Trader Joe’s, Hollywood: LAPD Report Possible Hostage Situation

Los Angeles police reported a possible hostage situation at a Trader Joe’s grocery store in Hollywood Saturday evening. A suspect that police were pursuing crashed his vehicle, got out and ran into a nearby Trader Joe’s store on Hyperion Avenue in the Silver Lake neighborhood, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez told CNN.

According to Lopez, customers started running out of Trader Joe’s and police were still trying to determine whether there are any hostages inside.

“There is an active police incident at the Trader Joe’s near the intersection of Hyperion Ave and Griffith Park Blvd in #Silverlake. Please stay clear of the area,” the LAPD tweeted.

There is an active police incident at the Trader Joe’s near the intersection of Hyperion Ave and Griffith Park Blvd in #Silverlake. Please stay clear of the area. A Public Information Officer is responding and more information will be released as it becomes available. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 21, 2018

NBC Los Angeles reports that around 3:30 p.m. the pursuit vehicle was visible, crashed into a pole. LAPD approached the vehicle and rescued one person that was left behind in the pursuit vehicle.

According to NBC Los Angeles the “LAPD was tactically working to rescue employees and suspects trapped inside. Both customers and workers could be seen running from the store to safety, but at least one customer was taken out of the store with injuries and appeared to require immediate medical attention.”

Police pulled a woman from the car that led police on a chase starting in the Hollywood area. The driver barricaded himself inside a Trader Joes’ in Silver Lake, with multiple shots being fired at the scene. Live updates: https://t.co/TxoO6jcdJA pic.twitter.com/4AXtmh735B — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) July 21, 2018

Aerial coverage from a helicopter showed officers carrying a person who appeared to be injured to a vehicle and people climbing out of a store window and down a ladder,” CNN reports.

Lopez said he did not know whether any shots had been fired by the police or suspect. According to NBC Los Angeles, police had the building surrounded and were still trying to take control of the situation around 4:30 p.m.

Workers and customers were seen climbing out of windows while the incident unfolded, and officers can be seen carrying children to safety.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said a 20-year-old female patient was transferred to a hospital in fair condition. She was removed from a vehicle, not the inside of the store, Stewart said.

“We are on standby and prepared to support but no confirmation how many patients may be inside,” Stewart added.

This is a developing story. Heavy will continue to update as more information is known.