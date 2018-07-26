Wynter Pitts: A Tribute to a Christian Wife & Mother

Wynter Pitts is being mourned friends, family, celebrities and colleagues. The Christian blogger and author tragically passed away on July 24 at the age of just 38. Her death was first announced via various social media posts. Pitts is survived by her loving husband, Jonathan Pitts, and their four beautiful daughters, Alena, Kaitlyn, Camryn and Olivia. There has been no cause-of-death made public by the Pitts’ family. A family friend, fellow Christian author, Renee Swope, posted on Facebook that Pitts died after suffering a heart attack.

Pitts’ funeral will be held on July 28 at 5:00 p.m. with a viewing at 4:00 p.m. at the Oaks Church in Red Oak, Texas. A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help the Pitts family. At the time of writing, the page has raised nearly $60,000 of a $75,000 goal. The page is designed to “contribute to help defray the variety of unanticipated expenses, please give what you can. Jonathan [Pitts’ husband] and the girls will need it and are appreciative of your desire to support them in a tangible way.”

Here are some of the most poignant tributes to Wynter Pitts:

Arguably one of the most poignant tributes to Pitts, came from her teenage daughter, who demonstrated eloquence far beyond her years:

According to her official website, Alena Pitts is an actress, volleyball and track star as well as an honor roll student.

Pitts was the niece of Dr. Tony Evans, pastor of the Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship, which boasts 9,500 members in Dallas, Texas.

Dr. Tony Evans’ son and Pitt’s cousin was Christian singer/songwriter, Anthony Evans. Evans has released six studio albums during his career.

Pitts was the founder of For Girls Like You magazine. In an online profile, Pitts says that her mission was “to empower and equip girls to walk boldly into becoming who God has created them to be and to provide parents with the resources and support needed to raise strong Christ followers.”

Christian activist and actress Candace Cameron Bure was among the first to pay tribute to Pitts. Alena Pitts interviewed Cameron Bure for For Girls Like You. Full House star Candace Cameron-Bure wrote on her Instagram page that she was “saddened beyond words to hear of the sudden passing of my friend Wynter Pitts.” Cameron-Bure described Pitts as “a kind, loving and strong woman of God.” The actress, and sister of Kirk Cameron, said that Pitts is “walking streets of Gold in Heaven and sitting at the feet of Jesus.” Cameron-Bure added, “I’m so grateful for the time we spent together last month when she was in town visiting. I’m heart is hurting so much and I’m praying for her husband Jonathan and their four daughters Alena, Kaitlyn, Cameron and Olivia.”

According to his Facebook page, Jonathan Pitts is a native of Woodstown, New Jersey. He also a 2003 graduate of Drexel University was formerly the director of membership at the Fellowship Christian Academy at Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship, the manager of Christian singer songwriter Anthony Evans and is now the Executive Director of the Urban Alternative in Dallas.