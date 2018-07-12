WATCH: Rep. Paul Gosar Says He Reads Body Language Well Because He’s a Dentist

Congressman Paul Gosar, D.D.S., of Arizona, had one of the stranger moments of the lengthy and still ongoing testimony of FBI agent Peter Strzok on Thursday, when he prefaced a question by saying, “I’m a dentist, Okay. So I read body language very, very well.”

Strzok, who sent anti-Trump text messages to FBI lawyer Lisa Page, who he was having an affair with, while they were both working on investigations into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election and into Hillary Clinton’s emails, appeared to smirk as Gosar asked the question.

Strzok Responded by Asking Whether Gosar Meant the Hearing Is ‘Like Being at the Dentist

Wow, they saved the stupidest part of the hearing for last. "I'm a dentist, Okay. So I read body language very, very well." https://t.co/puFFJFVdzn pic.twitter.com/ZmbzSzju8U — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 12, 2018

Gosar, a Republican who represents Arizona’s Fourth District, said to Strzok, “This morning I watched, by the way I’m a dentist, so read body language, very, very well. And I watched your comment and actions with Mr. Gowdy. You got very angry in regards to the Gold Star family. That shows me it’s innately a part of you and a bias.”

Gosar was referencing an exchange Strzok had earlier in the day with Congressman Trey Gowdy of South Carolina, who is the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, the panel whose GOP members have spent most of the day Thursday grilling Strzok about his role in the Russia investigation, including special counsel Robert’s Mueller’s probe. Strzok has said that he sent angry messages about Trump after the future president’s comments about Gold Star parents Khizr and Ghazala Khan at the Republican convention.

Strzok responded to Gosar, “Sir, I disagree. I don’t know if you are saying that this experience is like being at the dentist, if that’s what you’re suggesting…I would tell you sir, what you see in my response is a general response for the United States of America. What you see is a passion as a patriot. What you see is a general anger in people turning that upside down.”

Gosar Once Pulled a Tooth on the Congressional Floor Using a Snickers Bar

Gosar is in his fourth term in Congress. Before being elected in 2010, Gosar ran a dental practice in Flagstaff, Arizona, for 25 years, according to his bio on the House website.

According to the trivia section of the bio, “Congressman Gosar once pulled a tooth on the House Floor.” On his Facebook page, Gosar added, “I pulled someone’s tooth on the House Floor my Freshman Year in Congress. I didn’t have my tools, so I used a frozen Snickers bar.”

Gosar didn’t provide any other details about what sounds like an interesting story.