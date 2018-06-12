Emma Pichl & Alex Iovine: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Emma Pichl and Alex Iovine are a lesbian couple who are accusing an Uber driver in New York City of kicking them out of his car because they kissed in the back seat.

Alex Iovine posted a video of the encounter’s aftermath on her Facebook page on June 10, 2018, and it went viral. The video, which you can see later in this story, has been viewed more than 1,800 times. “Tough experience yesterday. Help spread the word about this Uber driver,” she wrote with the status on Facebook. The driver was identified as Ahmed Elbotari, 35. Be aware that some of the language in the video is graphic.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. One of the Women Told the Uber Driver That ‘It’s Not Illegal to Kiss in New York’

The video starts after the Uber driver and the two women are already outside the car. “Is there an issue?” one of the women says to the Uber driver, Ahmed Elbotari. “What’s the issue?”

“I said you first time don’t do it. You don’t do that,” he appears to say. “So it is illegal for an Uber…?” the woman starts to say, and the driver replies, “Yes, it’s illegal; you don’t do that.”

One of the women – it’s not clear which one – retorts, “Kissing is not illegal.” The driver claims, “Yes, it’s illegal.” One of the women responds, “No, it’s not.”

Elbotari holds his ground and insists, “You don’t do that here in the car.”

“What are you f-cking talking about. Anyone can kiss in an Uber. You’re sick,” says one of the women. “You’re not allowed to do this,” says the driver. “Yeah, I am,” says the woman. The driver appears to reference calling 911 although it’s hard to hear exactly what he says.

“Sir, why are we not allowed to kiss in an Uber?” asks one of the women. “You’re not allowed. You’re not allowed,” says the driver. “Why are we not allowed?” one of the women asks.

The driver responds, “It’s disrespectful.” Asked what is, he repeats, “It’s disrespectful.” Asked whether it’s Uber policy, he says, “I don’t want to argue you with you. Just get out of my car.”

“I want to understand what did we do wrong. Nothing is illegal. It’s not illegal to kiss in New York,” says one of the women to the driver. “We’re taking a video of you. You’re going to get fired. I’m going to get you fired. We’ll report you to Uber.”

“I don’t give a sh-t,” the driver says, and the video ends.

2. Pichl & Iovine Have Been Dating for Two Years

Emma Pichl and Alex Iovine have been dating for two years, according to The New York Post, which says that Pichl is 24 and Iovine is 26 and her “girlfriend of two years.”

The Post reports that the two had climbed into the Uber after leaving a birthday party for a friend at a bar called Pig Beach in Brooklyn early Saturday evening on June 9, 2018. They were going to another friend’s birthday party when the incident occurred. Iovine told The New York Daily News that the kiss was just a “peck.”

“We were sitting on opposite sides of the car,” she said to the newspaper. “We leaned in for a peck, and that’s what it was, a legit peck.” When the driver then told them to get out of the car, the women thought he was joking at first, until it became clear that he wasn’t, according to the newspaper.

3. Iovine Works in Advertising & Pichl as a Recruiter

On Facebook, Emma Pichl says she is from New York, lives in Fairfield, Connecticut, studied at Fairfield University, and went to Notre Dame School.

Pichl defines herself as a senior information technology recruiter on LinkedIn, where she writes, “As a global staffing organization, Selby Jennings works exclusively within Financial Services, we recognize that continuous development within the industry can make the ability to attract and retain top talent a key priority. Our focus is on providing the highest quality service available in the market, which we deliver by sourcing, attracting and securing niche talent, of the highest caliber, for our clients.”

Before that, she worked as an assistant negotiator, as a teacher, and as a soccer coach, her LinkedIn page says. She was also a special events coordinator for a public school. She has a bachelor’s degree in communications and media studies. A recommendation on her page reads, “I worked with Emma during my most recent job search, and she is one of the best recruiters I ever worked with. Emma helped me manage the entire process – scheduling interviews, getting answers to my questions, following up with the hiring manager, and negotiating compensation and terms. She kept me informed at every stage and made sure the process kept moving along quickly. Working with Emma made my job search so much easier!”

The New York Daily News reports that Iovine is “a Manhattan advertising technology consultant.” On LinkedIn, she calls herself a “Solutions Consultant I,” and writes that she is “a team player who understands the importance of development and implementation of a plan to achieve a common goal.” She previously worked as a bookkeeper, assistant to a CPA, and she had an internship as an IT project manager for Major League Baseball. She has a degree in finance and mathematics from Manhattan College.

4. Uber’s CEO Defended the Women, Calling What Happened an ‘Unfortunate Circumstance’

In an interview with the New York Post, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi defended the women and stated, “This is an open society and Uber is a platform that is available to anybody regardless of your background, your orientation, and that is sacred to us. It’s an unfortunate circumstance and we will do everything we can for that not to repeat.”

He said such drivers “don’t belong on Uber.”

5. Ahmed Elbotari Defended His Actions in an Interview

In an interview with the Daily News, the driver, Ahmed Elbotari, insisted that he “did what I believe is my freedom.” The newspaper says he’s had a license since 2014 with no other active complaints.

According to the newspaper, Elbotari claimed the women played loud videos and “one put her feet on his seat and they kissed.”

“It’s my own car, I didn’t feel comfortable with them,” Elbotari said, adding that he would do the same if the couple had been straight. However, the newspaper says he “admitted that he has less tolerance for a same-sex couple.”