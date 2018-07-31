WATCH: Man Sets Himself, Gas Station on Fire [GRAPHIC Video]

WARNING: THIS VIDEO MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME VIEWERS. A dramatic fire caught on camera. Police are looking for the man seen in this video, who they say intentionally set this fire at a gas station pump at a 7-Eleven on Staten Island. The station's sprinklers put out the fire. pic.twitter.com/dFLyPpy9Dx — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) July 31, 2018

In a disturbing and incongruous 41-second video, a man at a Staten Island gas station is seen pouring gasoline in a red plastic gas can and then, inexplicably, begins to spray the gas around the pump and on and near himself and then lights what appears to be a rolled up piece of paper and sets the station alight. The gas pump and station erupt in flames and the man too appears to have been caught up in the inferno but somehow runs from the scene.

The stations sprinklers engage and the fire is quickly put out.

Police are now looking for the man who appears to be young, perhaps in his 20s and wearing a white long sleeve shirt and shorts.

This is a developing story.