Hunter Richard: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Hunter Richard is a 16-year-old teenager from the San Antonio, Texas area who says he was attacked at a Whataburger restaurant because he was wearing a Make America Great Again (MAGA) hat.

The incident, which was captured on video, is but the latest in a string of confrontations faced by President Donald Trump’s supporters in recent months. You can watch the video below but be aware that it’s disturbing and contains graphic language.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Hunter Says His Hair Was Pulled During the Incident

News4 San Antonio’s Joe Galli reports that the incident is under investigation by police and a police report was filed. The teenager was sitting in the restaurant with his friends when he told the television station a man pulled the MAGA hat off his head.

According to the television station, which spoke exclusively to the teen, “Hunter said some of his hair was pulled during the assault.”

2. The Video Shows a Man Throwing a Drink & Walking Off With the Hat

In the video, which you can watch above, the unidentified man throws a drink and walks off with a red MAGA hat. The television station reports that Richard says the man took his hat. The man’s name has not been confirmed.

In an unedited version of the video, which you can watch here, the man who throws the drink also uses a racial slur against the teenage boys who are sitting at a table in the fast-food restaurant (specifically the “N” word). Be aware that the video is disturbing.

3. Hunter Told San Antonio Television That He Supports the President & Suggested Opponents ‘Have a Conversation’

The teenager affirmed his support for President Trump to the TV station.

“I support my President and if you don’t let’s have a conversation about it instead of ripping my hat off. I just think a conversation about politics is more productive for the entire whole rather than taking my hat and yelling subjective words to me,” the teen told the television station’s Galli.

4. Hunter’s Mother Asked Facebook Readers to ID ‘This Scum BAG of the Year’

The video went viral after the teen’s mother originally shared it on Facebook, writing, “Please help ID this ‘Scum BAG of the Year!’ My son and his friends were eating at Whataburger on Thousand Oaks last night. His friend was wearing a Patriotic Hat and this happened! It would be nice to know who he is for someone to let him know his actions are not ok! Real tough guy… approaches a group of teenagers minding their own business just having a burger! He kept his hat too! Scum bag!”

The video is no longer visible on her page, but it quickly ricocheted around the Internet. Heavy has reached out to the mother to see whether she and her son want to talk further about the situation.

According to KENS5, the video has been viewed more than 2 million times since the teen’s mother, Patricia Spittler, posted it. The family lives in San Antonio, Texas.

5. Other Trump Supporters Have Had Negative Experiences in Restaurants Recently

There have been other incidents involving MAGA hats in recent months. An employee at a Vancouver restaurant was fired after he was accused of asking a customer to remove a MAGA hat if he wanted to be served. That incident came on the heels of President Donald Trump’s Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders being asked to leave a Lexington, Virginia restaurant where she was dining with members of her family. Other people who work for Trump, such as Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, have been confronted in restaurants in recent weeks. You can watch video of the Nielsen confrontation here.

In April 2018, a New York judge dismissed a lawsuit from a man who says he was denied service at a bar in that state because he was wearing a MAGA hat. In that case, the man wearing the MAGA hat, Greg Piatek of Philadelphia, says he was told to leave The Happiest Hour bar in New York’s West Village. According to CNN, he said the matter left him humiliated, but the judge ruled the bar was not acting outside the law. CNN reported that the bar’s owner disputes Piatek’s account and says he was asked to leave for allegedly being “verbally abusive.”

