets and rainbows and shared her interets including Bon Jovi, classic movies and fitness but not much else.