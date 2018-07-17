Cari Lutkins Is NSC Staffer in ‘Oval Office Photo’

Late Monday, a few hours before Pres. Donald Trump was to land following a near 12-hour flight from Helsinki following what was arguably the most ignominious of press conferences by world leaders in modern times, a photograph began circulating that thousands shared on Twitter that purports to show Maria Butina in the Oval Office with Trump and Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

The photograph was taken on Wednesday May 10, 2017, when Trump and then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hosted Lavrov and Kislyak. The day before, Trump had fired then FBI director James Comey for “that Russia thing.”

Many have questioned the authenticity of the photograph suggesting the image must be photo-shopped and popping up at a very interesting time; Butina has been charged by the U.S. Department of Justice as a Russian spy it was announced Monday.

Since, photographs of Butina with GOP members of Congress, NRA officials and others are being looked at as incriminating for some. There are two of 12 images from that meeting taken by Russian state news that show a woman people have been saying is Butina — in the Oval Office with Russians and the president. In one wide shot, the woman is seen peeking out from behind others.

The only published photographs of that meeting came from Russian-state news agency Tass while all journalists were prohibited from being in the room. The New York Times, among other newspapers, cable and online news media and foreign journalists were denied access to the meeting. Indeed, the Times’ devoted a story to that fact and included as its top art, a photograph of the controversial meeting provided to the Times and other news outlets.

A White House photographer and a Russian government photographer were the only ones allowed in the room, the White House said at the time. The photographer is part of the government, but the state-run news agency Tass who published the image and dozens more.

The White House said at the time it was blind-sided.

But here’s the thing you need to know, it’s likely not Butina. A National Security Council source told Buzzfeed it’s Cari Lutkins, an NSC staffer.

This photo is going around: That is not alleged Russian spy Maria Butina in the Oval Office With Trump. It’s an NSC staffer, a NSC source tells BuzzFeed News. pic.twitter.com/k1pDeIBZiK — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) July 17, 2018

Cari Lutkins has red hair and Maria Butina has red hair.

Obviously, the only solution is for Cari Lutkins to dye her hair in order to stop confusing social media sleuths. We're the real victims here. https://t.co/xTXfr6QJiJ — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) July 17, 2018

“Obviously, the only solution is for Cari Lutkins to dye her hair in order to stop confusing social media sleuths. We’re the real victims here.”

Oh and in case this couldn’t possibly get any worse, here’s Maria Butina—the Russian gun-loving national just arrested in DC—at the Oval Office meeting w/ Lavrov and Kislyak. The one 8 days after Comey’s firing where Trump gave away national security intel.#ImpeachTrump pic.twitter.com/jcukgoKf6u — Andrew Wortman (@AmoneyResists) July 17, 2018

The photo that ran with the Times story from the spring of 2017 has been tweeted and retweeted hundreds of times.

That Lutkins may resemble Butina is not in dispute. But she just may be the most inconvenient doppelganger in history given the events of the past few days with Trump’s capitulation to Russian President Vladimir Putin, which many say is tantamount to treason. And then the announcement that Putin-linked Butina had been charged as a Russian spy.

And that Lutkins is peeking around behind others in the image, or appears to be, and looks to be starting directly at the photographer, captured the imagination of some on Twitter.

How did the NYT not identify every individual in this photo?

A photo released by the Russian Federation of the oval office.

Is this Mariia Butina? @nytimes @KFILE @kenvogel pic.twitter.com/kUioCrPub0 — (((STOP))) tRumpnado (@Trumpnado2016) July 17, 2018

Russia's Oval Office victory lap 5/10/2017, Trump betrayed the intelligence community by leaking a classified Israeli intelligence operation to Kislyak & Lavrov, the day after Comey was fired & no US press allowed The now arrested Maria Butina was in the Oval Office Tass photos pic.twitter.com/vRnragfSUG — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) July 17, 2018

At the time, it was thought possible that the Oval Office was bugged by the Russian photographer. Wired did a whole piece devoted to the possibility and looked at bugging of American government by Russia in the past, as recently as 1998 when a bug was found in a state department conference room to the possibility a photographer might have successfully planted a listening device, albeit likely not undiscovered for long.

Now some were asking could Butina have planted a device; she’s an accused Russian spy so, it’s not an outlandish notion. But since it’s not Butina, so much for that theory.

Many of the tweets with dozens, and even hundreds of likes and shares are quickly being deleted.