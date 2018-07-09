California Fire Map: List of Fires Near Me Right Now [July 9]

Firefighters are gaining control over a number of fires in the California area, but there are still quite a few that are posing problems. Among these is the Klamathon fire, which now is in both California and Oregon. Here is a list, with maps, of the larger fires around the state, their current containment levels, and where they are located for Monday, July 9. Read on for more details. News is constantly changing, so call your local officials if you are concerned about evacuations near you.

General Map of California Fires

This map below is an interactive map of some of the bigger fires in California on July 9, provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained.

The map above lists numerous active fires, which this article will describe in more detail in the next section. The California Governor’s office has another active fire map for comparison, which we is embedded below. This map periodically is made available only to those with a login, so if it’s not available when you’re reading this story, it might be released to the public again later.

And here is another detailed map of the fires, courtesy of GMAP4 and MappingSupport.com. You can zoom in to see the areas of most interest to you or zoom out to see the whole state. Note that due to new requirements by Google, the map will no longer be active on July 15.

Here is a map of the fires from the Bureau of Land Management from July 8:

List of Active Fires in California as of July 9

Here are the active fires and updates about them, per CAL FIRE. Most of these are in alphabetical order, but newer fires not yet listed on the CAL FIRE map may be included in a separate section at the end.

Box Fire

This fire is off Highway 15 and Kenwood Avenue, north of San Bernardino in San Bernardino County. It’s 100 acres and 15 percent contained (some newer sources are saying 60 percent.) No evacuations have been issued.

Canyon Fire

CAL FIRE has been assisting Los Padres National Forest with this fire, which is located north of Lake Piru in Los Angeles County, and is listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map. It’s unclear what the current status for this fire is.

County Fire in Yolo County

#CountyFire 90,288 acres and 73% contained. High pressure continues to dominate the region while subtle warming is expected over the next few days. Daytime and nighttime RHs will fall to critical values especially along ridges above 2000 ft. https://t.co/ZUGJVoMpBH pic.twitter.com/TtUyYdg0SI — YubaNet Fire News (@YubaNetFire) July 9, 2018

A fire broke in the rural community of Guinda in Yolo County grew quickly from 1,000 acres to more than 80,000 acres. As of Monday, it was at 90,288 acres and 73 percent contained.

The fire was quite frightening at one point, but it looks like officials are finally getting a handle on it. Mandatory evacuations were issued in the following areas, according to CAL FIRE on July 9 at 7 a.m.: “West of State Highway 16, to Berryessa Knoxville Road, South of Old County Road 40, and North of County Road 53. West of State Highway 16 to the Yolo/ Lake County Line, North of County Road 40, and South of the Yolo County line.”

Evacuations were lifted along the eastern shore of Lake Beryessa, east to the Napa/Yolo County line, north of State Highway 128, and south of the intersection of East Side Road and Knoxville Berryessa Road, including residences “served on the East Side Road, south of Knoxville Berryessa Road.”

If you have questions about current evacuations and advisories in Yolo County, call 211. For questions regarding Napa County, text your ZIP code to 888777.

Creek Fire

#CreekFire Update (Highway 330): – 33 acres

– 93% contained

– Crews continue to make sure hot spots do not flare up

– 1N09 remains closed b/w Hwy 330 & 1N16 (violating this could mean a citation or arrest)

– Cause under investigation — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) July 9, 2018

The Creek Fire is still listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map. The Highway 330 fire is 33 acres and 93 percent contained.

Georges Fire

This fire is off Hogack and Whitney Portal Road in Alabama Hills, Inyo County. It’s now 750 acres. See an interactive map of the fire below, courtesy of GMap4 and MappingSupport.com.

Holiday Fire

WATCH #LIVE: AIR7 HD over destruction left behind by #HolidayFire, burning in Goleta area of Santa Barbara County https://t.co/TxMSbTKVFr pic.twitter.com/mSEIAjYIZJ — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) July 7, 2018

This fire is off Fairview Avenue and Holiday Hill Road, in the City of Goleta in Santa Barbara County. It’s 100 acres and 85 percent contained. According to CAL FIRE, however, the following areas are still under evacuation orders as of July 9, 7:30 a.m.:

“The neighborhoods accessed from North Fairview north of the intersection of North La Goleta will remain under mandatory evacuation order, including: Sunset Ridge Rd, Franklin Ranch Rd, North parts of La Goleta Rd, North Fairview, north of La Goleta Rd , El Camino Ratel, Holiday Hill Rd, Villa Lemora, Cuesta Verde, Edward Pl, Pine Tree Ln.”

Other areas under mandatory evacuation were downgraded to warnings.

#HolidayFire [update] off north Fairview Ave and Holiday Hill Road, City of Goleta (Santa Barbara County) is now 100 acres and 90% contained per EliasonMike https://t.co/FMjTPQQcWM pic.twitter.com/WbPoPOQCmj — QuakeFactor (@QuakeFactor) July 9, 2018

The fire destroyed 13 homes and damaged three others. The cause is still under investigation.

Irish Fire (Amador County Fire)

On Friday this fire was a 200-acre fire off Irish Hill Road and Carbondale Road, north of Ione in Amador County and 5 percent contained. Now it’s 790 acres but it’s also 99 percent contained. All evacuation orders were lifted.

Klamathon Fire

This fire is off Klamathon Road and Copco Road, south of Hornbrook (Siskiyou County.) On Friday it was 9,600 acres and 5 percent contained. It’s grown significantly since then, now at 32,250 acres and 30 percent contained. So although it’s grown, firefighters are also increasing containment. You can see an interactive map of the Klamathon fire above, from Gmap4 and MapingSupport.com. Unfortunately, this map will no longer be active as of July 15 due to new rules from Google.

NASA fire detections feed in continuously showing progression. See any fire perimeter in the US instantly using the Zoom to Perimeter tool. Developed by the ENPLAN geospatial team for professionals. Here is a 2 hour link starting now: https://t.co/Ceto0jHRel #Klamathonfire pic.twitter.com/D6z9tMVgUZ — Wildfire Viewer (@wildfireviewer) July 9, 2018

According to Inciweb, the following evacuations are in effect as of July 9 at 7:19 a.m.:

The communities of Hornbrook, Hilt, Colestin and Irongate Reservoir.

Klamath River Community Estates – east of Black Mountain to Desavado Road, south of Copco Road to Ager Beswick Road

East Irongate Estates: Areas south of Irongate Reservoir/Copco Road, north of Ager/Beswick Road, west of Desavado Road and east of Snackenbury Creek

Copco Lake Area: Areas east of Jenny/Fall Creek, south of the Oregon State Line, north of Copco Road and west of Topsey Grade.

The following evacuation warnings have been issued:

Pheasant Valley area, east of Interstate 5, South of the Summit of Black Mountain, west of Ager and north of Yreka Ager Road.

Airport Road area, southwest of York Road, west of Airport Road north of Shelly Road and east of Ager Road

Bogus Creek area, south of Ager Beswick Road, east of York Road and west of Bogus Creek

The following evacuation shelters are open:

An evacuation shelter is open at the Jackson Street School, 405 Jackson St, Yreka, CA 96097

Small Animals can be taken to Jackson Street Elementary shelter.

Large Animal Shelter: Siskiyou County Fairgrounds, 1712 Fairlane Rd, Yreka

Moderate fire activity is expected today, with the Klamath River Country Estates still threatened, according to Inciweb. In addition, the fire continues to threaten the communities of Hill, Colestin, and Jackson County, Oregon. Communities of Hilt and Colestin, along with the Horseshoe Ranch Wildlife Area, Klamath Forest, Soda Mountain Wilderness, and Cascade Siksiyou National Monument may be threatened.

Lebec Fire

Picture of the first fire I encountered today near Lebec, CA along I-5. Water-dropping copter included. #CAwx #CAFire #LebecFire pic.twitter.com/ktc913ILB9 — Jim Tang (@wxmann) July 9, 2018

This fire is off Lebec Road and Lebec Oaks Roads, north of Lebec in Kern County. It’s 62 acres and 85 percent contained.

Lions Fire

This fire is located in the Sierra National Forest. It is now 4,064 acres with 73 percent containment.This fire was caused by lightning. According to InciWeb, crews are reinforcing and securing the fireline to hold the fire’s current size. Inciweb has not updated its information about this fire since July 5. Estimated containment is July 14.

Petersburg Fire

This fire is 215 acres and located three miles south of Petersburg station. It started on July 1 and is 90 percent contained.

Upper Colony Fire

This fire is located off Upper Colony Road, Smith Valley, East of Highway 395 in Nevada. It’s not a California fire, but close enough that CAL FIRE is listing it as active on its map. However, recent reports indicate the fire is now fully contained.

Valley Fire

The Valley fire grew quickly from 200 acres on Friday to 1,000 acres on Saturday. Today it’s 1,341 acres and 13 percent contained. It’s at the Valley of the Falls Dr. and Service Road 1S08.

According to Inciweb, the Mountain Home and Forest Falls evacuations were lifted, and residents with IDs are allowed through the road closure. Trail closures include “Momyer Trail, Vivian Creek Trail, San Bernardino Peak Trail & Big Falls Picnic Area. All trails in the San Gorgonio Wilderness are under emergency closure. A full list of Closed Recreation Sites is available at the San Bernardino National Forest website.”

Quick evening video from the #ValleyFire July 8. 1800 hours pic.twitter.com/Jg0cc3MpVm — Mark A. Hartwig (@YourFireChief) July 9, 2018

An evacuation center is set up at Inland Leaders Charter School in Yucaipa, and an animal shelter is at Devore Animal Shelter in San Bernardino. For details call 909-383-5688.

According to Inciweb, the following road closures are in place. “Highway 38 from Bryant Street to the south side of Angelus Oaks is closed. Only residents with ID will be allowed through to the Mountain Home and Forest Falls communities. No public access between the Valley of the Falls turnout and Angelus Oaks on Highway 38 due to yesterday’s mudslide and fire activity. Highway 38 from Lake Williams Boulevard to Sugar Pines Circle south of Angelus Oaks is open to residents and campers. Public campgrounds and organizational camps are open, including the Barton Flats area. Highway 38 from the Big Bear side (330/18/38) is the only access to Angelus Oaks and Barton Flats.”

Minimal growth is expected today, but changes may occur on Tuesday.

West Fire

Dubbed by many as the “Alpine Fire” or the “West Fire,” it was at more than 35 acres with multiple structures involved early Friday afternoon. By a few hours later, it was at 350 acres and 0 percent contained. Now it’s at 505 acres and 92 percent contained. Here is an interactive map of the West Fire, but it’s unclear if this map is being kept updated.

To help residents displaced by the #WestFire and #BuildingFire, the County has also established a Recovery Assistance Hotline (858) 495-5200 that's available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Resources are also available at https://t.co/20srcunV64. — SanDiegoCounty (@SanDiegoCounty) July 9, 2018

The fire is located on I-8 at Willows and Alpine Blvd, near Viejas and Casino. It’s not clear what started the fire. Forward spread has been stopped and all evacuations have been lifted.

Updated evacuation news will be posted by the San Diego County Emergency Site.

Additional Newer Fires (Not all Listed on the CAL FIRE Map)

Camp Pendleton Fire

As fire fighters conduct mop up operations today, we want to thank them for their hard work this weekend. Crews/pilots from our neighboring communities, partner agencies & @3rdmaw are the best at what they do! pic.twitter.com/v31wN0vpUc — Camp Pendleton (@MCIWPendletonCA) July 8, 2018

NBC San Diego reported that this fire was 125 acres on Friday, by 3:30 p.m. it had jumped to 125 acres and was at 560 acres on Saturday and 70 percent contained. According to NBC 7, the two fires in the Camp Pendleton area continued to burn on Saturday. A second fire, the Horno Fire, was 1,000 acres by Saturday. It appears that the fires are now under control, but if you’re in the area, call your local officials to confirm this.

This is a developing story.