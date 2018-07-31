Colorado Fire Maps: List of Fires Near Me Right Now [July 31]

The hot, dry summer months continue to fuel fires in Colorado. Here are where all the current fires are located on July 31, along with maps and evacuation updates.

General Map of Colorado Fires

The map below is an interactive map of some of the bigger fires in Colorado, produced and managed by the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained.

The map above lists numerous active fires. We will describe those fires in more detail in the next section.

List of Active Fires in Colorado as of July 31

Bull Draw Fire

Smoke visible in @SanMiguelCO is mainly from the #BullDrawFire in Uravan, N of Nucla in @Montrose_County. Fire grew less than an acre to 800 acres in 6-hrs. Info at https://t.co/DXqbCDCesw –Fires in CA are also producing smoke in our region. pic.twitter.com/Iw4WyUHxwN — Town of Mountain Village Police Dept (@TMVPolice) July 30, 2018

This fire is 2,800 acres and 0 percent contained. It’s 12 miles northwest of Nucla and is continuing to grow according to Inciweb. No evacuation orders are currently in effect. It was caused by lightning.

Buttermilk Fire

This fire is 684 acres and 0 percent contained. It was caused by lightning and is located at 38.657 latitude, -107.814 longitude. The fire has not crossed the Red Canyon. The C77 Road remains closed for public safety.

Cabin Lake Fire

This fire is 200 acres and 0 percent contained. The cause is unknown. It is approximately 5.5 miles south of Buford and 7 miles northwest of Meadow Lake Campground. It’s burning on private and Forest Service lands in Rio Blanco County, off CR 17. Buford/New Castle Road remains closed at the intersection of CR 10 and CR 17, and south to Meadow Lake Campground turnoff, Inciweb reported.

The Seven Lakes Lodge remains evacuated. Residents of County Road 17 were alerted to be prepared in case evacuation is needed. Fire behavior is expected to remain active for the time being. For updates on evacuations, see the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Facebook page.

Cache Creek Fire

This fire is 400 acres and 0 percent contained. For fire information, call 970-984-8839 or follow updates on Facebook. It’s burning 8 miles southwest of Rifle, Colorado in rugged terrain, Inciweb reported. About two miles north and downhill from the fire are three structures on private land, and a private oil and gas structure. Additional private oil & gas structures are located two miles east. They aren’t threatened at this time. The cause of this fire is not known.

Indian Valley Fire

This fire is 6,310 acres and 80 percent contained. It’s 16 miles northwest of Meeker and was caused by lightning. It started on July 20. The public is advised to avoid the area, as there is heavy traffic on the roads near the fire. Heat sources remain, so fire activity may continue.

Lake Christine Fire

This fire is 12,588 acres and 87 percent contained. The fire is located one mile north of Basalt, Colorado. The fire was caused by human activity when two people shot trace ammunition at the gun range despite local fire bans, CBS Denver reported. The ammunition sparked the fire and arrest warrants were issued for the people involved. The two suspects, Allison Marcus, 22, and Richard Miller, 23, were arrested on charges of fourth-degree arson and firing woods or prairie, Aspen Times reported. Miller said he didn’t realize his type of ammunition was banned, because he saw a sign that said fires and fireworks were prohibited.

You can view a map of the Lake Christine fire here. The map is not currently embeddable. Keep up with details via the Eagle County Sheriff Twitter account or Facebook. Or call 970-510-0705 with questions.

At the height of the fire, 2,100 residents were evacuated. Fire officials said some wildfire growth is likely due to weather conditions, Denver Post reported.

Plateau Fire

This fire is 1,839 acres and 5 percent contained. It was caused by lightning and is 13 miles north of Dolores, Colorado. Fire activity is expected to be moderate over the next few days.

Red Canyon Fire

Here are some current wildfires burning in western Colorado… The #RedCanyonFire is spilling light smoke into the Grand Valley under a northerly breeze… pic.twitter.com/DDSUGBIQP2 — Greg Rule (@WXRules) July 31, 2018

This fire is 1,190 acres and 0 percent contained. It’s 30 miles south of Rangely, 45 miles southwest of Meeker, in remote, rugged, mountainous terrain. Helicopters are conducting bucket work as crews arrive. It was caused by lightning. According to Inciweb: “Rio Blanco County Road 120 is closed to pubic travel. Additional closures are expected in the days to come, based upon fire activity.”

Silver Creek Fire

This fire is 180 acres and 0 percent contained.

Spring Fire

The Spring Fire is now 108,045 acres and 91 percent contained. You can see a map of the Spring Fire above. Containment efforts have gone so well that Inciweb is no longer updating details about the fire as of July 27. The fire was determined to be caused by human activity and the suspect was arrested.

The fire was burning five miles east of Fort Garland and minimal activity is expected today, limited to highly isolated areas, Inciweb reported. This was the third-largest fire in the state’s history.

To stay updated on evacuations in Heurfano County, visit here. For updates on evacuations in Costilla County, visit here. You can also call 211 for current details or call 719-695-9573 between 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sugarloaf Fire

This fire is 1,280 acres and 35 percent contained. Total containment is expected by August 31. It’s located north of Loveland Pass and 13 miles southwest of Fraser in a remote Grand County area. According to Inciweb, the fire has slowed its spread but continued to creep and smolder. It may continue to spread in the upper reaches of the Darling Creek drainage. It was caused by lightning. Inciweb last updated details about the fire on July 26.

West Guard Fire

This fire is 1,405 acres and 80 percent contained. It was caused by lightning and is 13 miles east of Dove Creek, Colorado. The fire is in the “mop up and monitoring” phase since containment has been so successful. It’s just west of the Glade Guard Station, 5 miles west of Benchmark Lookout in Dolores County, according to Inciweb.