WATCH: Escaped From Detention, Teen Steals Birmingham City Bus [Explicit Language]

Somebody’s child stole the Max Transit Bus this morning and Bham Police chasing him through the neighborhood pic.twitter.com/XqG4laAEvJ — Rent ‘Em Spoons (@ThickHERbell) June 3, 2018

Multiple media reported Sunday morning that a 15-year-old who escaped from a juvenile detention facility stole a Birmingham MAX Transit city bus as a getaway vehicle.

According to local media, the escaped teenager led police on a chase Sunday morning through a residential neighborhood, and struck police cars, in the “north Avondale area of Birmingham.” WVTM reported police “put out spike strips” to stop the minibus which it did eventually. The teen then took off on foot and was still at large at 11:30 Sunday morning.

BREAKING: BHM Police say 15-yr-old escaped from a juvenile detention center and stole a MAX bus as his getaway vehicle. The claim he rammed multiple police cars. He is now still on the run. #WVTM13 — Jon Paepcke (@JonWVTM13) June 3, 2018

The MAX Transit system has not responded on social media to the theft of the bus and it’s not clear how the teen was able to commander it. MAX Transit says it ‘provides safe, reliable, and dependable public transportation for the Birmingham Metropolitan area.’