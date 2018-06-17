How to Watch ‘This Week with George Stephanopoulos’ Live Online

Every Sunday, George Stephanopoulos brings the latest in all political affairs on This Week. The show, which is co-anchored by Martha Raddatz, airs every Sunday on ABC at 10am ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch ABC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including ABC (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV: ABC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Orange” plus “Broadcast Extra” channel bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of both packages, and you can then watch ABC live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

This Week began as a series called Issues & Answers in 1960. In 1981, it moved stations from NBC to ABC, and was renamed This Week.

Stephanopolous was named as the show’s host on September 15, 2002. Eight years later, he ended his time with the program to switch to Good Morning America. Stephanopolous returned as host in 2012.

The journalist and political commentator was born in Massachusetts in 1961 to first generation Greek-American parents. He graduated summa cum laude from Columbia University in 1982, where he received his BA in political science. Stephanopolous, impressively, graduated as the salutatorian of his class. After winning a Rhodes Scholarship, he went on to earn his master’s degree in theology from Oxford University on a Rhodes Scholarship.

In 1992, he was a leading member of Clinton’s presidential campaign, and one of the former president’s most trusted aides.

In early June, it was revealed that Stephanopolous landed an interview with President Trump that will be airing on Good Morning America. The meeting marks the first since Trump’s historic sit-down with Kim Jong Un. It also will be the first presidential interview with any broadcast networks in over a year.