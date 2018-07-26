California Fire Map: List of Fires Near Me Right Now [July 26]

The Cranston fire is a big problem in California right now, forcing the evacuations of thousands of people, but other fires like the Carr Fire and the Ferguson Fire are also issues. Here is a list, with maps, of the larger fires around the state, their current containment levels, and where they are located for July 26. Read on for more details. News is constantly changing, so call your local officials if you are concerned about evacuations near you.

General Map of California Fires

This map below is an interactive map of some of the bigger fires in California on July 26, provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained. Read the next section for details about the fires listed on the map.

The California Governor’s office has another active fire map for comparison, which is embedded below. This map periodically is made available only to those with a login, so if it’s not available when you’re reading this story, it might be released to the public again later.

Below is another active fire map from Google’s Crisis Map. Zoom in to areas of interest.

List of Active Fires in California as of July 26

Here are the active fires and updates about them, per CAL FIRE. Most of these are in alphabetical order, but newer fires not yet listed on the CAL FIRE map may be included in a separate section at the end.

Carr Fire

Use WILDFIRE VIEWER to track the #CarrFire breakout towards #Redding with hourly updated hot spot data from NASA MODIS and VIIRS Sensors. WV is an interactive map that you control. Be sure to refresh often. Free 2 hour access from time of posting: https://t.co/mEiUMhu0Rj pic.twitter.com/88sAZaCcmU — Wildfire Viewer (@wildfireviewer) July 26, 2018

This fire is off Highway 299 and Carr Powerhouse Road in Whiskeytown (Shasta County.) It’s now 20,000 acres and 10 percent contained. 192 structures are threatened. The fire was caused by a vehicle’s mechanical failure.

Colored dots on this map show satellite detected hot spots over 12, 24, and 48 hours on the #CarrFire. Note how the fire has tripled in size overnight! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/VT4XUc2Hvn — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 26, 2018

Updated #CarrFire online map. Not good. Massive growth after perimeter was determined last night. Want legend? Need help? Click "Map Tips" upper left corner. Open online map: https://t.co/j9cMIH19JH #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/rcAir0VQQD — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) July 26, 2018

The following evacuation orders are in place, according to CAL FIRE:

“The community of French Gulch is under an evacuation order. Residents along SR 299 west of Trinity Mountain Rd to the base of Buckhorn Summit are also under evacuation order. Residents along Whiskey Creek Rd to include the boat launch/day use areas are evacuated. SR 299W closure for westbound traffic now at Buenaventura Blvd. Closure to eastbound traffic remains at Buckhorn Summit.

Residents located east of Trinity Mountain Road use evacuation center located at Shasta High School 2500 Eureka Way in Redding. Residents located west of Trinity Mountain Road use evacuation center located at Weaverville Elementary School 31020 HWY 3 in Weaverville.”

Here’s a note about the evacuations from the City of Redding:

There are no mandatory evacuations in the City of Redding for the Carr Fire. Evacuations are in Old Shasta, Keswick, and the Victoria Highlands Area. Updated alerts are being sent out now. Mary Lake is not being evacuated. #carrfire — Redding Police Dept. (@ReddingPolice) July 26, 2018

Church Fire

Wildfire in San Martin burns multiple structures — Calfire reporting at least 16 vehicles, 1 home, and 3 outbuildings which includes one large barn were destroyed in #ChurchFire and at least 21 people are displaced. Video sent in from @KSBWChristopher pic.twitter.com/r6Bv9FqwES — Caitlin Conrad (@CaitlinKSBW) July 26, 2018

This fire is at Monterey Road and Church Avenue in San Martin in Santa Clara County. It’s 20 acres and 60 percent contained.

Cranston Fire

This fire is off Highway 74 and Control Road. Brandon McGlover was arrested and charged with starting this and four other fires in the area. It’s now 4,700 acres and 5 percent contained. 2,174 homes were evacuated and 3,200 people.

Here are more maps of the fire:

Here is a map of the terrain the #CranstonFire has burned so far; 4700 acres. The point of origin is on the SW corner along Hwy 74. You can see how close it burned to Idyllwild along the northern perimeter. pic.twitter.com/BNPgvoHFAe — Rob McMillan (@abc7robmcmillan) July 26, 2018

7/26 Thursday #CranstonFire. So far the NIFC server does not have perimeter data. For legend and info about hotspot data, click "Map tips" upper left corner. Open online map: https://t.co/rk2oIVzbGo #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/KDWOZpIp3Z — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) July 26, 2018

The following evacuations have been conducted by the Riverside Sheriff’s station, according to Inciweb:

Idyllwild

Apple Canyon Area

Lake Hemet Area

Mountain Center Community

Hurkey Creek Area

Camp Scherman Girlscout Camp

An evacuation center is set up at Banning High School.

The following road closures are in place:

HWY 74 from City of Hemet to Lake Hemet

HWY 243 from Banning to intersection of 243 and HWY 74

The following hiking trails are closed:

Desert View Trail

Round Valley

Wellmans Divide

San Jacinto Peak

The following animal shelters are available, according to Inciweb:

Large animals can be dropped off to Dysart Equestrian Park – 2101 W Victory Ave in Banning.

Small Animals can also be dropped off at Dysart Equestrian Park – 2101 W. Victory Ave. in Banning. Animal Services will transfer them to the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus.

All animals (large and small) also accepted at San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus.

Crestline Fire

This fire is at Crestline Road and Hunt Road in Montgomery Creek in Shasta County. It’s 51 acres and 70 percent contained.

Eagle Fire

This fire is at County Road 40/County Road 1, southwest of Eagleville in Modoc County. It’s 2,100 acres and 95 percent contained, located at 41.285 latitude, -120.115 longitude. Containment has been increasing, with no increase in acreage. High temperatures might cause the fire to increase, even though minimal movement is expected.

It’s 15 miles south of Cedarville. Minimal movement is expected.

Ferguson Fire (Yosemite Fire)

This fire is off Highway 140 and Hite Cove, near El Portal in Mariposa County. It’s burning west of Yosemite National Park. Just five days ago it was 27,129 acres and 7 percent contained, and now it is 43,299 acres and 27 percent contained. Above is a map that marks the fire’s progression over time since it began. Below are more maps.

#FergusonFire is about 4-5 miles from burn perimeter of massive old #rimfire near Yosemite pic.twitter.com/WjyKvf8MRW — Rob Carlmark (@rcarlmark) July 26, 2018

#FergusonFire Thursday 7/26. 43,302 acres per infrared analysis by fire staff. Want legend? Need help? Click “Map tips” upper left corner. Open online map: https://t.co/nSmNHWi9yI #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/8ULWUdpKaw — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) July 26, 2018

It began on July 13 in the Merced River canyon near El Portal around 10:35 p.m. over a week ago, Merced Sun Star reported, and at the time was less than 200 acres. It’s grown substantially since then.

According to Inciweb, the fire is located at 37.652 latitude, -119.881 longitude. The cause of the fire in the Savage Trading Post area is currently unknown. It’s burning in very rough terrain with little-to-no access roads. Numerous evacuation orders have been issued, but no homes have been damaged or destroyed. Highway 140 is closed from 1.9 miles east of Midpines to the Cedar Lodge area.

According to Inciweb, the followings areas are under mandatory evacuation orders as of July 26.

Anderson Valley

Cedar Lodge/Indian Flat Campground

East Westfall Road to Chowchilla mountain Road, and all side roads

El Portal Trailer Court

Foresta

Incline Road from Foresta Bridge to the last BLM campground

Lushmeadows Community

Old El Portal

Old Yosemite Road

Ponderosa Basin Community

Rancheria Flat – Government Housing

Savage’s Trading Post

Tip Top Road from Triangle Road to Gunther Road, including Gunther Road

Triangle Road from Darrah Road in the Lushmeadows area to Highway 49 South, and all side roads

Yosemite View Lodge

Yosemite West

And the following areas are under an evacuation advisory, according to Inciweb:

Jerseydale Road from lower Best to Triangle Roads

Darrah Road from Triangle Road to Sherrod Road

Mariposa Pines/Jerseydale Road

Triangle Road from Jerseydale Road to Highway 49 South, including all side roads.

Mariposa Pines

Sweetwater Ridge

The following closures are in place, according to Inciweb.

Yosemite National Park closed Yosemite Valley and Wawona starting at noon, July 25, to all visitors. This includes hotels and campgrounds and visitor services. This closure is expected to last through July 29.

Triangle Road, from Darrah Road to Hwy 49 south Chowchilla Mountain Road, at Hwy 49 south

Harris Road, at Hwy 49 south

Tip Top Road, from Triangle Road to Gunther Road

All roads inside Lushmeadows Subdivision

All roads inside Ponderosa Basin Subdivision

Hwy 140 is closed from 1.9 miles east of Midpines to the Cedar Lodge area MOTORISTS ARE ADVISED TO USE AN ALTERNATE ROUTE

Below is a map of the fire from Google’s Crisis Map, which you can see here. Zoom in for more details.

A Red Cross evacuation center is set up at Mariposa Elementary School.

Small animals can be taken to the SPCA on 5599 California 49 in Mariposa, and large animals can be taken to the Mariposa County Fairgrounds.

Garner Complex Fire

CAL FIRE is helping the Oregon Department of Forestry with this fire, located west of Highway 199, four miles northwest of Cave Junction in Oregon. It’s 19,944 acres and 19 percent contained, caused by lightning. This fire designation includes the following fires: Grave Creek 1-4, Ditch Creek, 416, Spencer 1-3, Pleasant Creek, Taylor Creek, and King Mountain.

Georges Fire

This fire is off Hogack and Whitney Portal Road in Alabama Hills, Inyo County. It’s now 2,833 acres and 70 percent contained. It was caused by lightning.

Highland Fire

This fire is off Highland Ridge Road and Trinity Mt. Road, in French Gulch (in Shasta County.) It’s 63 acres and 90 percent contained.

Horse Creek Fire

This fire is off Mineral King Road in the Ash Mountain area of Tulare County. It’s 34 acres and 62 percent contained. It was caused by lightning.

Marsh Fire

This fire is near Marsh Creek Road and Bragdon way, east of Mount Diablo in Contra Costa County. It’s 247 acres and 60 percent contained.

Martinez Fire

This fire is off Martinez Road and Avenue 66 in the City of Thermal in Riverside County. It’s 40 acres and 90 percent contained, and evacuation orders have been lifted.

Natchez Fire

This fire falls under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Department of Forestry Fire, but is listed on the CAL FIRE map.

Pico Fire

This fire is off West Pico Canyon Road and Potrero Canyon Road at Stevenson Ranch in Los Angeles County. It’s 128 acres and 80 percent contained.

Roxie Fire

This fire is west of Willard Creek Road, 10 miles west of Susanville in Lassen County. It’s 250 acres and 60 percent contained.

Skyline Fire

This fire is off Skyline Drive and Burrero Way, west of Corona City in Riverside County. It’s 282 acres and 95 percent contained.

Valley Fire

The Valley fire remains at 1,348 acres and 29 percent contained. It’s at the Valley of the Falls Dr. and Service Road 1S08. According to Inciweb, minimal to no growth is expected and very little fire spread is expected. However, hot and dry conditions have helped the fire stay active.

Additional Fires Not on CAL FIRE Map

Sometimes fires crop up temporarily, before they are added to CAL FIRE’s map. We’ll list those below, if they occur.

This is a developing story.