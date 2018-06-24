WATCH: Pam Bondi Confronted at Mister Rogers Doc Screening

Pam Bondi attempted to attend a screening of the Mister Rogers documentary a day after announcing her plan to end protections for health care consumers with pre-existing conditions. Here, via @timintampa, is what happened. pic.twitter.com/zMLrSayS8M — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 23, 2018

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi was heckled following a screening of the Mr. Rogers documentary in Tampa Friday night.

On the comment thread for the video posted by Deadspin editor Timothy Burke, there were two very distinct viewpoints.

“Pam Bondi gets shamed out of a cinema. Sarah Huckabee Sanders gets booted from a restaurant. Kirstjen Nielsen gets picketed at a Mexican restaurant. Trump’s goons are actively ruining lives on massive scale. It is perfectly fitting for taxpayers of conscience to ruin their night.”

Followed by:

“That is a disgusting statement. No one has the right to ruin anyone’ s night or life. It’s part of God’s commamdment to “love one another.”

Protesters who yelled, ‘Shame on you!” and “What would Mister Rogers think about you and your legacy in Florida?” were reacting to Bondi’s official actions on health care policy and her position on immigration.

In the video shot by Organize Florida, a number of people can be heard yelling at Bondi as she exits the Tampa Theatre after a screening of the new Mr. Rogers doc, ‘Won’t You Be My Neighbor?’

Police confirmed they receive a call and came to escort Bondi out.

Bonid told the Tampa Tribune, “We were in a movie about anti-bullying and practicing peace and love and tolerance and accepting of people for their differences. That’s what Mister Rogers is all about. We all believe in free speech, but there’s a big difference there.”

Three was no plan to protest Bondi, the Tribune was told until she was spotted in the ticket line for the film about Fred Rogers of Mr. Rogers Neighborhood who was also a musician, puppeteer, writer, and Presbyterian minister.

In late March, Bondi joined GOP Rep. Michele Bachmann outside the Supreme Court as Justice’s were hearing arguments on the Constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act.

Bondi is one of a number of attorneys general around the country suing to stop Obamacare access to health insurance for people with pre-existing conditions. The Sun Sentinel said that would be a “serious threat” for 1.7 million Floridians.

Protesters also criticized Bondi on her immigration position.

Homestead, Florida has been the scene of protests outside the center where reports say as many as 1,300 children are being held and it’s reported in Miami shelters, 10 infants to toddler-age children separated from their families are being held. Bondi has previously publicly supported Trump immigration policies.

We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country. When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came. Our system is a mockery to good immigration policy and Law and Order. Most children come without parents… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2018

This is the third very recent event where a high-level Trump administration staffer or close high-profile Republican official has faced public protest.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was shouted out of a D.C. Mexican eatery restaurant last week.

And Trump press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was 86’d without fanfare and quietly, until she later tweeted she was refused service, from the Red Hen, a farm-to-table restaurant in Virginia after the owner asked staff, some LGBT and some immigrants, about how they felt about serving her.

“Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left,” she tweeted.

Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 23, 2018

That tweet is being called illegal by ethics watchdog Walter Shaub.