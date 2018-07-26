California Fire Map: List of Fires Near Me Right Now [July 26]

The Cranston fire is a big problem in California right now, forcing the evacuations of thousands of people, but other fires like the Carr Fire and the Ferguson Fire are also issues. Here is a list, with maps, of the larger fires around the state, their current containment levels, and where they are located for July 26. Read on for more details. News is constantly changing, so call your local officials if you are concerned about evacuations near you.
General Map of California Fires
This map below is an interactive map of some of the bigger fires in California on July 26, provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained. Read the next section for details about the fires listed on the map.
The California Governor’s office has another active fire map for comparison, which is embedded below. This map periodically is made available only to those with a login, so if it’s not available when you’re reading this story, it might be released to the public again later.
Below is another active fire map from Google’s Crisis Map. Zoom in to areas of interest.
List of Active Fires in California as of July 26
Here are the active fires and updates about them, per CAL FIRE. Most of these are in alphabetical order, but newer fires not yet listed on the CAL FIRE map may be included in a separate section at the end.
Carr Fire
This fire is off Highway 299 and Carr Powerhouse Road in Whiskeytown (Shasta County.) It’s now 20,000 acres and 10 percent contained. 192 structures are threatened. The fire was caused by a vehicle’s mechanical failure.
The following evacuation orders are in place, according to CAL FIRE:
“The community of French Gulch is under an evacuation order. Residents along SR 299 west of Trinity Mountain Rd to the base of Buckhorn Summit are also under evacuation order. Residents along Whiskey Creek Rd to include the boat launch/day use areas are evacuated. SR 299W closure for westbound traffic now at Buenaventura Blvd. Closure to eastbound traffic remains at Buckhorn Summit.
Residents located east of Trinity Mountain Road use evacuation center located at Shasta High School 2500 Eureka Way in Redding. Residents located west of Trinity Mountain Road use evacuation center located at Weaverville Elementary School 31020 HWY 3 in Weaverville.”
Here’s a note about the evacuations from the City of Redding:
Church Fire
This fire is at Monterey Road and Church Avenue in San Martin in Santa Clara County. It’s 20 acres and 60 percent contained.
Cranston Fire
This fire is off Highway 74 and Control Road. Brandon McGlover was arrested and charged with starting this and four other fires in the area. It’s now 4,700 acres and 5 percent contained. 2,174 homes were evacuated and 3,200 people.
Here are more maps of the fire:
The following evacuations have been conducted by the Riverside Sheriff’s station, according to Inciweb:
- Idyllwild
- Apple Canyon Area
- Lake Hemet Area
- Mountain Center Community
- Hurkey Creek Area
- Camp Scherman Girlscout Camp
An evacuation center is set up at Banning High School.
The following road closures are in place:
- HWY 74 from City of Hemet to Lake Hemet
- HWY 243 from Banning to intersection of 243 and HWY 74
The following hiking trails are closed:
- Desert View Trail
- Round Valley
- Wellmans Divide
- San Jacinto Peak
The following animal shelters are available, according to Inciweb:
- Large animals can be dropped off to Dysart Equestrian Park – 2101 W Victory Ave in Banning.
- Small Animals can also be dropped off at Dysart Equestrian Park – 2101 W. Victory Ave. in Banning. Animal Services will transfer them to the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus.
- All animals (large and small) also accepted at San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus.
Crestline Fire
This fire is at Crestline Road and Hunt Road in Montgomery Creek in Shasta County. It’s 51 acres and 70 percent contained.
Eagle Fire
This fire is at County Road 40/County Road 1, southwest of Eagleville in Modoc County. It’s 2,100 acres and 95 percent contained, located at 41.285 latitude, -120.115 longitude. Containment has been increasing, with no increase in acreage. High temperatures might cause the fire to increase, even though minimal movement is expected.
It’s 15 miles south of Cedarville. Minimal movement is expected.
Ferguson Fire (Yosemite Fire)
This fire is off Highway 140 and Hite Cove, near El Portal in Mariposa County. It’s burning west of Yosemite National Park. Just five days ago it was 27,129 acres and 7 percent contained, and now it is 43,299 acres and 27 percent contained. Above is a map that marks the fire’s progression over time since it began. Below are more maps.
It began on July 13 in the Merced River canyon near El Portal around 10:35 p.m. over a week ago, Merced Sun Star reported, and at the time was less than 200 acres. It’s grown substantially since then.
According to Inciweb, the fire is located at 37.652 latitude, -119.881 longitude. The cause of the fire in the Savage Trading Post area is currently unknown. It’s burning in very rough terrain with little-to-no access roads. Numerous evacuation orders have been issued, but no homes have been damaged or destroyed. Highway 140 is closed from 1.9 miles east of Midpines to the Cedar Lodge area.
According to Inciweb, the followings areas are under mandatory evacuation orders as of July 26.
- Anderson Valley
- Cedar Lodge/Indian Flat Campground
- East Westfall Road to Chowchilla mountain Road, and all side roads
- El Portal Trailer Court
- Foresta
- Incline Road from Foresta Bridge to the last BLM campground
- Lushmeadows Community
- Old El Portal
- Old Yosemite Road
- Ponderosa Basin Community
- Rancheria Flat – Government Housing
- Savage’s Trading Post
- Tip Top Road from Triangle Road to Gunther Road, including Gunther Road
- Triangle Road from Darrah Road in the Lushmeadows area to Highway 49 South, and all side roads
- Yosemite View Lodge
- Yosemite West
And the following areas are under an evacuation advisory, according to Inciweb:
- Jerseydale Road from lower Best to Triangle Roads
- Darrah Road from Triangle Road to Sherrod Road
- Mariposa Pines/Jerseydale Road
- Triangle Road from Jerseydale Road to Highway 49 South, including all side roads.
- Mariposa Pines
- Sweetwater Ridge
The following closures are in place, according to Inciweb.
- Yosemite National Park closed Yosemite Valley and Wawona starting at noon, July 25, to all visitors. This includes hotels and campgrounds and visitor services. This closure is expected to last through July 29.
- Triangle Road, from Darrah Road to Hwy 49 south Chowchilla Mountain Road, at Hwy 49 south
- Harris Road, at Hwy 49 south
- Tip Top Road, from Triangle Road to Gunther Road
- All roads inside Lushmeadows Subdivision
- All roads inside Ponderosa Basin Subdivision
- Hwy 140 is closed from 1.9 miles east of Midpines to the Cedar Lodge area MOTORISTS ARE ADVISED TO USE AN ALTERNATE ROUTE
Below is a map of the fire from Google’s Crisis Map, which you can see here. Zoom in for more details.
A Red Cross evacuation center is set up at Mariposa Elementary School.
Small animals can be taken to the SPCA on 5599 California 49 in Mariposa, and large animals can be taken to the Mariposa County Fairgrounds.
Garner Complex Fire
CAL FIRE is helping the Oregon Department of Forestry with this fire, located west of Highway 199, four miles northwest of Cave Junction in Oregon. It’s 19,944 acres and 19 percent contained, caused by lightning. This fire designation includes the following fires: Grave Creek 1-4, Ditch Creek, 416, Spencer 1-3, Pleasant Creek, Taylor Creek, and King Mountain.
Georges Fire
This fire is off Hogack and Whitney Portal Road in Alabama Hills, Inyo County. It’s now 2,833 acres and 70 percent contained. It was caused by lightning.
Highland Fire
This fire is off Highland Ridge Road and Trinity Mt. Road, in French Gulch (in Shasta County.) It’s 63 acres and 90 percent contained.
Horse Creek Fire
This fire is off Mineral King Road in the Ash Mountain area of Tulare County. It’s 34 acres and 62 percent contained. It was caused by lightning.
Marsh Fire
This fire is near Marsh Creek Road and Bragdon way, east of Mount Diablo in Contra Costa County. It’s 247 acres and 60 percent contained.
Martinez Fire
This fire is off Martinez Road and Avenue 66 in the City of Thermal in Riverside County. It’s 40 acres and 90 percent contained, and evacuation orders have been lifted.
Natchez Fire
This fire falls under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Department of Forestry Fire, but is listed on the CAL FIRE map.
Pico Fire
This fire is off West Pico Canyon Road and Potrero Canyon Road at Stevenson Ranch in Los Angeles County. It’s 128 acres and 80 percent contained.
Roxie Fire
This fire is west of Willard Creek Road, 10 miles west of Susanville in Lassen County. It’s 250 acres and 60 percent contained.
Skyline Fire
This fire is off Skyline Drive and Burrero Way, west of Corona City in Riverside County. It’s 282 acres and 95 percent contained.
Valley Fire
The Valley fire remains at 1,348 acres and 29 percent contained. It’s at the Valley of the Falls Dr. and Service Road 1S08. According to Inciweb, minimal to no growth is expected and very little fire spread is expected. However, hot and dry conditions have helped the fire stay active.
Additional Fires Not on CAL FIRE Map
Sometimes fires crop up temporarily, before they are added to CAL FIRE’s map. We’ll list those below, if they occur.
This is a developing story.