Conservative Professor John McAdams Wins Free Speech Case in Wisconsin

Conservative professor John McAdams should have his job back, according to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The high court ruled Friday that Marquette University had infringed on McAdams’ freedom of speech when it suspended him over a controversial blog post.

In November 2014, McAdams criticized a student instructor in a blog post. He wrote that the graduate student had refused to allow a discussion about opposition to gay marriage during a class, calling this an attack on academic freedom. McAdams said that a conservative student had shared this information with him. McAdams then argued in his post that this was an example of a liberal trying to silence opposing viewpoints. McAdams named the instructor and included a link to her personal website. She then received a large number of hateful messages.

Marquette University suspended McAdams indefinitely soon after. He followed up with a lawsuit in 2016 for breach of contract, claiming that the Catholic school had infringed on his First Amendment rights. Marquette argued that McAdams was not suspended because of his opinions, but rather because he identified the instructor and put out her personal information.

Here’s what you need to know.

The Majority Orders Marquette to Reinstate McAdams Immediately

Justice Daniel Kelly wrote the majority opinion . He argues that the contract between McAdams and Marquette University guarantees his right to “be free of disciplinary repercussions for engaging in activity protected by either the doctrine of academic freedom or the United States Constitution.”

Kelly goes on to address Marquette’s claim that McAdams’ contract did not grant him the right to file a lawsuit against the university in the first place. His opinion reads, “[Marquette] claims we may not question its decision so long as it did not abuse its discretion, infringe any constitutional rights, act in bad faith, or engage in fraud. ¶2 The University is mistaken. We may question, and we do not defer. The University’s internal dispute resolution process is not a substitute for Dr. McAdams’ right to sue in our courts. The University’s internal process may serve it well as an informal means of resolving disputes, but as a replacement for litigation in our courts, it is structurally flawed. ¶3 The undisputed facts show that the University breached its contract with Dr. McAdams when it suspended him for engaging in activity protected by the contract’s guarantee of academic freedom.”

The Wisconsin Supreme Court ordered Marquette University reinstate McAdams immediately with “unimpaired rank, tenure, compensation and benefits.” The case will now head back to a Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge, who will determine damages including back pay.

Dissent: “The Majority Failed to Recognize Marquette’s Academic Freedom”

Justices Ann Bradley and Shirley Abrahamson opposed the verdict. In her dissenting opinion, Bradley wrote that academic freedom is not only a legal issue, but a professional one. She argues the university has the right to “autonomous decision-making.”

Her opinion reads, “ The majority errs in conducting only half of the academic freedom analysis. It fails to recognize, much less analyze, the academic freedom of Marquette as a private, Catholic, Jesuit university. As a result, it dilutes a private educational institution’s autonomy to make its own academic decisions in fulfillment of its unique mission.”

Bradley disagrees that McAdams’ First Amendment rights were infringed upon. She argues, “His contract does not give him the full-throated First Amendment rights that would be given a private citizen vis-à-vis the government.”



She goes on to say that McAdams’ actions after writing the post are a crucial factor in the case. Bradley writes that McAdams “actively promoted it to local and national media outlets. The record reflects that McAdams did so by “distributing copies of the audio recording to interested journalists and bloggers, posting follow-up stories linking back to the Nov. 9 post, creating a category of posts linked to Abbate by name, and arranging to appear on radio and television interviews about the story and subsequent controversy.” McAdams wrote that he was aware that “‘[w]hen one does something that gets national publicity, some jerks are going to say nasty things.”