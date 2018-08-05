Costa Mesa Mall Plane Crash in Mall Parking Lot: PHOTOS

Costa Mesa mall is reportedly surrounded by firetrucks and ambulances after the Orange County Fire Authority and Costa Mesa fire units reported that a plane crashed in the parking lot. The incident was reported around 12:29 p.m Sunday afternoon. PD Live reports that five people have been killed. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The plane went down and hit at least one unoccupied car in the parking lot of a Staples Supercenter, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Steve Concialdi told City News Service.

OCFA PIO wrote: “PLANE DOWN – SANTA ANA- OCFA and Costa Mesa Fire units are onscene of an aircraft down in the 3900 block of Bristol Street in the City of Santa Ana. Unknown injuries at this time.”

Medical group has been established to handle patient care and treatment. OCSD “Duke” helicopter is also onscene — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) August 5, 2018

All four directions at the intersection of Sunflower at Bristol were closed, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Tony Bommarito told City News Service. The crash site is about one mile northwest of the northern end of the runway at John Wayne Orange County Airport.

Twitter user Eddie Ponsdomenech also posted a picture of a plane crash in the parking lot Sunday afternoon and wrote: “Plane crash Costa Mesa mall parking lot. Fatalities confirmed.”

At least three people died after a twin-engine aircraft crashed in Santa Ana on Sunday afternoon, officials said. The death toll may rise.

The plane was registered to a San Francisco company and had flown from the East bay suburb of Concord, according to FAA records.

PD Live reported that the aircraft was registered out of Orange County, and that the plane was a Twin Engine Cessna aircraft.

This isn’t the first time Costa Mesa has dealt with a plane crash. Just last year in June, 2017, two people were injured after a small plane crashed on the 405 freeway.

This is a developing story. Heavy will continue to update as more information is known.