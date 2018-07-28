Richard Starry: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Richard Starry is the suspect accused of murdering four people in Robstown, Texas, some of them at a local nursing home, according to a reporter for KRIS6 News.

“Two victims and shooter identified in Robstown nursing home shooting,” revealed reporter Emily Hamilton on Twitter. “Deceased victims identified as 85-year-old Ernest Starry and his wife, Thelma Montalvo. Shooter identified as 60-year-old Richard Starry.”

The shootings unfolded at two different locations but were believed to be related. By the end of the evening, five people lay dead in the nation’s latest mass shooting incident, which unfolded on the evening of July 28, 2018, a Friday. One of those was the shooter.

“Never in a million years would I have imagined what would ensue on a typical Friday. Couldn’t have guessed my family would experience a tragedy of this magnitude 💔💔,” wrote one woman on Facebook.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Found Bodies at a Nursing Home First

Around 7 p.m., Robstown police received a call of an active shooter at a nursing home, City Secretary Herman Rodriguez said in a news conference.

Upon arrival, they found two bodies, two males and one female. The nursing home was the Retama Manor nursing home in the 600 block of East Avenue in Robstown, a city of just under 12,000 people located in Nueces County, Texas.

“Our hearts go out to the victims’ families and the residents, visitors and employees at Retama Manor who experienced this tragedy,” Robstown Police Chief Erasmo Flores said in a news release, adding that the Texas Rangers are assisting.

A Facebook page for Richard Starry says he was “self-employed” and went to Robstown High School. There is nothing else publicly visible on it. Online reports show that Ernest Starry ran a pawn shop in Robstown called Starry Pawn.

2. Police Also Found Bodies at a Starry Robstown Home

Police then received a phone call from family members to go to the victims’ home, where they found two more bodies upon arrival.

Hamilton also reported, “Names of other victims in Robstown killing spree have not been released. Two more deceased victims were found at the home of Ernest Starry and Thelma Montalvo. Those victims were 13 and 40 years of age.”

“We feel the crimes are related,” he said, but he would not release the victims’ identities or how they were related to each other.

That home belonged to the suspect, another report alleged.

3. Police Have Not Identified a Motive

It’s still a mystery why the people were shot, at least publicly, as authorities have not yet identified a motive.

“Anything that we would state at this point at such a early time in this tragedy would be speculation and we definitely don’t want to speculate,” Rodriguez told KIII-TV. “This is a profound incident that doesn’t really transpire here too often in Robstown. We’ve got to keep the empathy of the family; this is a small town here in Robstown.”

Retama is a non-profit nursing home with 94 beds, according to KIII.

4. Richard Starry Is Among the Dead

The mass shooting appears to be a murder suicide, as the body of the shooter was found among the dead, authorities said.

The exact relationship between the victims and Richard Starry was not yet clear. However, an old wedding announcement for Richard Starry’s daughter says that Richard Starry was the son of Ernest Starry.

5. The Nursing Home Was on Lockdown

The nursing home was locked down, and news that a shooting had occurred in a nursing home, of all places, frightened people in the town.

“You never think it’s going to happen to your family, said Doris Salazar, whose mother lives at the nursing home, to USA Today. “You think they’re safe.”

This post is being updated as more information is learned about Richard Starry and the victims.