How to Watch ‘Bridezillas’ Live Online

Bridezillas is currently in its 11th season and airs Fridays at 10pm on WE tv. The reality series follows the lives of women engaged to be married, and how their impending nuptials cause them to, well, unravel a bit.

Bridezillas debuted on June 1, 2004. Each episode of the show features two brides-to-be, and viewers watch as their weddings come together. Or, in some cases, unravel.

An article in The List features an interview with Porsha from season 8 of the show and Melissa from season 7. While some brides had their applications sent in for them, others filled them out themselves. Porsha shared with the outlet that her mom and sisters signed her up, while Melissa’s husband sent her application in “as a joke”. Both women’s episodes were successful, leading to them being part of Marriage Boot Camp. For that, Porsha says, they had to undergo psychological testing.

A few girls from the show have come forward, saying their portrayal on Bridezillas was misleading. According to The List, Julia Swinton-Williamson sued the producers for misleading her about the “nature of the show.” In 2004, Swinton-Williamson’s $136 million lawsuit was thrown out. Speaking to The List, Porsha shared that she is friends with may former Bridezillas who say they are not happy with their portrayal on the show.

“Porsha said she knew the show was going to make her look crazy — as part of her contract, she was required to watch all previous episodes of the show. But she said she didn’t care, because Bridezillas are meant to be controlling and demanding. She claims she was pretty happy about her episode and said she was the highest rated Zilla.”

Melissa also enjoyed her episode, saying that she thought it was “funny.” She added that she didn’t view the show as a way to demean brides, but rather as a way to show how hectic their lives can be leading up to the show.