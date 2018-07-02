Steven Kiley: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Steven Kiley, a school principal in New York State, was identified as the man who barricaded himself in his home in an incident that led to the death of a state trooper known for his athletic prowess.

Steven Kiley was 43-years-old. The slain trooper was identified as Nicholas Clark, 29. Both Kiley and Clark were found dead at the scene in Erwin, New York.

1. The Call Was for a ‘Suicidal Subject’ Barricaded in His House

At about 3:30 a.m. on July 2, 2018, authorities responded to a call of a suicidal subject barricaded in his residence. During the course of the response, Trooper Nicholas Clark was killed, authorities said in a news conference, without providing further details.

Nick Clark, a proud member of the Long Gray Line with the New York Starr Police has died. Shot responding to a domestic violence call in Corning. He was in camp wth the @buffalobills and a state champion wrestler at Canisteo-Greenwood and all-American linebacker at @alfredu pic.twitter.com/Rezzjvd9Dn — John Anderson (@23Johnanderson) July 2, 2018

The suspect was later found deceased in the residence from an apparent gunshot wound, authorities said. Authorities said in the news conference that Clark was killed in the response; Patch and other news outlets reported that Kiley shot Clark.

“Heartbroken to learn of the death in the line of duty of NYS Trooper Nicholas Clark, this morning. May God bless him, his family and our great @nyspolice,” U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer wrote on Twitter.

Kiley appears to have had a Facebook page, but it’s been deleted.

2. Kiley Was Listed as Principal for a Local School

According to The Associated Press, Steve Kiley “had been listed as principal of Bradford Central School District. A message left at the school was not immediately returned.”

A cache of the district’s website still shows part of Kiley’s biography, although it’s been deleted from the website. “Steve Kiley. Pre-K – 12 Principal. Bachelor of Science in Psychology Clarion University of Pennsylvania. Master of Science in Education/School Administration,” it reads.

3. Nicholas Clark Was Remembered as a ‘Stellar Trooper With an Extraordinary Record’

Clark was 29 and lived in New York State in Troupsburg, which is located in Steuben County. He graduated from state police basic school in 2015. He is survived by his mother, father, and brother, authorities said in the news conference.

“This is a terrible loss for the New York State Police,” authorities said in the July 2, 2018 news conference.

“To his mother, his father, and his brother, we hope you find peace in this senseless act of violence,” Governor Cuomo said, calling Clark “a stellar trooper with an extraordinary record. His whole life before him. Great athlete. Well-accomplished. He wanted to do one thing. Which is to help people….A situation like this makes no sense.”

4. Clark Was a Star Athlete Who Once Tried Out for the Buffalo Bills

According to The Associated Press, Nicholas Clark was a star athlete who once tried out for the Buffalo Bills. He “was a two-time state wrestling champion and standout football player who had a wrestling scholarship to the University of North Carolina, where he spent a year,” AP reported.

Clark tried out for the Bills shortly before becoming a trooper instead. “He transferred back here to the Bath barracks in August 2017, where he was very proud to serve the citizens that he called friends and neighbors, to try to give back to the community,” State Police Maj. Richard Allen said.

5. The County Executive Joined Other Officials in Mourning Clark’s Death

A procession of state police has ended here after a trooper from Troop E was killed in Corning this morning. pic.twitter.com/GNROGw6Q88 — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) July 2, 2018

Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo released the following statement: