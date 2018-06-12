Jesse Lopez: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jesse Lopez, 39, of Winter Haven, Florida has called herself Dr. Jesse and performed medical cosmetic and weight loss procedures like “vampire face-lifts,” at the ‘Dr. Drop It Like It’s Hot’ weight loss clinic and just recently launched a medical marijuana consulting business.

But Lopez has no license to practice medicine of any kind. A pharmacy technician’s state permit she had expired more than four years ago, authorities say.

But she had a thriving business with a very active social media presence which turned out to provide plenty of evidence for local, state and federal investigators.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Lopez is Facing Six Felony Charges For Faking to be Registered Nurse & Even a ‘Doctor’

Polk County Florida undercover detectives arrested Lopez, whose first name is Jesusadelaida but calls herself Jesse or Dr. Jesse.

According to authorities, Lopez performs procedures at the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” weight loss clinic in Winter Haven with a licensed medical doctor, but according to an arrest affidavit, she’s been performing medical procedures herself and pretended to be a registered nurse. She has no medical degrees and police say the only license she had was as a pharmacy technician. That permit expired in 2014.

Police said the doctor is also under criminal investigation but was not yet named.

A post shared by Dr. Drop it like its hot ! (@dr.dropitlikeitshot) on Jan 24, 2018 at 3:28pm PST

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office began its undercover investigation a few months ago after being contacted by investigators from the Florida Department of Health and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.

Judd said other charges are pending.

“Dr. Drop It Like It’s Hot. Isn’t that a place you just think of going to the doctor,” Judd asked rhetorically then says there were even some sheriff department employees who were “victimized.”

Ironically there’s posts of Lopez posing with the sheriff.

2. Police Said Lopez Performed ‘Vampire’ Facelifts, Laser Treatments, Operated ‘Cavitation’ Machines & Was Recruiting ‘Dummies’ for Stem Cell Injections

In the video briefing from Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, which begins seconds after the 2 minute mark, he lays out their case against Lopez. Deputies said Lopez did vampire face lifts, where blood is drawn from a person’s arm and then the plasma from that blood is injected into the face.

It’s also alleged that she has operated laser machines and ultrasonic liposuction cavitation machines. The arrest affidavit says she was also preparing to use 100 volunteer subjects to perform a stem cell injection procedure called PRP joint injections.

The sheriff’s department said it had “located four victims, three of whom stated they were seen by Lopez at the clinic, and never seen by or met the medical doctor who works there. The three victims believed Lopez was a registered nurse or a doctor, and that she owned the clinic.”

They allege that on May 28, they went to her for a weight loss consultation, and were “diagnosed by Lopez, who weighed them and went over a treatment plan with each of them, and gave each of them prescription bottles containing the following prescription medications: Metformin, Human Chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) vial with syringes to inject themselves, Topiramate, and Furosemide. She also gave each of them a written prescription for Phentermine, and gave each of them two injections they were told were “Lipo-C” and a compound Vitamin B shot. Each victim paid $150.00 for the appointment.”

A week later, the “fourth victim came to the clinic with the first three, and all four were treated together by Lopez, by being weighed on the scale, and given injections of “Lipo-C” and a compound Vitamin B shot.” And a day later, an undercover PCSO detective and an undercover Dept. of Health investigator went to the clinic to inquire about the “Vampire face lift” and weight loss. Both observed a plaque on the wall in the reception area advertising Lopez as an R.N., and an ad for “Vampire facials.” Inside the exam room, both investigators saw several certificates on the wall with “Jesse Lopez, R.N.” on them.”

3. The DEA Alleges Lopez Transported Controlled Substances to Her Home Nightly

The DEA stepped in when it was initially alleged Lopez was unlawfully transporting controlled substances from the clinic to her home every night.

According to authorities, a federal drug enforcement audit was performed and investigators said it had violated laws that govern the appropriate storage of controlled substances. The DEA stopped the clinic from dispensing Phentermine, a highly addictive and seldom used weight loss drug in cases of morbid obesity or when obesity is endangering health and for limited amounts of time.

4. Lopez Launched ‘Dr. Compassionate 420’ That Advertised Medical Marijuana Consultations

During its investigation, the DEA learned that Lopez had started a new business at the clinic, called “Dr. Compassionate 420” that advertised medical marijuana consultations.

Authorities said Lopez defended the medical marijuana consultancy business claiming she was looking to open and dispensary and were planning on meeting state requirements.

Lopez showed undercover investigators a vaporizer and medical marijuana vials with labels indicating they contained THC and CBD oil combinations (the vials appeared to be empty). “She told them that either she or the doctor would do the medical marijuana consultation (exam) and would then complete the orders for medical marijuana,” a report from the sheriff’s office read.

5. Lopez Has Posted Videos of Herself Performing Medical Procedures on Her ‘Dr. Drop It Like It’s Hot’ Facebook & Instagram

There are a number of posts on both Facebook and Instagram that show her performing procedures and there are images of patient bills and other surely private medical information posted by Jesse Lopez, RN.

The PCSO also said they located videos and images of Lopez “wearing medical gloves, eye-wear, and masks, handling syringes, a laser machine, a cavitation machine, and a scalpel; cutting a mole off of a patient’s neck with a scalpel, while narrating; utilizing a laser on a female patient’s face, with the caption “facial rejuvenation;” and a photo of Lopez using a syringe to inject an unknown substance into a female patient’s face with the caption “Vampire lift.”