Tony Sparano Cause of Death: How Did the Coach Die

Tony Sparano, the Minnesota Vikings offensive line coach, died of natural causes brought on by arteriosclerotic heart disease, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner announced on Monday.

The 56-year-old passed away unexpectedly Sunday morning, just two short days before Vikings rookies were set to report to training camp. According to ESPN.com, an unconscious Sparano was “discovered by his wife at their home in Eden Prairie on Sunday as the family was getting prepared to leave for church. Sparano’s official time of death was 8:54 a.m.”

Sparano had just been released from the hospital following chest pains before he was found unresponsive by his wife. The long-time NFL coach was taken to the hospital last Thursday, but released the following day after undergoing a battery of tests.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman were devastated after getting the news of Sparano’s death.

“I love Tony Sparano,” Zimmer said in a statement on Sunday. “He was a great teacher, a grinder of a worker and had a toughness and fighting spirit that showed in our linemen. He was a great husband, father and grandfather and a great friend to me. This is just sinking in for us but Tony will be sorely missed by all.”

Spielman said the Vikings will support Sparano’s family in any way they can.

“I am at a loss for words with Tony’s sudden passing,” Spielman said. “Tony loved the game of football and his players. More importantly, he was a strong man of faith who treasured his family. My heart is with the Sparanos today. As an organization we will support them in whatever ways we can.”

The Jaguars released an emotional tribute to Sparano after news of his death broke. “The Jaguars are forever grateful for Sparano’s incredible impact on our sport, and we’re deeply saddened by his sudden passing.”

The #Jaguars have released a statement on the tragic passing of Tony Sparano, the father of Tony Sparano Jr., the team's assistant OL coach. Sparano was JAX's TE coach in 2002. pic.twitter.com/vbr3HATE7x — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) July 22, 2018

Sparano was known for wearing sunglasses, even in low lighting, due to an accident he suffered while working in a fast food restaurant at age 17 which damaged his eyesight and made sunglasses medically necessary.

Sparano spent the last two seasons as the Vikings offensive line coach. Minnesota is set to open their training camp on Friday, when the team’s veterans report, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Our hearts go out to Jeanette and the entire Sparano family as we all mourn the loss of Tony. Tony was a passionate and driven individual who cared deeply about his family, and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Tony’s presence within the Vikings organization will be deeply missed. We are only thinking of Tony’s family during this incredibly difficult time. We ask that the entire NFL and Vikings family keep the Sparanos in their thoughts.” Vikings owners Mark and Zygi Wilf said in a statement.

With deep regret the Minnesota Vikings announce that Offensive Line Coach Tony Sparano unexpectedly passed away early this morning.https://t.co/AEjLksRoUp pic.twitter.com/sCJtnEvCVA — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) July 22, 2018

According to CBS Sports, “Sparano’s career started in 1999 when he was hired as an offensive quality control coach for the Browns. From there, Sparano held multiple jobs, including a memorable stint as the Dolphins‘ head coach from 2008-11.”

Sparano and his wife, Jeanette, have 3 children – sons Tony and Andrew, who each played football at Albany, and daughter, Ryan Leigh. Sparano and his wife also have 4 grandchildren, Tony, Gabriella, Mia and Gianna.

Sparano’s wife wife Jeanette has been the love of his life since they were young teens. Tony and Andrew both followed in their father’s footsteps and coach football, Ryan Leigh is a classically trained pastry chef.