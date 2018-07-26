Wynter Pitts: A Tribute to a Christian Wife & Mother

Wynter Pitts is being mourned friends, family, celebrities and colleagues. The Christian blogger and author tragically passed away on July 24 at the age of just 38. Her death was first announced via various social media posts. Pitts is survived by her loving husband, Jonathan Pitts, and their four beautiful daughters, Alena, Kaitlyn, Camryn and Olivia. There has been no cause-of-death made public by the Pitts’ family. A family friend, fellow Christian author, Renee Swope, posted on Facebook that Pitts died after suffering a heart attack.
Pitts’ funeral will be held on July 28 at 5:00 p.m. with a viewing at 4:00 p.m. at the Oaks Church in Red Oak, Texas. A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help the Pitts family. At the time of writing, the page has raised nearly $60,000 of a $75,000 goal. The page is designed to “contribute to help defray the variety of unanticipated expenses, please give what you can. Jonathan [Pitts’ husband] and the girls will need it and are appreciative of your desire to support them in a tangible way.”
Here are some of the most poignant tributes to Wynter Pitts:
Arguably one of the most poignant tributes to Pitts, came from her teenage daughter, who demonstrated eloquence far beyond her years:
On July 24, 2018 Jesus took my precious mommy ( @forgirlslikeyou ) off this earth. It happened within a couple hours and was so sudden. My heart hurts like never before. Comfort seems far. Anxiety is extremely present. It still feels like a dream that I will wake up from soon. I will remember those thirty minutes for the rest of my life. And I will remember the pain I felt as I found out. But the nurse repeated this phrase to me as I walked down that hospital hallway. And for some reason I couldn’t forget them. As they told me my mom had passed, these words continued and still continue to pound in my head. “I’m gonna tell you something I need you never to forget ok? You serve a big God. A big God. Don’t you ever forget that.” I serve a big God. Obstacles will be thrown at me but my God is still there. He knows what he’s doing and he’s got a plan. I say this not by sheer will but through faith. In the moment, his plan may seem outrageous and I may not understand. I continue to ask myself why me. Why did He choose my family. But I’m reminded He’s in control. So even as I weep and grieve, I can smile with joy because I’ll see her again. Even now she’s been throwing little winks at me. Please be praying for my family as my three younger sisters and I have lost our mommy and my dad has lost his best friend.❤️
According to her official website, Alena Pitts is an actress, volleyball and track star as well as an honor roll student.
Please pray for our family. My niece Wynter Pitts @forgirlslikeyou unexpectedly passed away last night. A beautiful mother of four girls and a devoted wife, Wynter loved her family with a deep commitment. Her ministry to her family paved the way for her to encourage girls to follow God with their whole heart and for their parents to do the same. Wynter was bright, loyal, generous, diligent, and simply a delight. A treasured part of our family. While I will miss her terribly and am heartbroken at the sudden loss of her life here on earth, I am encouraged to know that “to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.” (2 Cor 5:8). . Please keep her husband Jonathan, her four young daughters, and our entire family in your prayers.
Pitts was the niece of Dr. Tony Evans, pastor of the Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship, which boasts 9,500 members in Dallas, Texas.
(I’m generally a very private person but I’m in shock, hurting and would love your prayers….) Our beautiful Wynter…. I CANNOT BELIEVE that a couple weeks ago we were at my birthday party and a few days ago we were FaceTiming from your new house…. and now you are suddenly no longer here with us. Flying home felt like forever and I still can’t see clearly through my tears, sadness, anger and confusion. The one thing I can think clearly enough to say is that I promise you that I will forever be there for your husband and I’ll be the best uncle to my 4 perfect nieces. I don’t understand God at times and don’t know how I’ll recover from this one but I’m going to try. I love you forever Wynt.
Dr. Tony Evans’ son and Pitt’s cousin was Christian singer/songwriter, Anthony Evans. Evans has released six studio albums during his career.
Pitts was the founder of For Girls Like You magazine. In an online profile, Pitts says that her mission was “to empower and equip girls to walk boldly into becoming who God has created them to be and to provide parents with the resources and support needed to raise strong Christ followers.”
I’m saddened beyond words to hear of the sudden passing of my friend Wynter Pitts. She was a kind, loving and strong woman of God and while I can trust that she is walking streets of Gold in Heaven and sitting at the feet of Jesus, my heart grieves for taking such a faithful and incredible example of a Godly woman, mother and wife and friend. I’m so grateful for the time we spent together last month when she was in town visiting. I’m heart is hurting so much and I’m praying for her husband Jonathan and their four daughters Alena, Kaitlyn, Cameron and Olivia. @forgirlslikeyou @alenapitts #sheisyours A friend has set up a go fund me page for the family. Your prayers are precious and needed and any financial support is appreciated. The link is in my bio as well. http://gf.me/u/j4stbu
Christian activist and actress Candace Cameron Bure was among the first to pay tribute to Pitts. Alena Pitts interviewed Cameron Bure for For Girls Like You. Full House star Candace Cameron-Bure wrote on her Instagram page that she was “saddened beyond words to hear of the sudden passing of my friend Wynter Pitts.” Cameron-Bure described Pitts as “a kind, loving and strong woman of God.” The actress, and sister of Kirk Cameron, said that Pitts is “walking streets of Gold in Heaven and sitting at the feet of Jesus.” Cameron-Bure added, “I’m so grateful for the time we spent together last month when she was in town visiting. I’m heart is hurting so much and I’m praying for her husband Jonathan and their four daughters Alena, Kaitlyn, Cameron and Olivia.”
According to his Facebook page, Jonathan Pitts is a native of Woodstown, New Jersey. He also a 2003 graduate of Drexel University was formerly the director of membership at the Fellowship Christian Academy at Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship, the manager of Christian singer songwriter Anthony Evans and is now the Executive Director of the Urban Alternative in Dallas.
A beautiful wife, mother, woman of God left this earth way too soon. Wynter Pitts, a wonderful Christian author and mother to Alena, who starred in War Room, took her heavenly flight home yesterday. Tragic. She leaves behind 4 beautiful girls and a husband. Pray for her family today. And if you have a mother still on this earth, call her… go to her home… tell her you love her. You only get a few chances to do so while we are here. God bless this family #WynterPitts #RIP #AlenaPitts #Pray
I can’t believe that I would be posting this about my only 38 yr old sister. Our hearts are heavy as on yesterday Wynter Pitts passed away. @forgirlslikeyou She was my only sibling. Over the years we grew to be so close. I don’t understand why God has called her home so early But…. I have to TRUST whatever he is doing even though I don’t understand why. We were just 2 kids growing up in Baltimore City and who knew all that she would accomplish so much in such a too short life. I am so grateful for the last 2 and a half years that we were only 10 minutes away from one another. Before that there were thousands of miles between us. Please pray for my brother in law @pittsjr26 my beautiful nieces and the rest of our family. The is a heavy weight to carry but we must keep going. So many lives were touched by her ministry and she was so happy in life. Today we mourn but all of our yesterdays will live on forever. My little sister in age and size could light up a room with her presence. I will miss her dearly. #godknows #trusting #mysister #forgirlslikeyou #youwillbemissed #family #wynterpitts #love