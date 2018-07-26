Brandon McGlover: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Brandon McGlover was arrested on suspicion of starting not one but multiple fires in California, including the Cranston Fire. Little is known about McGlover at this time or what his motivation was. Witnesses reported that they saw a man in his vehicle stopping and starting fires along the road. Here is what we know so far about Brandon N. McGlover and what happened.

1. He Is Accused of Starting Five Fires in Southwest Riverside County, Including the Cranston Fire Along Highway 74

UPDATE: Brandon N. Mc Glover, 32, of Temecula, CA arrested for allegedly setting multiple fires in southwest Riverside County today. One of the fires is the #CranstonFire.

(Photos Courtesy Public Safety Incidents) pic.twitter.com/6LAU7snvz0 https://t.co/8q6ukKb0ei — PC: United (@PCUnitedPage) July 26, 2018

McGlover was charged with five counts of arson to wildland, according to CAL FIRE, but additional charges may be added as the investigation continues. The Hemet/San Jacinto Valley Gang Task Force located and detained McGlover, and CAL FIRE peace officers took him into custody in Hemet, according to CAL FIRE.

He was transported to the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murieta.

He was found after law enforcement told the public to be on the lookout for a white Honda sedan connected to the fires. A Hemet police detective spotted the car near the corner of Newport Road and Garnet Lane just after 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, KTLA 5 reported.

2. He Was Arrested Less than 20 Minutes After the Cranston Fire Started

McGlover was arrested less than 20 minutes after the Cranston fire was started, but it was too late to stop the fire from ravaging the area and forcing thousands of people to evacuate, Patch.com reported.

According to Inciweb, the Cranston fire is 4,700 acres and 5 percent contained. The fire has led to evacuation orders for 2,174 homes and 3,200 people.

A little bit too close to home. I feel terrible for everyone affected. And it was deliberately set. Lock them up forever. Stay safe and keep your damn drones away from it! #CranstonFire pic.twitter.com/EsXIkpsUYx — CL Varner (@RandomEntity) July 26, 2018

Evacuations have been conducted in the following areas (as of 10:15 p.m. on July 25):

Idyllwild

Apple Canyon Area

Lake Hemet Area

Mountain Center Community

Hurkey Creek Area

Camp Scherman Girlscout Camp

An evacuation center was set up at Banning High School, and the following animal shelters were set up, according to Inciweb:

Large animals can be dropped off to Dysart Equestrian Park – 2101 W Victory Ave in Banning.

Small Animals can also be dropped off at Dysart Equestrian Park – 2101 W. Victory Ave. in Banning. Animal Services will transfer them to the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus.

All animals (large and small) also accepted at San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus.

Five residential structures were destroyed.

3. McGlover is 32, from Temecula, & Does Not Have a Criminal Record in Riverside County

Arson Arrest made by CAL FIRE Law Enforcement on #CranstonFire and Other Fires pic.twitter.com/o3Ffs4LacO — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 26, 2018

McGlover is 32 and from Temecula. He does not appear to have a documented criminal record in Riverside County, The Press-Enterprise reported.

Hemet police visited McGlover’s last known address, registered to the Honda’s owner.

4. Witnesses Said They Saw a Man in a White Honda Starting Several Fires in a Row in the Late Morning

Booking photo for 32-year-old Brandon N. McGlover of Temecula. He was arrested for allegedly starting the #CranstonFire Details: https://t.co/KhqowoUEFc pic.twitter.com/TYU6203G5S — CBS Local 2 (@LocalTwo) July 26, 2018

Witnesses said they saw a man starting several fires in the Riverside County area, The Press-Enterprise reported. One person said the around 11:50 a.m., they saw him starting “another fire” and then traveling west on Highway 74 toward Hemet. The witness followed the white Honda on Highway 74.

At 12:18 p.m., another report came in of the person starting yet another fire on State Street. The vehicle was then seen traveling west on Gilman Springs Road to Highway 79.

The Honda was pulled over at Newport Road and State Street, where he was arrested.

5. His Motives Aren’t Yet Known & Active Social Media Accounts Haven’t Been Known

At this time, McGlover is a bit of a mystery. The only Brandon McGlover profile page that shows up on Facebook is empty and doesn’t even have a profile photo. There is no account by that name on Twitter. Officials don’t yet know what McGlover’s motives were.

An estimated 600 homes are threatened from the fire.

This is a developing story.