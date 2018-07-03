Thomas Hardiman’s Family & Children: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Thomas Hardiman, one of the potential nominees that President Donald Trump is considering for Supreme Court Justice, has an interesting background. He comes from a humble family with parents who worked hard to teach their children the importance of an education. His wife comes from a prominent Democratic family. And two of their three children are currently attending school at Notre Dame, just like their dad. Here’s what you need to know about Thomas Hardiman’s family.

1. Thomas Hardiman’s Dad Ran a Cab and School Transportation Company & His Mom Was a Homemaker & Bookkeeper

Thomas Hardiman was born in 1965 to Robert and Judith Hardiman. They raised him in Waltham, Massachusetts. Thomas was the first in his family to graduate from college, the Post-Gazette reported. His father ran a cab and school transportation company and Thomas drove for his father in the summers to earn money. He continued driving part-time to help pay for his law school education. His mother was a homemaker and bookkeeper for the family business.

2. Thomas Hardiman’s Wife, Lori Zappala, Is Part of a Prominent Democratic Family

Thomas’ wife, Lori Zappala Hardiman, is a member of a prominent Democratic family. Here family members include her uncle, former Pennsylvania state Supreme Court Justice Stephen A. Zappala. (Zappala’s father, Frank Zappala, was an Italian immigrant who came to America in the early 1900s with his parents.) Stephen A. Zappala joined the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in 1983 and was named Chief Justice in 2002.

Loris’ cousin is Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala, Jr. He’s been in office since 1998 and is also a Democrat. In December 2016, his office had to pay $1,400 in Bitcoin after a hacker ring called Avalanche accessed their computer.

Her father, Richard A. Zappala, is chair of a real estate firm called The First City Company.

3. Thomas & Lori Hardiman Met When They Worked at the Same Law Firm in the Early 1990s

Lori and Thomas first met when they both worked at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom in Washington D.C. in the early 1990s. They were married in 1992. According to her Lawyer.com profile, Lori works at The First Company as Vice President and General Counsel.

4. Thomas & Lori Hardiman Have Three Children, Two Who Are Attending Notre Dame

Thomas and Lori Hardiman have three children. In January 2017, the Pittsburgh Gazette noted that Kate Hardiman, 22, and Matthew Hardiman, 19, were both attending Notre Dame. Marissa Hardiman, 16, was a high school sophomore. According to a LinkedIn profile belonging to a Kate Hardiman, she’s working on her master’s at Notre Dame as part of the Alliance for Catholic Education Program, and she’s a research associate at The Liddell Group LLC. She also writes on conservative topics for publications like Washington Examiner and, previously, for The College Fix.

Kate and Matthew are following in their dad’s footsteps. Thomas Hardiman got his bachelor’s from Notre Dame and then studied law at Georgetown Law Center.

5. Thomas Hardiman Created a Scholarship in His Parents’ Names

Hardiman honored his parents by creating the Robert and Judith Hardiman Scholarship at Duquesne Law, where he taught constitutional law for six years. The scholarship is for both current and prospective law students, including first-generation law students who have financial need and academic aptitude. The scholarship was named after his parents, who emphasized the importance of education to all five of their children.